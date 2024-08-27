Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) experienced a recent dip in net income, but the company’s profitable growth should continue for at least another two and a half years. With double-digit growth in both revenue and EPS expected this year, 2025, and 2026, the share price should keep rising too.

The data analytics and digital operations company is doing a good job of staying on its upward trajectory, and it has several tailwinds adding to the bullish outlook.

I have a one-year price target of $41.27, representing share price growth of 13.80%, and rate it a Buy.

About ExlService

Founded in 1999, the company describes itself in its 10-K for 2023 as,

“a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations”. Its clients are in the insurance, healthcare, banking, financial services, media, retail, and other markets.”

Business is done through four segments:

Insurance involves work with multiple types of insurance carriers, for which it provides end-to-end digital transformation solutions, as well as data and AI-led operations. Within individual companies, it offers solutions ranging from claims processing to policy research.

Healthcare serves American health care payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers. It combines its healthcare expertise with data, AI-led insights, and technology-enabled services to “transform” how clients deliver, manage, and get paid.

Analytics helps clients create data-led businesses through the use of AI, generative AI, advanced analytics, and cloud solutions. These services help clients drive customer acquisition, risk management, and more.

Emerging Business works mainly with banking, capital markets, and other industries to provide services such as financial planning and analysis. Among its offerings is a service that “helps chief financial officers transform finance into digitally enabled scalable data and AI-led function with lower cost”.

At the end of 2023, the firm had about 560 clients and no client represented more than 10% of its business. However, it added that the loss of any of its ten largest clients could have material adverse effects on its financial performance.

At the close on Friday, August 23, its shares traded at $36.27, and it had a market cap of $5.85 million.

Competition and competitive advantages

ExlService reported in the 10-K that competition is both intense and growing. That includes not only other companies that operate in its markets, but also its own clients. They sometimes build their own shared service centers, “to perform digital operations and solutions and analytics services themselves, either in-house or other arrangements.”

Its major competitors are global firms such as Accenture plc (ACN), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), Genpact Limited (G), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited (INFY), NTT DATA Group Corporation (OTCPK:NTTDF), Tata Consultancy Services, and WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS).

In addition, there are niche industry-specific digital operations and solutions providers, niche analytics services, and leading accounting and management consulting firms.

ExlService also noted that it competes against these entities by operating as strategic partners that can contribute deep industry expertise, sophisticated data and analytics capabilities, innovative digital operations, and more.

As the following chart from the 10-K shows, it has outperformed its peer group and the NASDAQ Composite since the third quarter of 2021:

EXLS Comparative performance chart (10-K for 2023)

The peer group is made up of just two stocks, Genpact and WNS, which it believes are its two closest competitors.

With that performance, it's not surprising it enjoys strong margins when compared with Industrials sector medians:

Gross margin: 37.20% versus 31.31%.

EBITDA margin: 16.15% compared to 13.87%.

Net income margin: 10.45% versus 6.19%.

However, its margins are not as robust as those of Genpact:

Gross margin: 35.37%.

EBITDA margin: 16.39%.

Net margin: 14.12%.

And, its margins are similar to those of WNS:

Gross margin: 36.50%.

EBITDA margin: 18.04%.

Net margin: 10.39%.

All three firms have built double-digit returns on common equity:

ExlService: 21.19%.

Genpact: 30.84%.

WNS: 18.31%.

All three firms are solid performers and appear to have at least some pricing power. I estimate ExlService has a narrow moat.

Q2 financial results

ExlService reported its second quarter 2024 results on August 1; it beat EPS estimates by $0.01 and revenue estimates by $3.72 million. Other results included:

Revenue: $448.4 million, up 10.7% from the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS (GAAP): $0.28, down 4.1%.

Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): $0.40, up 10.8%.

In explaining the improvement, Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor said, “The ongoing execution of our data and AI-led strategy enabled us to accelerate our growth rates across both our data analytics and digital operations and solutions businesses during the quarter as we continue our momentum heading into the second half of 2024.”

CFO Maurizio Nicolelli added that it was raising its full-year revenue guidance by 11% to 12% and adjusted diluted EPS guidance by 11% to 13%.

On the balance sheet, it showed total assets of $1.504 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $115.303 million. On the other side, it had total liabilities of $651.161 million, including $260.0 million in long-term debt. Shareholder equity was $852,606 million, up from $889.437 last year.

Growth prospects

For perspective on its growth, this chart shows revenue, EBITDA, and net income over the past decade:

EXLS Revenue EBITDA Net Income chart (Seeking Alpha )

Revenue and EBITDA have risen quite consistently over those 10 years, while net income went through some bumpy years before returning to more consistent growth.

EPS has grown along with net income:

EXLS EPS and net income chart (Seeking Alpha )

The minor differences between net income and EPS indicate the share count has been relatively stable over the same period.

ExlService offered this guidance for 2024 as a whole, in the Q2 earnings presentation:

EXLS full-year 2024 guidance (EXLS Q2 investor presentation)

Summing up, the firm expects this year’s revenue and adjusted diluted EPS to grow in the low double-digits, compared to 2023.

Wall Street analysts expect roughly the same low, double-digit revenue growth in 2025 and 2026, and mid-teens EPS growth:

EXLS EPS estimates table (Seeking Alpha )

A Mordor Intelligence report estimates the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry will see a CAGR of 4.20% in the five years between 2023 and 2028. In turn, that suggests ExlService (and its close rivals) will outperform the industry over at least the next two years.

That faster rate of growth is driven in part by management’s ability to grow profitably, and from external factors. Tailwinds include increasing demand for data analytics, digital transformation, global outsourcing, complex regulatory compliance requirements, and growing healthcare spending.

In addition, fellow Seeking Alpha analyst May Investing Ideas caught the essence of another tailwind in this headline: “ExlService Holdings: Well Positioned To Ride On The AI Tailwind”.

Valuation

ExlService’s stock has been on a relatively steady climb over the past decade:

EXLS 10-year price chart (Seeking Alpha )

Over the past five years, the price increased 172.17% and in the past year, it rose 27.80%.

The rapid rise in the past year may be one reason why the Seeking Alpha value system considers it to be overvalued, as shown in this excerpt:

EXLS valuation ratios (Seeking Alpha)

This chart tracks the relationship between earnings (normalized, diluted) and the share price:

EXLS earnings and share price chart (Seeking Alpha )

Generally, the price has tracked earnings, although price did get ahead of earnings for a couple of years before falling behind. Currently, the two are back in sync, for the time being at least.

Therefore, I believe the shares now are fairly priced.

The average price target of the Wall Street analysts is $38.22, which is 5.38% higher than the current price. That seems low for a company that is expected to grow its earnings by 13.03% this year and 14.62% next year.

Given the relationship between earnings and the share price, I expect the share price will follow earnings for this year and next year. The average of 13.03% this year and 14.62% next year is 13.80%.

Adding 13.80% to $36.27 provides a one-year target of $41.27. I think that is reasonable since ExlService is a profitable growth company that has consistently raised its revenue, net income, and earnings every year for the past 10 years.

Therefore, I rate ExlService a Buy, adding to an earlier Buy from another Seeking Alpha analyst. The Quant system has a Hold rating, while the Wall Street analysts have a Buy rating, made up of six Strong Buys, two Buys, and three Holds.

Risk factors for ExlService

In an industry made possible and driven by technological advancements, it must maintain its research and development, especially in the fast-growing AI arena. It added in the 10-K that its growing use of AI also exposes it to growing risks. For example, faulty AI algorithms could lead to operational and financial trouble.

Attracting and keeping staff, as well as reskilling and upskilling them, could be a challenge as demographic changes occur. ExlService reported high turnover in the industry because of significant competition to attract professionals with the right skills.

Because of the nature of its business, the company processes and sometimes collects sensitive data for its clients. That includes data ranging from credit card numbers to health information. Any breach of that information could not only produce reputational and financial problems, but might violate governmental privacy regulations.

Intellectual property is a critical issue for ExlService; it includes “proprietary and licensed platforms, software, data, databases, methodologies, models, know-how, names, designs, domains, user interfaces, applications and operating procedures, among other materials.” If it is unable to protect that property, it may lose its competitiveness and financial strength.

It also reported in the 10-K that its main operating subsidiaries are based outside the U.S. and some of its executive officers may reside outside the U.S. That means investors could have difficulty if they try to serve legal documents or enforce judgements against the executive officers.

Conclusion

ExlService Holdings has a history of profitable growth over the past decade, and that should continue for at least another two years or more.

The firm is well managed, which has allowed it to deliver consistent revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as relatively consistent earnings growth.

I rate ExlService a Buy and have a one-year price target of $41.27