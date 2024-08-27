RHJ

Investment thesis: I started a modest position in Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) in the spring as a long-term bet, as I announced in an article at the time. The reasoning behind my investment decision is simple. Uranium demand is rising globally, while Energy Fuels has significant potential to increase production. There is also the added angle of rare earth minerals, where there is a great demand to diversify sources away from overdependence on China. Energy Fuels saw its stock price decline by over 30% YTD, in line with what seems to be a brief decline in uranium prices this year. Recent uranium market news, such as the Kazakh supply forecast for next year, suggests that the uranium price decline will be brief. I used this buying opportunity to build a position in Energy Fuels, in addition to the two other uranium mining stocks I already have in my portfolio. So far, it looks like it was a good decision.

Adding to my initial stock position in Energy Fuels, in line with my previous plan & analysis.

I first covered Energy Fuels in the Spring of this year, when I made my initial investment decision to start a position in this stock. I am adding to that position on the thesis that the internal, company-specific outlook remains positive, while the overall external long-term outlook for uranium and rare earth minerals. The significant decline in its stock price of just over 20%, since my last analysis, and over 30% YTD is, therefore, a buying opportunity.

Energy Fuels financial results, and recent production ramp-up at a glance.

For the second quarter of the year, Energy Fuels saw incoming revenues of $8.72 million. It is a significant decline compared with the previous quarter when it achieved revenues of $25.43 million on a one-time sale of 300,000 pounds of uranium concentrate, which helped it to see net earnings of $3.64 million for that quarter. For the latest quarter, it recorded a net loss of $6.42 million, with its revenues mostly achieved from the sale of 100,000 pounds of uranium concentrate.

Next year, it is likely that we will see much-improved financial results, given its efforts to ramp up production. Revenues & income are likely to become far more stable and predictable, on the back of its uranium production ramp-up that is set to average as high as 1.4 million pounds/year starting at the end of this year. The plan is to eventually expand production to 2 million pounds per year, although the timing of the further expansion of production capacity is not yet certain.

In terms of its available resources, if it were to increase production to 2 million pounds per year, it has proven & unproven potential resources that can last for about three and a half decades. If the uranium market holds up in the shorter term, we may see even higher production in the longer term.

As we can see, the price of uranium has seen a significant decline so far this year. The decline in uranium prices is reflected in the overall performance of uranium stocks to some extent, including the decline in Energy Fuels, which is down over 30% YTD.

Efforts are also underway to expand the company's rare earth production potential. Energy Fuels is currently on track to produce some modest volumes of Monazite this year. It remains to be seen where the company is headed regarding its rare earth minerals production and marketing. Its capacity to become a significant rare earth minerals producer is a potential long-term opportunity.

As Monazite production is ramped up this decade, Energy Fuels will become more than just a uranium mining company, providing it with greater potential financial stability.

The mining production ramp-up did not come at the expense of shareholder equity dilution. As of the end of June, it had 163.66 million shares outstanding. The number of shares increased by 3.5% compared to last year. The level of stock dilution is now tame enough that shareholders can still expect to benefit from the forecast ramping up in mining production and sales.

The global uranium market remains tight.

Despite the recent downturn in uranium prices, there is no evidence that there is slack in global uranium demand growth. Unlike most other commodities, consumer demand for uranium fuel is predetermined by the commissioning or decommissioning of nuclear reactors. Some minor decommissioning is happening around the world, notably in Europe, where the environmental lobby is pushing hard to end nuclear power. But even in Europe, countries such as Hungary & Slovakia are in various stages of building new reactors. Based on the World Nuclear Association, there are 60 new reactors currently under construction around the world, and another 110 are being planned. Assuming that all of them will be completed in the next two decades, that is an extra 170 new reactors, in addition to the roughly 440 currently operating reactors, minus any reactors that may be decommissioned in the meantime. The expected increase in uranium demand between 2023-2030 is 28%.

On the supply side, Energy Fuels is by no means the only company that is ramping up production in response to what is now an almost decade-old recovery in uranium prices that some readers may recall that I called for in an article in 2016. The spot price for uranium is currently 400% higher than it was back then.

A ramp-up in global uranium supplies in response to the sustained higher price of uranium ought to be expected. Assuming that the forecast for a 28% increase in uranium demand by the end of the decade comes to fruition, it more or less looks like the market will be in balance for most of the decade. Stockpiles can still make up for any minor shortfalls in supply.

As the chart above shows, after many decades of growing uranium stockpiles during the Cold War, since the end of the Cold War ended, global uranium stockpiles have been steadily shrinking. We can expect most institutions around the world to be reluctant to continue drawing down their stockpiles. Utilities often like to have a few years' worth of nuclear fuel on hand when they operate nuclear power plants. We are therefore most likely now in a world where mined supplies will have to keep pace with demand. To make that happen, uranium prices will have to stay at an attractive level for uranium miners.

Investment implications.

The main risk associated with Energy Fuels stock is a possible internal failure to deliver on production ramp-up or profits.

Given that the global uranium market is rather predictable, the external risks to this investment are limited. There is a global push to expand nuclear power capacity, which is set to soak up any growth in mined production. Perhaps a major incident at a nuclear power plant can once more trigger reactor shutdowns and a push to decommission them, as was the case in the aftermath of the Fukushima incident in 2011. Other than that, I see very few reasons to worry about external factors. An economic downturn is unlikely to lead to nuclear power shutdowns. It might slow investment in new reactors, but that will only affect demand further down the line, perhaps a decade or more.

The internal risks are typical mining risks that one tends to encounter. Poor project execution, leading to disappointing financial results is always a possibility. Disappointing geological outcomes cannot be discounted either. For instance, the quality of the ore being mined might be worse than anticipated, like what happened with Uranium One about two decades ago, with its massive South African project. There is nothing in particular that would suggest Energy Fuels is likely to experience a similar setback in its mining operations. It is however a scenario that should be considered a risk factor for all mining companies.

Recent uranium market selloff is a buying opportunity.

I added to my already-existing stock position in Energy Fuels because the recent selloff is not company-specific. The long-term external fundamentals for the uranium market are not in any way compromised either. The outlook for demand remains solid, and even though many companies are ramping up production in response to the higher uranium market prices, it does not seem that we are headed for a glut. The recent news that Kazakhstan is set to see 17% lower production next year than originally forecast is an example of how supply shortfalls can be just as likely to occur as upside surprises. It is also an indication that uranium mining companies are set to have a decent run in the next 12-18 months.

I also have Cameco (CCJ) and URG (URG) shares in my portfolio. The main reason I am leaning more toward buying Energy Fuels is because I feel that Cameco already has close to as much upside priced into its share price as one can think of pricing it. It is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 72, which is double compared with the S&P 500. Energy Fuels currently has a negative P/E ratio, but it is a growth stock and given its long-term potential to ramp up uranium production, it is arguably not necessarily all priced in by the market at the moment. URG is also a growth stock, which I have been investing in for some years now. It does have a great deal of production ramp-up potential. So far, its pace of production growth has been a little disappointing, which is why I am not looking to add to my position.

There is also the diversification aspect that helped me to decide to add a third uranium miner to my portfolio. Either one of these three companies can experience negative surprises. Having a more diversified position helps to reduce the risk since it is unlikely that all three of them will experience negative company-specific outcomes. In the case of Energy Fuels, the potential for further company-specific diversification, since it has some potential in the rare earth elements segment makes for the extra potential for growth as well as share price stability within the volatile mining industry, even though it is currently perhaps the most predictable segment.

The latest uranium market news, dominated by the Kazakh production forecast suggests that the recent dip in the price of uranium will not last much longer, therefore the window of opportunity to buy uranium miners at a slight discount is likely to close soon. I used this year's emerging opportunity to add to my uranium exposure mostly by adding a third miner to the two I have been actively trading for years now. So far, the financial results and the continued commitment to keep its production ramp-up on track leave me somewhat confident that I made the right decision.