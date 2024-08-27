Energy Fuels Trading At Attractive Discount Thanks To Brief Uranium Price Dip

Summary

  • The uranium price decline of the past few months seems to be temporary. It provided investors with an opportunity to pick up uranium mining stocks at an opportune price.
  • My main choice among uranium miners this year is Energy Fuels, because it helps to diversify my position as a third miner, and also due to its rare earth segment.
  • Expect improved financial results next year with production ramp-up to average 1.4 million pounds/year starting at the end of this year, possibly reaching 2 million pounds/year at a later date.
  • Recent uranium market news, such as the Kazakh announcement that production will be significantly lower next year than previously projected suggests that the window of opportunity to buy uranium miners at a discount may be closing soon.

Uranium, radioactive ore on isolated white background, mineral and energy , macro photography

RHJ

Investment thesis: I started a modest position in Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) in the spring as a long-term bet, as I announced in an article at the time. The reasoning behind my investment decision is simple. Uranium demand is

