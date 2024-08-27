Emerging Markets, Done Differently

tum3123

By Kyle Ruge

We believe:

Active management means you’re willing to do things differently.

Our commitment to high-conviction investing gives us the highest likelihood of achieving the best results for investors over the long term.

We use the benchmark at the end of our portfolio construction process as a reference point because using it at the start - as many of our peers do - caps opportunity.

CNWIX’s allocation to India exemplifies the potential benefits of our active approach.

Instead of following a benchmark or peers, our portfolio construction reflects our time-tested process, which marries bottom-up and top-down research to target higher-quality growth opportunities aligned to benefit from secular and cyclical themes.

Across our global suite, including Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund (CNWIX), our team’s process has led us to invest in a truly active manner, resulting in portfolios that often look different from their primary benchmarks.

Not all of our peers are participating in the growth of emerging markets the same way we are. Not only are we willing to hold meaningfully active overall weights to countries relative to a benchmark, we are also willing to have exposure to companies that aren’t included in the benchmark at all. (That said, in many cases this has been a case of being ahead of the curve, with the names we own ultimately being recognized by MSCI.)

We use the benchmark as a reference point at the end of our process to understand the risk we are taking. In contrast, more passive approaches generally use the benchmark at the beginning of the process, which can result in screening out or capping exposure to a specific company at a low level, thereby constraining themselves by a backward-looking benchmark. “Backward” in that index providers include companies based on current and past attributes, such as market cap, rather than future growth potential.

Upcoming changes to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which most emerging market managers use as their primary benchmark, support our conviction in our active, forward-looking approach. MSCI recently announced that during its next index rebalance at the end of August 2024, it plans to cut 62 Chinese names from the benchmark and add eight Indian names to the benchmark.

As a result of the rebalancing, analysts expect the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s overall weight to Chinese companies will drop below the current 24.5%, with the weight to India increasing from approximately 20% currently to over 22% by the end of the year. This change will continue a trend that has been occurring over the past few years.

India Ascendant

The representation of Chinese companies is now markedly less than it was just a few years ago.

Source: Financial Times, “India closes in on China as largest emerging market,” July 23, 2024, using MSCI.

Active management in focus: CNWIX’s investments in Indian growth companies

As of June 30, 2024, Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund’s exposure to China was 14.8%. Meanwhile, the fund’s exposure to India was 39.3% with four of its top 10 holdings in Indian companies.

The fund’s allocation to India is an example of how our process results in a truly active approach to emerging market investing. Our decision to hold this sizable overweight to India reflects our commitment to investing where we believe the growth in emerging markets will occur as opposed to depending on a backward-looking benchmark to dictate what the makeup of emerging markets may have looked like.

Our high-conviction overweight to India reflects several factors. Primary drivers include:

The attractive growth of India’s working-age population, which can benefit companies in both consumer and real estate industries.

The government’s continued focus on infrastructure buildout, which can benefit companies in the industrials sector.

“Make in India” government incentive plans and the country’s popularity as a China+1 supply-chain choice, which can benefit manufacturing companies. (“China+1” is a global trend where companies mitigate supply chain risks by establishing additional relationships outside China.)

We are finding exciting growth potential beyond the bounds of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Four of our top 10 names in CNWIX (as of the end of the most recent calendar quarter) are not currently included in the MSCI EM Index.

Make My Trip, domiciled in India. Online travel agency benefiting from demographic shifts.

Dixon Technologies India, domiciled in India. Phone and consumer durables manufacturer benefitting from “Make in India” government initiatives and global supply chain re-orientations.

NU Holdings, domiciled in Brazil. Latin America’s largest digital financial platform benefiting from the growth of retail investments and growing financial services usage in the region.

Kalyan Jewellers, domiciled in India. Jeweler benefiting from the expansion of the organized gold/jewelry market in India.

Some of CNWIX’s overweight to India comes from names that are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at all. Online travel company Make My Trip, one of our top 10 holdings, is a prime example. If we stuck to only index constituents, we’d be missing out on a high-growth company where we see truly exciting and sustained potential. Make My Trip may not be in the index, but it definitely meets our top-down and bottom-up criteria. India’s growing working-age population and the expected increased penetration of the online channel within the tourism/travel industry provide powerful tailwinds. In our opinion, MakeMyTrip is well positioned to capitalize on these factors, thanks to attractive bottom-up fundamentals and its dominant position in the country’s online travel agency market.

Closing thoughts

We believe India is on a long-term course to become the largest economy on the planet and the biggest EM equity market. But we will not wait for that to be reflected in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s makeup. Instead, we’re following our investment philosophy and investing with conviction in what we believe are best growth opportunities in that market today.

We believe our truly active framework has been key to the results we have achieved in Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund and across the Calamos global and international suite (see “The Best Kept Secret in Global Investing” for a closer look). We’re committed to positioning our portfolios for the future, not focusing on the rear-view mirror.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Your investment in the Fund is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Fund also has specific principal risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

The principal risks of investing in the Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund include: equity securities risk consisting of market prices declining in general, growth stock risk consisting of potential increased volatility due to securities trading at higher multiples, foreign securities risk, emerging markets risk, convertible securities risk consisting of the potential for a decline in value during periods of rising interest rates and the risk of the borrower to miss payments, and portfolio selection risk. As a result of political or economic instability in foreign countries, there can be special risks associated with investing in foreign securities, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, increased price volatility and difficulty obtaining information. In addition, emerging markets may present additional risk due to potential for greater economic and political instability in less developed countries.

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Please refer to Important Risk Information. The principal value and return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance reflected at NAV does not include the Fund's maximum front-end sales load of 4.75%. Had it been included, the Fund's return would have been lower.

The Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets Category is comprised of funds with at least 50% of assets invested in emerging markets.

Morningstar Ratings™ are based on risk-adjusted returns and are through 7/31/24 for the share class listed and will differ for other share classes. Morningstar ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly historical performance (reflecting sales charges), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Within each asset class, the top 10%, the next 22.5%, 35%, 22.5%, and the bottom 10% receive 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 star, respectively. Each fund is rated exclusively against US domiciled funds. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; may not be copied or distributed; and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Source: ©2024 Morningstar, Inc.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets. The index is calculated on a total return basis, which includes reinvestment of gross dividends before deduction of withholding taxes. Indexes are unmanaged, do not include fees or expenses and are not available for direct investment.

As of 6/30/2024, the fund’s largest holdings were as follows: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd., 12.8%; SK HYNIX, Inc., 5.1%; MakeMyTrip, Ltd., 4.8%; Hindustan Aeronautics, Ltd., 3.9%; Macrotech Developers, Ltd., 3.7%; Dixon Technologies India, Ltd., 2.9%; Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, Ltd., 2.7%; Trip.com Group, Ltd., 2.7%;; HD Hyundai Electric Company, Ltd., 2.7%; NU Holdings Ltd/Cayman Islands, 2.6%.

