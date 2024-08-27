felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's been two years since my last article on electronics-focused retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). In late August 2022 and in a follow-up article in November 2022, when inflation was still increasing and the Federal Reserve was aggressively raising interest rates, I rated BBY stock a buy, primarily due to its great fiscal 2022 results, solid operating fundamentals, and strong balance sheet.

The macroeconomic outlook is not exactly rosy today. Consumers continue to cut back on their spending, which is pretty obvious when looking at BBY's sales performance. Fiscal 2025, which began in early February 2024, is expected to be the third consecutive year in which the company reports declining sales.

Notably, the sales decline occurred during a period of high inflation - fiscal 2022, the year in which Best Buy reported 10% year-over-year sales growth (Figure 1), ended on January 29, 2022, a time when inflation was still far from being the No. 1 issue. With this in mind, it's hard to understand why BBY stock is trading at around $90, fairly close to the upper end of its 52-week range.

Figure 1: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Annual revenues and year-over-year change in percent (own work, based on data from company filings)

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what Best Buy has in store for investors on Thursday when the company reports its second quarter fiscal 2025 results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition to an earnings preview, in this update I'll focus on Best Buy's brick-and-mortar footprint and its profitability. I'll explain why I don't think BBY is a compelling long investment in this market, despite the undoubted strength of its online sales segment and its well-diversified offerings. I will also discuss why investors should not take at face value the fact that BBY was able to maintain its dividend during the Great Recession. Extrapolating the strong dividend growth before and during the pandemic into the future could be a mistake - despite the fact that the retailer's balance sheet remains strong.

How Were Best Buy's Previous Earnings, And What Is Currently Expected From Q2 FY2025 Earnings?

Over the last 16 quarters, Best Buy has exceeded analyst estimates for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in every single case and by an average of +20%. Of course, especially the early part of this period still benefited from pandemic-related pent-up demand, but analyst estimates were also somewhat too conservative in fiscal 2023 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Quarterly earnings per share surprise (Seeking Alpha)

I think Best Buy's management deserves credit for its tendency to under-promise and over-deliver. It takes conservative management to be able to report better than expected EPS (in many cases significantly) in every single year since at least fiscal 2009.

For the recently completed quarter, analysts currently expect Best Buy to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, down 5% year-over-year. Sales are also expected to be down slightly year-over-year (-3.5%), and this decline will certainly contribute to the third consecutive year of sales declines. However, as has already been shown, the decline has slowed and the long-term outlook (particularly in terms of earnings) is quite positive - more on this later.

Overall, I think it is reasonable to expect adjusted EPS estimates to be beaten again on Thursday. Given that the market has become somewhat optimistic about rate cuts again following Jerome Powell's speech last week, which is likely expected to eventually result in an improving consumer sentiment, I don't think it's unreasonable to expect a positive reaction to yet another earnings beat.

Best Buy Is A Strong Business - But Not Necessarily A Good Investment

Over the long term, Best Buy was able to grow its EPS by almost 7% on an annualized and adjusted basis. This takes into account the current expectations for the fiscal years 2025, 2026, and 2027. Against this backdrop, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15 and a blended price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1 does not seem excessive, although certainly not cheap, especially considering that BBY stock trades at an average long-term earnings multiple of less than 13 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted earnings per share (FAST Graphs)

I've praised the company's strong balance sheet in my previous articles, and I think it's fair to say that not much has changed in this regard. Most likely, the conservative financials are a reason for the valuation of BBY shares, alongside the expected strong earnings rebound in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.

Since my last article, net debt has increased - both excluding and including operating lease liabilities - but remains at a very healthy level (Figure 4). Keep in mind that Best Buy generates between $1.2 billion and $2.0 billion in free cash flow annually in the current environment, so the company could pay off all of its interest-bearing debt in less than a year (without having to suspend the dividend), and it would need three to five years of post-dividend free cash flow to theoretically pay off all of its lease obligations.

Figure 4: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Net debt, including and excluding operating lease liabilities (own work, based on data from company filings)

Of course, these are only theoretical considerations, as a retailer that still has a significant brick-and-mortar presence would not think of paying off all its outstanding lease obligations as they come due and closing its locations.

However, it is well known that brick-and-mortar retailers are generally reducing their footprint in an effort to gradually adapt to the changing retail environment. In this context, I would argue that Best Buy's management is doing a fine job.

In my first article, I discussed how Best Buy has been gradually exiting most of its international businesses. Fiscal years 2013 and 2014 were the most significant years of change, when Best Buy exited Europe and China, respectively. And since fiscal 2022, the company has only operations in the U.S. and Canada, with the latter accounting for only around 8% of revenues in fiscal 2024.

The company has not only exited foreign markets, but is also closing domestic locations, as shown in Figure 5. Over the last ten years, Best Buy closed 33% of its stores in the U.S.

Figure 5: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Domestic store count and year-over-year change in % (own work, based on data from company filings)

The company's retail square footage has decreased by just 12% over the same period. However, what at first glance looks like an inconsequent size adjustment should be put into context. I have divided the annual domestic sales (after excluding online sales, of course) by the retail space of the domestic segment. According to Figure 6, Best Buy is generating a pretty solid $750 - $800 per square foot of retail space. While this figure remains relatively stable, the trend since the pandemic is somewhat concerning, especially given the high inflation in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. At the same time, I would not over-interpret the trend, as fiscal 2022 certainly benefited from pent-up demand created by the government-mandated lockdowns during the pandemic.

Figure 6: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Domestic segment sales per retail square foot and year-over-year change in % (own work, based on data from company filings)

The growing contribution of BBY's online segment naturally makes the somewhat weakening sales in brick-and-mortar retail less of an issue. However, bear in mind that online sales also declined significantly in fiscal 2023 and 2024:

Figure 7: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Domestic brick & mortar vs. online sales and year-over-year change in % (own work, based on data from company filings)

Again, it is only fair to attribute some of the decline to the post-pandemic normalization. However, tight consumer budgets and the fact that Best Buy is significantly focused on discretionary and often expensive (in $ terms) items also play an important role. In this area, BBY will continue to be challenged by online retailers with significantly better scale. Granted, the company remains the largest pure-play electronics retailer and benefits from a well-distributed footprint that provides added convenience factors (pick-up points, after-sale services), but I don't believe these are key differentiators from competitors.

This is one of the main reasons why I am increasingly questioning whether BBY is still a good long-term investment. The ongoing race to the bottom does not bode well for a continuation of significant earnings and dividend growth in the future. Personally, I find the earnings growth expectations for fiscal years 2026 to 2029 difficult to comprehend (Figure 8) and am therefore also rather cautious about the already somewhat uninspiring return expectation of 9% p.a. until the end of fiscal year 2027 (recall Figure 3). A gradual recovery in profitability is a reasonable expectation, but I wouldn't expect too many surprises given the ongoing shift to digital channels and the tough competitive environment. Furthermore, I doubt that Best Buy Health - which I believe to be a promising company, as outlined in my previous articles - will have a material impact on earnings growth, at least in the short term.

Figure 8: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Adjusted earnings per share reported between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2024 and expectations for fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2029 (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

The second reason is Best Buy's margin profile. While I acknowledge that online sales come with weaker profitability, I think an operating margin of only around 4% to 4.5% isn't particularly compelling - a sign of Best Buy's relatively weak economies of scale and pronounced operating leverage. It should also be noted that the figures in Figure 9 (blue bars) are based on adjusted operating profit and therefore do not take into account the - recurring - restructuring costs. The retailer's free cash flow margin has also been relatively weak in recent years, despite the fact that the numbers have been adjusted for working capital movements (red bars in Figure 9).

Figure 9: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Adjusted operating and free cash flow margin (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

I don't want to come off as an alarmist, but I think it's important to keep a close eye on Best Buy's margins as the company evolves into an increasingly digital retailer. I applaud management for doing a good job transforming the company and maintaining a very solid balance sheet, but I still think the long-term future could prove quite challenging.

Finally, the company's last dividend increase by only 2.2% was somewhat meager, but should be considered reasonable given the challenging demand environment. If the significant recovery in earnings does not materialize as expected, I think it is reasonable to reduce dividend growth expectations. Investors should not take the five-year average dividend growth rate of 13.5% at face value.

With a payout ratio of 50% to 60% of free cash flow (ignoring the one-off cash flow boom in fiscal 2022), I still consider the dividend to be quite safe. However, I believe that management has raised the dividend somewhat too aggressively in recent years. Given the retailer's significant operating leverage and similar lease profile (in terms of maturities, Figure 10), I personally would have preferred a slower growth trajectory, allowing for more headroom in a recession.

Figure 10: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Operating lease payments profile - fiscal 2016 vs. fiscal 2024 year-end (own work, based on data from company filings)

Now, one could argue that Best Buy - a retailer of mostly discretionary (electronic) products - weathered the Great Recession very well and even increased its dividend in 2008, so why wouldn't it be able to do so again? In my view, investors should keep in mind that Best Buy pays out relatively more today than it did 15-20 years ago (Figure 11). While the increase in the payout ratio in fiscal 2023 and 2024 suggests that this is simply a result of the current demand environment, I argue that this is definitely also due to dividend increases well ahead of cash flow growth.

Figure 11: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Dividend payout ratio in terms of adjusted free cash flow (own work, based on data from company filings)

Conclusion: Why I Don't Think Best Buy Is A Compelling Long-Term Investment

The largest dedicated electronics retailer in the U.S., Best Buy., Co. will announce its Q2 fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, August 29, before the market opens. Given its flawless track record - both on a quarterly and annualized basis - I think it's reasonable to expect another beat on EPS estimates. The consensus currently stands at $1.16, down 5% year-over-year. In terms of revenues, Best Buy is also expected to post a low- to mid-single-digit decline, and fiscal 2025 will most likely be the third consecutive year of declining sales.

The retailer is in an ongoing transformation, shifting its sales aggressively to online channels. In fiscal 2024, digital sales accounted for 33% of domestic sales. This is 10 percentage points less than in fiscal 2021, which was characterized by nationwide lockdowns, but 14 percentage points more than in fiscal 2019.

In its stores, the company offers not only its wide range of merchandise, but also after-sale service and pick-up services for the growing online segment. One could argue that the ongoing transition is partly responsible for the current lackluster performance, but I'd argue Best Buy is mostly feeling the pinch of consumer weakness. After all, the company remains focused on largely discretionary and oftentimes big-ticket items, which consumers put off much more easily than everyday items.

Best Buy has gradually reduced its retail presence, having closed 33% of its domestic stores over the past decade. The associated retail square footage has declined by only 12%, while the company has maintained a relatively stable - yet recently declining - efficiency in terms of sales per retail square foot.

Generally speaking, Best Buy's transformation is progressing well, and its balance sheet remains very healthy. Excluding operating leases, the company still had a small net cash position at the end of fiscal 2024. However, given the gradual shift to online sales and the somewhat elusive differentiators from competition, I believe long-term earnings (and cash flow) growth could be significantly weaker than the past suggests. As a result, I personally do not expect significant dividend growth going forward, and I would argue that the company has been somewhat aggressive with dividend increases before and during the pandemic.

While Best Buy's payout ratio is still very healthy, investors should be cognizant of the significant operating leverage that is characteristic for retailers with a significant brick-and-mortar presence. I also wouldn't over-interpret the fact that Best Buy maintained its dividend during the Great Recession, and even raised it in June 2008 and then again in September 2010. I'm not suggesting a dividend cut here, of course. Barring a deep recession, I think Best Buy's dividend is safe, but the long-term outlook is not particularly solid, and I don't see where Best Buy can differentiate itself strongly enough.

All in all, and while I applaud management for maintaining a fundamentally sound business with a strong balance sheet (A3 rating, stable outlook) and adapting successfully so far to a drastically changed environment, I just don't think Best Buy is a good long-term investment in the current environment and at a P/E ratio of almost 15.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.