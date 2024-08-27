Exxon Mobil's Winning Strategy: Staying True To Oil

Aug. 27, 2024 7:39 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.74K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil remains committed to its fossil fuel investments, with the majority of its capital expenditure still focused on oil and gas production.
  • The company’s aggressive expansion in fossil fuels, including major investments in the Permian Basin and offshore projects, is driving substantial earnings and cash flow growth.
  • Exxon’s carbon capture and green energy initiatives, while significant, represent a fraction of its overall investment budget, highlighting its continued focus on traditional energy sources.
  • Despite criticism from environmental activists, Exxon’s strategy is based on the expectation that fossil fuels will continue to meet a large portion of global energy demand through 2050.
  • For investors seeking exposure to the oil and gas sector, Exxon’s balanced approach between fossil fuels and green energy offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

JHVEPhoto

When it comes to investing, it's imperative to see companies for what they truly are. Back in 2020, amid a notable rise in the global interest in sustainable energy solutions, I thought Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) should be

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.74K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is an experienced equity analyst and investment researcher with over 10 years in the investment industry. He writes insightful articles for Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, TipRanks, and ValueWalk, with a significant following on Seeking Alpha. Dilantha’s expertise spans across various sectors, with a particular focus on small-cap stocks that are overlooked by Wall Street analysts. He is a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Dilantha has been featured on CNBC and Bloomberg, and his work has been prominently showcased on Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, and other leading investment platforms. When not analyzing stocks and writing, Dilantha is involved in private equity transactions, including acquiring and managing businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News