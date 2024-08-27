Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), famed for its brown truck, stands as a major player in mail and shipping. In the eyes of many, it's a solid business and a staple of modern commerce. Some are even attracted to its 5% dividend. Having briefly worked as a sales associate at a UPS Store, it's also a business whose workings I got to observe directly.

I believe the business is fairly priced for its financial potential, with some cyclical vulnerabilities that can limit returns over time. I'll summarize the financial history and explain why I think it stands as a decent Hold until a better entry price arrives.

Financial History

Over the past decade, UPS has been a steady compounder, evidenced by its revenue growth. With the exception of 2022 to 2023, the decade was marked by year-over-year growth of this figure.

Author's display of 10K data

This has been supported by increases in volume over time, organic expansion of the business, and a regular pace of M&A.

Author's display of 10K data

As the M&A is often accounts for substantial outflows of cash, I've provided a history of adjusted free cash flow to count for its impact. Average AFCF over the last five years came to about $6.2 billion.

We see there is more fluctuation here than the revenues. While 2023's revenue decline explains why that year's AFCF was also lower, much of this is due to how much expenses have grown or not moved favorably with revenue.

Income Statement (2023 Form 10K)

For example, between 2022 and 2023, expenses only fell about half as much as revenue did, putting a squeeze on cash flows.

Operating Expenses (Author's display of 10K data)

If we remove cost of revenues, we see that remaining operating expenses have increased each year as well (without exception).

Income Statement (Q2 2024 Form 10Q)

YTD results for 2024 have shown a similar trend with lower revenue but increased operating expenses.

Balance Sheet (Q2 2024 Form 10Q)

The balance sheet, meanwhile, is in decent shape. It's not a fortress of cash, but it's not burdened by excessive leverage either.

Q2 2024 Form 10Q

Additionally, this debt carries favorably low interest. Much of it also matures across different decades, indicating a likelihood of repayment and/or comfortable refinancing as each issue comes due.

Author's display of 10K data

Through all of this, the company spent its excess cash flows on a mixture of buybacks and dividends, with regular dividend increases, such that it accounts for a larger portion of the returns in most years.

Future Outlook

While I did just give an indication about their ability to repay debt, I want to talk more about their ability to generate positive cash flows going forward, as I see a mixture of good and bad factors for UPS to consider.

America First

If we look at the breakdown of revenues, it clearly leans toward not only their operations in the U.S. but also their ground delivery business.

2023 Form 10K

In other words, it's the part with the brown truck we all know. Consequently, I think the cash flows will largely be determined by fluctuations in American consumption and how that affects demand for shipping and delivery.

While I expect the U.S. segment to grow over time, I am also aware of the business cycles that come with this, where less consumption means less orders to be shipped, and when that happens, we've seen revenues can dip faster than expenses. I expect UPS's cash flow growth will therefore not be a straight line.

Labor Costs and Disruptions

The company discloses that the majority of their employees are represented by a union. While I don't automatically consider this a bad thing, it also depends somewhat on UPS's relationship to the unions. They have disclosed that strikes and similar disruption can cause them to lose customers and this has occurred before. After all, when part of UPS's value-add is their ability to deliver packages in a timely manner, strikes by their drivers and operators has significant ability to flip the script, perhaps more so than other industries whose services are less time-sensitive.

Another cycle that affects UPS is that of their union contracts. They disclosed (2023 Form 10K, pg. 23) that they negotiated a five-year contract with Teamsters in Q3 2023, which call for pay increases that will average to a CAGR of 3.3% but that these increase will mostly occur in the first and final year of the period. This ever-rising payroll cost is a major part of why OpEx continues to grow and doesn't contract as much. Moreover, the structure of such deals (and how the process may involve strikes) means there will be cyclical bumps in the cash flows that may or may not coincide with other factors.

I believe union employees tend to be more dependable, but we should be mindful of the costs and these bumps in the road that can occur.

M&A Activity

As the company regularly engaged in accretive M&A over the last decade, I expect they will continue to do so, particularly anything that opens them to new markets or improves their vertical model.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

During the Q2 earnings call, management discussed their plan to acquire Estafeta, and so this provides a key example, and such acquisition may range from hundreds of millions into the low billions of dollars.

Returns to Shareholders

I discussed earlier UPS's history with dividends and buybacks. With the current yield at 5%, I believe there is at least a little something attractive to owning the shares and that much of the future returns will be experienced through the dividend. I also expect that the buybacks will contribute toward higher AFCF per share over time as well and make dividend increases, along with capital appreciation, more likely.

A sufficiently turbulent year, as much as these allocations draw on cash flows, could result in suspension of buybacks and perhaps even a dividend reduction. With an operating margin often around 10%, I don't think that's off the table for a business like UPS if it has a bad year, so dividend lovers beware.

Valuation

For the valuation, I will use a Discounted Cash Flow model and make the following assumptions:

$7.24 as baseline AFCF per share

5% CAGR for the decade

Terminal multiple of 10

Using the average AFCF of $6.2B that I mentioned before, that resolves to about $7.24 with the current shares outstanding. I believe at least a 5% CAGR is possible based on the growth in volume that UPS should enjoy as the U.S. grows over time, economically and in population. This is also supported by the cumulative effects of buybacks over time. I also think UPS has potential to expand into other markets as well.

A terminal multiple of 10 is lower than the current multiple and reflects my view that it could trade lower in a recession or when other factors that ebb and flow their cash flows occur together. Moreover, as a fairly mature company that requires many tangible assets to operate, I don't expect it would have major growth prospects ahead that would affect the multiple.

Author's calculation

Priced for a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index), that brings a fair value to about $102 per share. Currently around $129, that suggests the company is perhaps fairly valued, particularly for a view that UPS doesn't foresee difficult years.

Conclusion

UPS is a strong business, perhaps with the most recognizable brand in package delivery. I expect it will average out steady growth over time, as it has over the past decade. Folks should just remember that averages don't mean straight lines, and perhaps a better entry price for UPS is deserved to account for these lulls. For folks collecting the 5% dividend in the meantime, it isn't a painful Hold by any means.