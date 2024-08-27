Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has had a bumpy year.

After plunging almost 30% after announcing its platformization strategy, the company has recovered most of that sell-off by continuing to execute well on its strategy and showing investors that this strategy is positive for the long-term.

The FY4Q24 results did show that Palo Alto is benefitting from the platformization strategy.

In particular, I also share in this article the signs that Palo Alto's platformization strategy is yielding some positive early results.

However, when considering the valuation of the company alongside the fundamentals, I think Palo Alto may remain range bound for some time, and I am Neutral on the stock.

Brief introduction

Palo Alto was founded in 2005, and today, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect enterprises from malicious cyberthreats across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid IT environments.

The company has expanded beyond its next-generation firewall and perimeter-based security roots, with a growing portfolio of organic and inorganically built subscription offerings now addressing cloud, user, network, and DevOps defenses.

FY4Q24 results review

In general, Palo Alto appears to headed the right direction in a quarter where expectations were more to the downside, so by delivering any kind of in-line and slight beat, the company was assuring investors that things were not as bad as it seemed.

Revenues for the quarter grew 12% from the prior year to $2.19 billion, beating consensus by 1%.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.51 for the quarter, beating consensus by 7%.

Next-generation security ("NGS") ARR came in at $4.2 billion, beating consensus by 3%.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") came in at $12.7 billion, up 20% from the prior year, and in-line with expectations.

Billings for the quarter came in at $3.5 billion, 1% ahead of consensus, while free cash flows came in at $465 million, in-line with consensus.

Lastly, management announced another $500 million in share repurchases, increasing the remaining authorization for future share repurchases to $1 billion, which expires at the end of calendar year 2025.

Business metrics (Palo Alto)

Outlook

For FY1Q25, management expects revenues in the range of $2.1 billion and $2.13 billion, which is in-line with consensus, while adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.47 and $1.49, beating consensus expectations by 3%.

For the full year of FY2025, management expects revenue between $9.10 billion and $9.15 billion, in-line with expectations, while adjusted EPS is expected to be between $6.18 and $6.31, beating consensus by 1%.

Management reiterated their goal to achieve NGS ARR of $15 billion by FY2030, and that FY2025 NGS ARR is expected to be between $5.42 billion and $5.47 billion, up 28% to 30% from the prior year.

RPO for the full year of FY2025 is expected to grow between 19% and 20%, resulting in the range of $15.2 billion and $15.3 billion. This RPO guide is a little below expectations.

Management reiterated free cash flow margins of between 37% and 38% for FY2025, given visibility from prior year annual billed deals, which is a positive.

While it remains to be seen, I do think that the guidance could either be conservative, or that the upside from the platformization strategy could take longer to materialize.

Platformization strategy is working

I think when Palo Alto announced this strategy, there were some doubts about whether it would be successful.

Given that now we are in the first quarter of FY2025 for the company, Palo Alto seems to have shown that it has executed well in this regard.

In fact, CEO Nikesh Arora even went further to say that he wished that the company started the platformization strategy earlier than it did.

Management highlighted that the current environment where the threat landscape is more challenging and a lack of integration between point products is causing an increasing need for platformization.

As a result, this increasing need for platformization resulted in an acceleration in Palo Alto's bookings in the second half of the year after it implemented its platformization strategy starting in the 2024 fiscal year.

These are some of the signs that the platformization strategy is working.

Firstly, after adding 65 new platformizations in the third quarter, Palo Alto accelerated the number of platformizations by delivering more than 90 new platformizations in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto has more than 1,000 total platformizations within its 5,000 largest customers as it closes the chapter on FY2024. The target continues to be between 2,500 to 3,500 platformizations in order to reach its FY2030 NGS ARR target of $15 billion.

Platformization strategy (Palo Alto Networks)

Secondly, customers that became platform customers also saw an increase in the average ARR. The average ARR per platform customer grew by more than 10% since the first quarter. As a result, Palo Alto is seeing the benefits of converting customers to platform customers and converting them to multi-platform customers, and this is benefiting Palo Alto in the form of an increase in ARR.

Thirdly, Palo Alto shared that there has been an increase of 70% in terms of the senior level customer meetings in the second half of FY2024 as a result of increasing interest around platformization. With the right sales team and executives working on these customer meetings, there is a chance of being successful in converting these meetings into higher revenues.

Lastly, Palo Alto shared some success platformization stories. There was an eight-figure deal that was signed with a customer that was already using Palo Alto's firewall and XSOAR products. This customer then expanded the firewall footprint with Palo Alto, added Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud for cloud security, SIEM products with Palo Alto. There was another eight-figure deal with a global semiconductor manufacturer, which already had a five-year relationship with Palo Alto. This customer moved towards Zero Trust security and added Palo Alto's Cortex platform. There was also another global media company where the Palo Alto team converted to a nine-figure deal incorporating Zero Trust security, XSOAR and XSIAM, amongst others.

Lastly, a US financial services company expanding from its existing Cortex XDR and XSOAR footprint to add XSIAM, firewall capacity and Prisma Cloud.

I think Palo Alto is expecting this platformization strategy to be a key driver to help it achieve its $15 billion NGS ARR goal by FY2030.

Business momentum

First, Network security.

The growth of the network security segment has been driven by software and SASE.

Software and SASE now make up about 67% of Firewall as a Platform ("FWaaP") billings in FY24. This is an increase from 55% in FY2023 and 41% in FY2022, helped by the 40% growth of VM and SASE.

Another significant driver of growth for the network security business is the growth in cloud-based subscriptions, where it has four core advanced subscriptions launched between FY4Q21 and FY4Q24. The first three advanced subscriptions have seen strong adoption and carries a higher selling price than its original subscriptions.

As can be seen below, traction in security subscription is also benefiting the business here, where the 3.5 subscription attach rate in FY4Q24. This is up from 3.1 in FY4Q23 and 2.6 in FY4Q22.

Network security subscriptions (Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto also shared that it now has more than 5,300 SASE customers, an increase of 21% from the prior year. This SASE business is driving the net new logos for the company, with more than a third of new SASE customers in FY2024 being net new to Palo Alto.

Network Security (Palo Alto Networks)

Next, we move to the cloud security platform.

Palo Alto highlighted that Prisma Cloud has reached more than $700M ARR this quarter, which, according to the company, is the first to reach this milestone. In addition, Palo Alto claims it has the broadest capabilities for cloud security in the market.

Also, Palo Alto saw more than 30% YoY growth in annual contract value from new business, and multiple seven and eight-figure deals highlighted this.

The stabilization of pricing in the industry after new players cut prices by 30-40% last year brought about the traction in the quarter, while volumes increased and remained healthy.

Palo Alto also made adjustments in the business, including a focus towards ACV and product improvements, suggesting that the company is targeting the largest accounts.

Overall, this trend for cloud security is also a positive read-through for CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Lastly, we touch on the security operations platform.

Extended security intelligence and automation management, or XSIAM, helped drive Cortex momentum. XSIAM saw about $500 million in bookings, increasing from more than $400 million as of last quarter, as the company is leading platformization efforts with XSIAM. The business saw the number of active customers quadruple from the prior year, reaching more than 30 accounts with more than $1 million in ARR, and reached more than 100 XSIAM customers as of the end of FY2024.

Management highlighted that almost every win in the XSIAM business was a displacement of an existing SIEM.

This momentum has also helped Cortex reach more than $900 million in ARR, with more than 6.1k active Cortex customers and an average ARR of $150k per customer.

XSIAM and Cortex (Palo Alto Networks)

Outage impact

Palo Alto suggested that the July IT outage has driven some customers to re-evaluate their options and consider Palo Alto.

This has driven conversations around XDR and XSIAM, which together with Palo Alto’s Cortex technology is appealing to the customers they have talked to so far, and management sees potential for this to drive further momentum.

Palo Alto also shared more about its differentiated deployment approach, where it uses an approach that deploys a 1-3% wide sample test cohort before releasing content updates in a phased manner, with additional controls available for customers to manage the update process.

Valuation

Palo Alto is trading at 59x FY2025 P/E and 51x FY2026 P/E.

The context here is that Palo Alto is expected to grow revenues and EPS by low-mid-teens over the same period.

For a company growing at this rate, the multiple at which it is trading at is relatively steep, which suggests to me that the upside is capped in the near-term.

For reference, CrowdStrike and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at 66x and 62x 1-year forward P/E, compared to Palo Alto's 59x FY2025 P/E.

While CrowdStrike may see some consensus revisions, CrowdStrike and Zscaler are expected to grow 28% in the next two years, which is almost two times that of Palo Alto.

For Palo Alto to trade at the same 1-year forward multiple as CrowdStrike and Zscaler does suggest that its valuation is getting ahead of itself, unless it does show significant acceleration in growth due to its platformization strategy, but its guidance does not quite show that.

Conclusion

I think Palo Alto may remain range bound for some time, and I am neutral rated on the stock as a result.

The reason here is that the downside scenario is limited in that revenue guidance for FY2025 was in-line with consensus and free cash flow margins for FY2025 were reiterated.

At the same time, the upside seems capped because while the platformization strategy seems to show early progress, the RPO guide for FY2025 is a little below expectations, and unless Palo Alto beats on this number and shows upside, the valuation for the company may remain capped.

Realistically, given the low-mid-teens topline growth and consistent free cash flow margins, the current valuation for the company does not appear to have a significant upside from here.