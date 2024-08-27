VerticalScope Holdings: The Undervalued Canadian Reddit

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
770 Followers

Summary

  • VerticalScope Holdings is a user-generated content social media platform and app much like Reddit with over 120 million monthly active users.
  • It has good FCF yield combined with reasonable price/book multiples, attracting me as a value investor.
  • Management has controlled costly user acquisition expenses and SG&A to deliver shareholder value with revenues.
  • Revenue is driven by targeted advertising to North American consumers and could grow through a number of initiatives.

Markets Await Fed Interest Rate Announcement And Inflation Numbers

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Thesis

On March 21, 2024, Reddit (RDDT) went public. Traders and meme stock enthusiasts were drawn in to arguably the highest profile IPO of 2024. At the time of writing, the market cap of RDDT is

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
770 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VFORF, FORA:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FORA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FORA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FORA:CA
--
VFORF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News