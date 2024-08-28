2 Top Dividend Payers For +9% Income In 2024

Peerayot

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

Everyone benefits from a balanced diet and regular exercise, regardless of age, sex, or physical ability. This is essential for maintaining long-term health and fitness. Whether it is cardio or strength training, regular workouts and a healthy diet help build endurance and strength over time. But these don’t happen overnight. Time and patience are critical requirements to achieving your fitness goals. Shortcuts like crash diets and extreme workouts may promise immediate results, but are detrimental to your long-term health and well-being.

Interestingly, these principles also apply to your financial health and well-being. Investing in dividend-paying securities helps you build a steady stream of income, contributing to financial stability. Similar to the importance of a balanced diet for good health, your passive income shouldn’t depend on just a few stocks; a diversified portfolio of dividend-payers is necessary.

Time and patience with investments allow the compounding effect to work its magic, snowballing your returns over the years, much like the incremental improvements in your fitness journey.

Let us now dive into my top picks for improved financial health through passive income.

Pick #1: SLRC – Yield 10.5%

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is a unique BDC (Business Development Company) that backs middle-market companies through senior secured loans and financing leases. SLRC reported its second-quarter earnings on August 7, delivering its fourth consecutive quarter of NII (Net Investment Income) exceeding quarterly distributions. SLRC reported NII of $24.3 million (vs. $22.7 million last year), or $0.45/share. The BDC also ended Q2 with a net $23.2 million increase in income-generating assets (vs. a $19 million increase in Q2 FY 2023).

At the end of Q2, 99.2% of SLRC’s investment portfolio was defensively invested in senior secured loans, of which 97.7% was held in first-lien senior secured loans. The BDC’s second lien ABL (Asset-Based Loan) exposure was 1.2% and the second lien cash flow exposure stood at a low 0.3%.

SLRC ended Q2 with a portfolio-weighted average asset yield of 11.7%, with the following asset composition.

Senior Secured Cash Flow Loans – 24.3% with an 11.7% weighted average asset yield

Senior Secured Asset-Based Loans – 30.8% at a 15.2% weighted average asset yield

Senior Secured Equipment Financing – 33.1% at an 8.1% weighted average asset yield

Senior Secured Life Science Loans – 11.1% at a 13.1% weighted average asset yield.

Author's Calculations

During the quarter, SLRC made $355.8 million in originations and reported prepayments of $292.7 million. Asset-based lending experienced the highest portfolio activity, followed by equipment financing, two highly defensive loan classes growing in popularity among alternate asset managers.

At the end of Q2, SLRC’s portfolio was deeply diversified across 800 unique issuers operating in over 110 industries, with an average exposure of 0.1% per issuer ($3.8 million). 66.3% of SLRC’s portfolio comprised floating-rate assets, and the BDC had a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16x, within the target range of 0.9x - 1.25x.

From a quality and risk-rating standpoint, 99.6% of the BDC’s portfolio was performing at fair value, with one investment recognized as non-accrual. $8.4 million of the investments at fair value carried a rating of 3, and $7.8 million carried a rating of 4, each representing 0.4% of the total portfolio.

SLRC Q2 Earnings Report

SLRC reported a NAV (Net Asset Value) of $18.2/share, indicating an 18.8% discounted valuation at current market prices. The BDC’s NII improvement indicates stronger dividend coverage, and its exposure to senior secured investments has maintained low non-accrual rates. SLRC continues to be a bargain, offering a 10.5% yield.

Pick #2: WES – Yield 9.1%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is a midstream MLP (Master Limited Partnership) that owns and operates over 4,000 miles (ca. 6,437 km) of pipeline, 69 processing and treating facilities, seven natural gas pipelines, and 12 Crude Oil / NGL pipelines. Buffett-backed Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is the midstream MLP's general partner and 49% owner.

For WES, generating excess FCF (Free Cash Flow) was one of the company’s goals necessary to deliver a special distribution in Q1 2025. WES reported another strong quarter, delivering adjusted EBITDA of $578.1 and FCF of $424.8 million. After factoring in the $340.9 million spent on the quarterly distribution, the midstream company generated $84 million in FCF after distributions. Q2’s $84 million in excess FCF stands tall compared to the $1.5 million from Q1 2024.

Note: WES issues a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes.

During the quarter, WES had record natural gas throughput in the Delaware and DJ Basins, representing a 6% sequential increase. The midstream MLP also reported these significant highlights:

Record crude oil and NGL (natural gas liquids) throughput in the Delaware basin, representing a 7% sequential increase.

Executed numerous long-term agreements with both new and existing customers in the Delaware basin.

Sequential throughput growth across all product types in the DJ Basin

Executed agreements with Phillips 66 to provide additional firm-processing capacity in the DJ Basin.

Executed agreements with Kinder Morgan (KMI) and other customers to provide firm-processing capacity at Chipeta in the Uinta Basin.

“Firm processing” means that the processing facility guarantees a set amount of capacity for the customer, and the customer pays for it regardless of whether they use it all or not. All these contract executions are expected to benefit the company in 2H 2024 and in 2025. WES projects full utilization of its plants starting in 2026, providing management excellent visibility and predictability into its cash flows.

We previously discussed this in an earlier update, but during Q2, WES repurchased $134.0 million of senior notes, bringing the YTD total to $150 million. The best part is that WES has utilized the higher interest environment to its advantage, repurchasing its debt at 96% of the par value. Total debt was reduced by $762.6 million during the fiscal year, and the partnership ended the quarter at its target leverage ratio of 3x ahead of schedule. We note that leverage below 3x is the company’s second goal to be fulfilled before they deliver a special distribution next fiscal year. Based on the company’s execution, this looks quite likely in 2H 2024.

WES is following the new MLP model in its execution, generating FCF after distributions, and pursuing an enhanced capital return framework with special distributions and unit buybacks. The company is also self-funding its growth through accretive acquisitions and asset expansion projects. All this while maintaining an industry-leading leverage of 3x. Since January 2020, the company has retired $942.6 million in senior notes, paid $3.5 billion towards shareholder distributions, and bought back $1.1 billion of common units (15% of its units outstanding). There is a lot more where this came from.

For FY 2024, WES projects adj. EBITDA between $2.2–2.4 billion (an 11% YoY increase at the midpoint) and FCF between $1.05 — $1.2 billion (a 19% YoY increase at the midpoint). These are terrific growth numbers.

Data by YCharts

Despite WES stock's solid performance YTD, we expect significantly more upside from this midstream juggernaut, and we can sit back and collect a 9.1% yield to wait for it.

Conclusion

With SLRC, we have a BDC backing mid-tier firms in America, making secured loans in the form of asset-backed loans and equipment financing. With WES, we have a well-managed midstream firm that is self-funding its growth and shareholder returns. Together, these generate excellent income to strengthen my financial future.

A steady, disciplined approach to both health and investing yields better long-term results. This is why our Investing Group prioritizes discipline through steady income and diversification, enabling us to enhance our financial stability and growth over time. This is the essence of our Income Method and the foundation of our approach to building lasting wealth through income investing.