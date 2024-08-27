U.S. New Home Market Cap Spikes With Mortgage Rate Drop

Summary

  • The market capitalization of new homes sold in July 2024 reached a record high, breaking the previous nominal record from August 2005 during the height of the housing bubble.
  • July 2024 was the best month for new home sales since March 2022.
  • The average sale price of new homes increased to $514,800 in July 2024, up from $501,700 in June 2024.
  • Since mortgage rates have continued falling in August 2024, how that change will impact this month's sales has yet to be determined, in part because July 2024's elevated number of sales shrank the supply of new homes.

The market capitalization of new homes sold in July 2024 reached a record high, breaking the previous nominal record from August 2005 during the height of the housing bubble.

After months of hovering near or above a

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics.

