Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Weebler Finance as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

1933bkk

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is a solid business that demonstrates clear leadership in the supply chain and omnichannel retail space. There is hardly any other company that provides a more comprehensive and value-laden offering package than Manhattan. The price of the stock, however, is simply too high right now, and I believe, especially for long-time MANH holders, there is no better time to cash in on your investment than at these current levels.

Business Overview

Manhattan Associates, Inc. is a $16 billion software company that provides digital supply chain and unified omnichannel commerce solutions to customers from varying industries, all across the world.

These customers are situated all along the value chain as suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, as well as logistics providers. It provides offerings that revolve around three core areas, each with their own domains of specialization:

Author

In my opinion, it's pretty clear that Manhattan's leadership in the commerce solutions space stems from its innovative technology platform, which delivers one of the most comprehensive solution packages out there. It has set itself up as the ultimate 'one stop solution' in its space, enjoying tremendous customer satisfaction and brand value.

The company's professional team works closely with its customers, providing them with both expertise and assistance in implementing Manhattan solutions in the most optimal manner. I believe, this close relationship with its customers is what reinforces the perception of Manhattan Associates being a trusted partner whose solutions actually do make a tangible difference.

Manhattan's website's customer success section showcases dozens of case studies highlighting how the company's different products have added value to some of the biggest brands out there. It's clear that not only does the organization take immense pride in showcasing its role in these success stories, but also the fact that its brand is defined by this customer oriented vision.

This innovative and customer-driven strategy has earned Manhattan consistently high rankings from both its customers and industry experts. This year alone, it was awarded both Gartner Magic Quadrant's Warehouse Management Leader and Transport Management Leader for 2024.

Its operation research team and in-house data science allow it to solve some of the most complex supply chain problems. In my opinion, this deep domain expertise is a very effective economic moat for the company, resulting in offerings that are highly differentiated from anything its closest competitors can offer.

An Excellent Q2

Manhattan Associates delivered a strong quarter 2, delivering exceptional results, and setting new records in revenue, remaining performance obligation (RPO), operating income and adjusted EPS.

On the top line, the company's Q2 revenue for the year jumped 14.85% to $265 million, driven primarily by cloud and services revenue. Similarly, RPO, which is an important metric to gauge the company's contracted backlog of future business, has also been solid, climbing 29% to $1.6 billion. 98% of this amount includes cloud native subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year.

Despite this impressive growth, it also managed to reduce its cost of sales from 47.10% of total sales to merely 45.24%. Similarly, operating income margins saw an improvement from 21.85% to a record 25.70%. That's right. A full 385 basis point improvement in just a 12-month window. That is nothing short of incredible. Operating income for the quarter was up 35.07% to $68.2 million for the quarter.

Looking at the bottom line, we see just as remarkable progress as on all other metrics discussed. Basic EPS shot up from $0.64 to $0.86. On the margin side, its net income margin improved from 17.15% to 19.89%. These optimization benefits continue to mount as the company scales its different areas of business, and streamlines operations.

Overall, Manhattan Associates came in with top-notch results driven by solid demand for its offerings, and great customer satisfaction.

Valuation

Over the last five years, MANH has surged from nearly $85 to about $260, which reflects an impressive 205% growth rate, compared to the S&P 500's 92%. During this time, the company's EPS climbed by 123%, whereas its total revenue (ttm) surged by 69.4%. Those following closely would observe that this growth discrepancy between stock price and financial growth alone would raise a question, hinting at a potential overvaluation. But let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

The first and the most obvious valuation-related revelation we are confronted with is the company's extremely high valuation multiples. Manhattan Associates is trading at a forward PE ratio (non-GAAP) of 59.66, compared to the IT sector's median of 23.09. Similarly, the company's forward EV/Sales stands at 14.92, which is substantially higher than the sector median of 2.86. This pattern of elevated multiples is consistent across various metrics, as demonstrated below:

Author

While this may seem concerning, especially for value investors, upon first glance, it would make sense for the market to value the company at such a premium considering its growth metrics. Compared to the IT sector's 0.64%, Manhattan Associates boasts an EBITDA (YoY) growth rate of a whopping 31.9%. Similarly, on the topline, the company's growth (YoY) of 17.5%, easily surpasses the sector's 3.5%. It may not be that far-fetched to see such premiums, given the extraordinary gains the company promises, relative to the broader IT sector.

But, even after accounting for these growth metrics, a question persists: Are these valuation multiples justified, after accounting for the company's growth metrics?

To investigate this question of pricing, I decided to narrow down my focus onto eight software companies that provide supply chain solutions:

Author

As is apparent from the graphic above, Manhattan ranks on the higher end of this comparison, with its seemingly significant premium to all of the valuation multiples chosen for the analysis above. Its price to book value in particular is especially high at 66.11. That means, its price is extremely high, given the net assets on its balance sheet. Its forward PE ratio of 60.55 is also among the highest, compared to its peers. This valuation multiples stand as being exceptionally high on the spectrum analyzed, despite Manhattan's key growth metrics lagging behind several of its peers.

The point of the whole comparison above, both with the broader IT sector and with the eight selected peers, is that Manhattan Associates appears overvalued. Its price seems inflated based on its relative earnings, revenue, net assets, EBITDA, and a whole range of other metrics.

Now, an objection that some might raise to this claim would be that Manhattan Associates is unique in many ways, even to its peers. I mean, after all, as emphasized earlier on, the argument can be made that Manhattan possesses a form of technological leadership in both the supply chain side and within omnichannel retail, in a way that is not really seen in any of its peers. Its extensive product portfolio on its own, gives it an edge, and potentially a premium above all its peers.

Right?

Or does it?

Well, even if we were to assume that Manhattan has a far higher baseline in terms of its valuation multiples than its immediate peers, it still seems to be trading at price multiples higher than its own 5-year medians.

Seeking Alpha

The company's trailing PS ratio of 15.90 is over 27% higher than its 5-year median of 12.49. As can be seen in the graph above, in the last 5 years, it has normally stayed far beneath the 15.00 level.

This is even more prominent with the current PB ratio of 65.50, which is nearly 47% higher than the median of 44.62. Now that is a substantial difference.

These five-year medians really help get my point across. Let's use the trailing PS ratio to determine the fairness of MANH's pricing, based on the company's top and bottom-line guidance. I'm confident to stick with this because the company has consistently met these annual estimates, in all of the quarters spanning back to at least 2015. The company follows a wise strategy of under-promising and over-delivering, especially when it comes to its guidance.

Given its consistent track record, therefore, I am fairly confident that by the end of 2024, Manhattan Associates will meet its top and bottom guidance, of $1.04 billion, and $3.12 per share, respectively.

Now if we assume that these estimates are met, and I am confident they will be, we can run the numbers to calculate an appropriate share price given the 5-year median of its PS ratio.

The 5-year trailing PS median of 12.49, would imply a share price of $210.97 by the end of the year, which is currently about 19% higher than where it currently stands at. Similarly, MANH's P/E 5-year trailing P/E (GAAP) median, which is 77.15 implies a share price of close to $240.

Both these valuation multiples, from the top and bottom line, give us a price range between $211 and $240, which is far below its present price of close to $260. Keep in mind, the current intrinsic value could be even lower, as these figures are based on growth in both sales and earnings, by the end of this year, which has not been actualized yet.

Furthermore, I'd like to highlight that it would appear that company insiders also share this view, based on SEC form 4 filings:

Finviz

In 2024 alone, Stewart Gantt, the company's executive vice president sold off about 22.2% of all his MANH holdings, whereas CEO and President, Eddie Capel saw his share count drop by 23.7%. Other key insiders, including the Chief Legal Officer and directors, have also been selling shares. This activity would seem to suggest that company insiders may possibly perceive that current MANH prices offer a lucrative selling opportunity. If that's their perspective, I concur. Manhattan Associates is a great company, and it may be time for long-term holders to cash in on their investments, before the market ultimately sees a price correction.

Risk to Thesis

Although I am pretty confident about my stance, and the evidence I have provided above, I must point out that this bearish thesis is not without risk.

In my calculations above, I have assumed the company will meet its revenue and earning estimates, as laid out in its Q2 guidance. What I didn't account for, however, is that Manhattan is known not only for meeting its expectations, especially on the bottom line, but overperforming by a significant degree.

Seeking Alpha

If we account for this positive earnings surprise, the $211 to $240 range I mentioned could shift significantly. For example, if the company overdelivers on the bottom line by just 10%, its trailing 5-year median (GAAP) figure of 77.15 would imply a share price of $265, which is slightly higher than its current price. A higher earnings surprise would imply an even higher share price, according to this metric, perhaps even closer to $270, by the end of the year. While such price levels may not necessarily imply an undervaluation, it also would not imply an overvaluation, as my core argument goes.

I do believe, however, that the evidence provided in prior sections, especially the heavy insider selling this year, does suggest some, if not significant levels of, overvaluation, at the current price.

Takeaway

It's difficult to not be impressed by the business of Manhattan Associates, or even its financial performance. The company has established itself as a technological leader in a space that is critical to most industries. Given the innovative foundation of the company, and its comprehensive tech platform, it will continue to remain a value provider for its clients. Moreover, with the formidable economic moat it has established, it is on a very good competitive position.

Despite all these strengths, however, including the spectacular Q2 top and bottom-line growth, as well as margin improvements, MANH's valuation appears really stretched. Whether you look at the broader IT sector, its direct competitors, or even the 5-year median of its valuation multiples, they all point to an inflated valuation. This might explain why insiders have been offloading a substantial portion of their holdings in 2024.

In my view, the stock is currently overvalued and should be sold until it falls back to $215 or lower.