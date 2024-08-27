Weerapong Khodsom /iStock via Getty Images

If you’re going to take a page out of another industrial company’s playbook, you could certainly do worse than following in the steps of Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). I don’t think it’s completely fair to say that Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is trying to mimic the Swedish conglomerate (and direct competitor in businesses like compressors, industrial vacuum, professional power tools), but there are certainly some similarities in the focus on strategic M&A, product innovation within its core industrial capabilities, and a sharpened focus on operational efficiencies.

The results have certainly not gone unnoticed. I thought Ingersoll Rand fit into the “good company at a reasonable price” bucket back in November 2022, but that bucket has more than overflowed since, with the shares up around 75%, handily surpassing the broader industrial space and Atlas itself, and really only lagging major industrial darlings like Eaton (ETN) and Parker-Hannifin (PH).

I foolishly hoped there would come a pullback that offered an even more attractive entry price, and that never happened. At this point, while I’m even more bullish on the company’s prospects, the valuation is in line with that “industrial darlings group” where even a 500bp premium to what would otherwise be a “normal” or “fair” multiple on the numbers isn’t enough to drive an attractive fair value.

A Few Wobbles In Q2, But Nothing Too Worrisome

Although Ingersoll Rand has posted some excellent numbers over the last couple of years, the company is still not wholly immune to tougher macro trends, and those weighed on results and guidance for Q2’24 results and guidance for the rest of the year.

Revenue rose 1% in organic terms, basically meeting expectations and coming in a little soft relative to the broader industrial space. The Industrial Tech & Services (or ITS) segment reported 1% growth, a 1% miss, with compressors up mid-single-digits (Compressor Technique at Atlas was up 9%), industrial vacuums and blowers up high-teens (much better than Atlas’s “industrial and scientific equipment down”), and power tools and lifting down low-single-digits (Atlas saw 4% growth in Industrial Technique while Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) reported organic growth of 1%).

In Precision & Science Tech (or PST) revenue declined 1%, beating by 3%. This is an increasingly difficult business to benchmark, but I can say that IDEX (IEX) reported a 4% revenue decline, Graco (GGG) reported a 5% decline in its Industrial segment and a 9% decline in its Process segment, Nordson (NDSN) reported a 1% decline, and ITT (ITT) reported about 3% growth in Industrial Process. Short-cycle industrial has remained relatively healthy for IR’s PST business, and it sounds as though life sciences as an end market is recovering faster than what many providers have seen.

Gross margin improved another 250bp year over year to 43.9%, though it did weaken about 80bp sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA rose 16%, beating by 2%, with margin up 220bp yoy and down 10bp qoq to 27.4%. By segment, ITS profits rose 16% (margin up 230bp to 29.7%), while PST rose 14% (margin up 110bp to 30.3%).

Ingersoll Rand Isn’t Totally Immune To Gravity (Or Macro Trends)

Orders declined about 1% year over year in organic terms, and this too was a little weaker than expected, with ITS orders down almost 3%, but PST orders up almost 6%. ITS saw low single-digit order growth for compressors (Atlas was up 6%, but driven largely by compressors for the gas/energy verticals), as well as for industrial vacuum and blowers, while power tool and lifting orders were down mid-single-digit.

With some evidence of weakness in multiple markets, IR management did lower guidance for the remainder of the year. Where the company had been looking for 2% to 4% organic growth from both segments, now the outlook is 0% to 2%. That revision is pretty much in the middle of the pack for other downward revisions in the industrial sector this quarter, and it’s consistent with what I expected to see – I’ve believed company managements and some analysts were too bullish on growth expectations for the second half of 2024, and that’s starting to show in the guidance and estimates now.

To be fair, though, it’s not as if IR has anything to apologize for here. End-markets like autos and industrial assembly have clearly weakened, and I’d argue that IR is still doing better than its underlying markets. Along those lines, it seems as though a lot of the weakness can be tied to the Chinese EV battery and solar markets, where IR outperformed last year and where business demand has notably weakened. Likewise, I was surprised to see the 8% order growth from life sciences customers, as that’s out of the norm for that sector.

M&A Activity Changes The Long-Term View

From an operational standpoint, I really can’t fault much about how IR management has been executing on their plan. Strategic M&A was highlighted as a key priority, and they’ve definitely been delivering – spending $250M in FY’22, $1B in FY’23, and $2.7B so far this year.

While a lot of the deals have been fairly “routine”, adding incremental product exposures/capabilities and/or distribution, the ILC Dover (no relation to Dover (DOV)) deal is something altogether different. Ingersoll Rand paid a lot ($2.33B and 17x EBITDA), but they’re getting a highly profitable business with a large presence in life sciences (including powder/liquid handling equipment and silicon/plastic molding and extrusion).

This greater shift toward life sciences, and biopharma in particular, isn’t something I really expected to see, but given the growth opportunities in biopharma automation and the growth in areas like single-use injectors (GLP-1 drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy is an example), it’s a promising extension of its core/legacy capabilities. Although not on the same scale, the company has also been doing deals that should add some incremental exposure in areas like hydrogen and carbon capture, so I’d say that management is effectively using M&A to not only add scale, but also growth.

The Outlook

Looking at growth, I’ve added about a point to my long-term expectations – from around 4.5% to 5.5%, and I’ve further bulked up my M&A growth expectations. Modeling M&A is always tricky (you’re acknowledging you’ll be precisely wrong on a year-to-year basis in the hope of being generally right over time), but I’m looking for this to add another 3% to 3.5% to the long-term growth rate (or long-term annualized revenue growth of around 9%).

Margin leverage has been impressive, with IR ramping from the low-20%’s years ago (before the new Ingersoll Rand took form) to the mid-20%’s last year (for adjusted EBITDA) and likely the high 20%’s (around 28%) for this year and next. This has translated into increased free cash flow generation, and I’ve boosted my long-term FCF margin target into the low-20%’s (on par with Atlas Copco), driving over 10% annualized FCF growth.

Unfortunately, those estimates don’t get me to an attractive fair value today. Discounted cash flow, even with a generously low discount rate, only points to a mid-single-digit total annualized expected return, and even if I give IR a 5-pt premium to “fair” EV/EBITDA (based upon what investors have generally paid for similar margins, ROIC, ROTA, et al.), I can only get to the low-$90’s.

The Bottom Line

I think it’s harder to argue that Ingersoll Rand is still a good company at a reasonable valuation. It’s still a good company, a very good company, and if anything I think management has improved the longer-term growth and margin outlook. I just find the valuation harder to reconcile now, and it’s more of a trend or theme stock (like Eaton, Parker-Hannifin, et al.).

Some investors don’t mind playing the game of musical chairs with popular theme stocks, and I’m certainly not saying that there’s no more money to be made here. Rather, I’m just saying that IR is now trading in a part of the market where I’m seldom comfortable playing, and it’s not a stock that really works for me now.

