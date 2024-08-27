Viktor Tanasiichuk/iStock via Getty Images

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:LRFC) is a BDC (Business Development Company) that provides financing to small and midsize private companies in the form of either debt or equity. This is an option of financing for those companies that outgrow their local bank but aren't big enough for Wall Street or larger banks. It is our seventh largest position in the fund and now has a market cap of $60m.

CEO Ted Goldthorpe and his BC Partners team continue to execute their calculated turnaround at Logan Ridge Financial since they took over in 2021.

As mentioned in previous letters, I have gotten to know Ted over the past few years and he is an excellent steward of our capital. He is straightforward with me and all Logan Ridge investors about what stage of the turnaround they are in.

The last two internal steps in the Logan Ridge turnaround - the description of the full Logan Ridge turnaround is in this letter- is lowering the portfolio's exposure to equity investments and increasing the dividend.

As of the end of Q1 2024, Ted and his team have decreased their equity exposure to only ~15% of total investments from ~32% of total investments when they took over.

Additionally, Ted and his team starting repurchasing shares in Q1 2024 - $0.5m worth of shares which is 1% of the market cap - and are authorized to purchase $4.5m more - which would be 8+% of the market cap in total.

Alongside this, Logan Ridge Finance is paying a ~6% dividend yield. If we assume that Logan Ridge continues to repurchase $0.5m of stock per quarter, they will be paying us a ~10% shareholders yield (dividend plus share buybacks).

The final step in the turnaround is for Portman Ridge - BC Partners' main BDC - to acquire Logan Ridge at around Net Asset Value ("NAV").

Logan Ridge has a NAV of ~$90m but is currently trading at ~67% of NAV. A healthy BDC generates a ~10% return on NAV which means that Logan Ridge would need to generate ~$9m of free cash flow to equity.

Currently they are on pace to generate $4-$5m of free cash flow in 2024 - a number that should approach $7-$8+m as they continue to sell down their ~$30m of equity investments and re-invest the cash into debt securities.

However, $9+m of free cash flow would be difficult for them to achieve due to the burden of a disproportionate amount of fixed costs from their subscale BDC.

There is tangible pressure from all Logan Ridge Finance shareholders to get this merger done as it is a no-brainer for not only Logan Ridge shareholders but Portman Ridge shareholders as well - Portman Ridge also needs to grow their subscale BDC.

If Portman Ridge were to acquire Logan Ridge for NAV - $90m - they could take out $4m of redundant costs from Logan Ridge adding $8-$9m of free cash flow to equity to Portman Ridge initially and up to $12+m as the Logan Ridge's equity portfolio is wound down.

Recall, that Portman Ridge shareholders biggest pushback for not approving a stock for stock deal with Logan Ridge was the high equity exposure alongside a lower dividend yield than Portman Ridge.

I am confident that despite these two setbacks - which both continue to improve for Logan Ridge - Ted and his team will get this merger through soon.

As mentioned, Punch & Associates - the largest Logan Ridge shareholder and eighth largest Portman Ridge shareholder - who I am in touch with, wrote a letter at the end of last year trying to push the deal forward (last two pages of letter attached here) by highlighting how beneficial it would be for Portman Ridge shareholders as well.

Portman Ridge only has a ~5% equity investment exposure versus a ~15% equity exposure for Logan Ridge. However, a merger would only increase Portman Ridges' equity exposure from ~5% to ~8%.

What often goes unmentioned is that one of Logan Ridge's equity holdings - Nth degree- represents ~50% of their equity portfolio - valued at $15m - and is a company that Portman Ridge would have no problem owning equity in as it is a best-in-class trade show planning company.

I have full confidence that Ted and his team will get this merger through - as they have explicitly stated it is their desired result - but it needs to happen sooner than later as both BDC's need to grow in size if they want to be valued at NAV.

That being said, we are still being adequately compensated while we wait - ~10% shareholder yield - and given downside protection as we are buying a BDC at 67% of a thoroughly audited NAV.

