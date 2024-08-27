Sterling Shines

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.59K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar is softer against all the G10 currencies but the Japanese yen.
  • Equities were mixed in the Asia Pacific region, but Europe's Stoxx 600 is firmer near its best level for a month and US index futures are slightly higher.
  • Gold is a little heavier but holding above $2500 so far today.

Hand holding English currency

Anthony Bradshaw/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

The US dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is softer against all the G10 currencies but the Japanese yen. Sterling is leading the advance and is at new two-year highs, knocking on $1.3250. More generally, the dollar's consolidative tone

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.59K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News