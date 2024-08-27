Bjoern Wylezich

Introduction

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) recently reported Q2 earnings, so I thought I would go through the numbers and give some comments on the outlook and what I am doing with my position. Overall, I am not convinced that the worst is behind right now, but my opinion of the company hasn't changed. I still think DQ will be the player to come out on top as soon as things start to turn around, but I am not adding more to my position just yet.

The last time I covered the company, I downgraded it to a hold because of the uncertainty of polysilicon prices. That was a good call, as the shares plunged about -23%, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by a large margin.

Daqo New Energy Q2 Results

Starting from the top. The company's sales came in at $220m for the quarter, compared to $415m in Q1, and $637m in Q2 '23, that's a 64% decrease y/y, and -47% sequentially. In terms of EPS, the company recorded a gross loss of $159m, compared to $72m in Q1 and $259m in Q2 '23. Since the average sale price fell below the company's production cost, the company had to record a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $108m, which put the company deep in the red for the quarter. Looking at the consensus comparison, the company missed by $115m on the top line, and $1.57 on the per share basis.

On the guidance front, the company now expects to produce around 43,000MT to 46,000MT for the next quarter, and 210,000MT to 220,000MT for the full year, due to the prevailing tough market conditions that affected the company's utilization rate. Last quarter, the management said that for the year 2024, the company expects to produce in the range of 280,000MT to 300,000MT, so downward guidance is not what anyone was looking for. The market didn't like these results and sent the shares further down, around 4% down for the day.

In my opinion, the numbers, of course, look pretty bad. However, I don't think this was unexpected. It is not a secret that polysilicon prices have plummeted in the last two years. What is a little troubling is that it has not found its bottom yet, as in Q2, the prices went under the company's production costs by more than a dollar per kg. As of Q2, polysilicon ASPs stood at around $5.12/kg, while the company's production costs were $6.19/kg.

In terms of the company's financial position, the cash on hand stood at around $1B, compared to $2.7B just a quarter ago. What happened here? Well, the company went ahead and purchased around $1.4B in short-term investments and fixed-term deposits. The company continues to not utilize debt to fund its operations, which is very admirable given the dire situation of the market. It also doesn't need to get into debt with that healthy liquidity on the books.

DQ Stock Outlook

When I covered the company's Q1 numbers, I was thinking to myself that the bottom for ASPs was close, and we will start to see some consolidation action at around $7 to $8 per kg for the next couple of quarters, which would have been great for DQ. In just 3 months, polysilicon prices took another massive dive of around 36%, erasing all the naivety of my thinking.

The supply of polysilicon has still exceeded the demand, which could mean we will see further price adjustments to the downside over the next half a year to a year. China has cut its production volume by around 16%, but that was not enough to support the price declines.

There is a lot of doubt and negative sentiment in the industry right now, which tends to go through quite a few cycles, so I don't think it is the end of the industry and the strong players will make it through the down cycle. Bruised and injured but in the end, will power through. I think Daqo is one of those companies. DQ's financial position puts it in a pretty comfortable spot. Many smaller competitors may have been able to survive the first massive price drop for a little while, but further decreases will most likely start to weigh on these companies' operations, as it becomes less viable to produce at these prices. DQ's available mountain of cash and short-term investments means that it can cover any of its obligations while waiting for the eventual recovery. Is it going to happen over the next quarter or two? It is hard to call the bottom, but I don't think this is the end for now and I think the management agrees, quoting:

At this point, we may have reached a cyclical bottom but do not yet see clear signs of potential improvement. We believe that the current situation of selling below cash cost is unsustainable and that many solar firms are facing significant cash flow challenges leading to delays in loan repayment and order deliveries."

When asked about whether the management expects to see a price recovery next year, the management said that they expect to see a slight recovery for the remainder of the year and much more in the next year as demand picks up. I'm taking these comments with a grain of salt, as it is hard to predict what is going to happen over the short term.

If DQ is already facing pressures and selling below cash cost, imagine what is happening with other companies that may not have been as efficient as DQ. Companies that have a much higher cost to produce. In the first quarter, the management mentioned that they believed around 80% of producers were producing below breakeven. During the latest earnings call, the management didn't mention a lot on this front but reiterated that they expect many companies to exit the business because of these conditions. It's just a matter of when these companies throw in the towel.

Energy Trends expects capacity expansion projects to be delayed due to the "current losses and mixed expectations for the solar industry". The management in the first quarter said they were delaying "almost everything else except Phase 5B as that project was almost ready to go into production. So now, with Inner Mongolia having contributed around 12% of the total production volume, I am not expecting any further projects to be started until the prices recover.

Closing Comments

Overall, I am not convinced that we are going to see a bottom just yet. It would be great for DQ if that was the end of the hardship. Nevertheless, I remain positive that DQ is one of the players that will eventually climb out of the rut stronger and will thrive as soon as prices start to meaningfully recover. I don't think it is going to happen this year, but I wouldn't mind being wrong on this. I am still holding my small position, and I am not ready to pull the trigger to add more just yet.

There are too many uncertainties regarding the overall outlook of the polysilicon demand and prices, as well as recession fears that are causing volatility in the broad markets as well. I do, however, have quite a bit of dry powder built up for later, which I am very eager to deploy right now, but I will remain patient for a little while longer.