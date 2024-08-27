Ingersoll Rand Offering Above-Average Growth, Margin Leverage, Execution - But At A Rich Valuation

Aug. 27, 2024 10:24 AM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR) StockATLKY
Summary

  • Ingersoll Rand has shown impressive growth and operational efficiency, with shares up 75% since November 2022, outperforming the broader industrial space by a wide margin.
  • Despite some Q2 wobbles and lowered guidance, IR's strategic M&A and focus on core capabilities have strengthened its long-term growth prospects.
  • IR's valuation now aligns with top industrial stocks, making it less attractive for new investments despite its strong fundamentals and growth outlook, including high single-digit long-term revenue growth.
  • While IR remains a very good company, its current valuation makes it less appealing for those uncomfortable with high-priced theme/trend stocks.

Factory

Weerapong Khodsom /iStock via Getty Images

If you’re going to take a page out of another industrial company’s playbook, you could certainly do worse than following in the steps of Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). I don’t think it’s

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.93K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

