Emerging Markets, Done Differently

Summary

  • Analysts expect the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s overall weight to Chinese companies will drop below the current 24.5%, with the weight to India increasing from approximately 20% currently to over 22% by the end of the year.
  • As of June 30, 2024, Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund’s exposure to China was 14.8%. Meanwhile, the fund’s exposure to India was 39.3% with four of its top 10 holdings in Indian companies.
  • Some of CNWIX’s overweight to India comes from names that are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at all.
  • We believe India is on a long-term course to become the largest economy on the planet and the biggest EM equity market.

Emerging Markets

By Kyle Ruge

We believe:

  Active management means you're willing to do things differently.
  Our commitment to high-conviction investing gives us the highest likelihood of achieving the best results for investors over the long term.
  • We use the

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

