PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) released its earnings Yesterday. The release missed analyst estimates on revenue, but beat on EPS (both reported and adjusted). Despite the EPS beat, the company’s stock sold off on high volume in the subsequent trading day, as investors digested the earnings release and the call that followed it.

The problem, apparently, was that management struck a severely pessimistic tone on the call, making forward-looking statements that were quite dour. Among other things, they spoke of:

Intensifying competition.

Pressure on margins.

Lower long term profitability.

The tone was depressing, to put it mildly, and it’s not surprising that investors sold the stock after hearing the earnings call. It almost sounded like management thought that PDD's profitability had peaked in Q2 and that it would be all downhill from there for the foreseeable future!

The earnings call was definitely bad. I will point out, though, that PDD’s management has a long history of giving conservative guidance. For example, in the Q1 2023 earnings call, the company stated that profitability was not its main priority. It delivered several quarters of rising earnings and margins after that.

So, PDD has a history of giving conservative guidance, or at least statements that sound like conservative guidance. The company does not give analysts specific numbers to expect in the months or years ahead, but it does sometimes tell them what direction it expects revenue and earnings to go in. In Yesterday’s call, the message was pretty clear: down. Although there was some ambiguity in management’s use of the word ‘profitability’--did they mean profitability ratios or raw amount of profit?–the explicit warning of lower profit was enough to scare investors.

To some extent, investors’ reaction was understandable. PDD stock has been rising for a long time thanks to its rapid earnings growth. Over the last five years, its revenue compounded at 78.7% per year and its book value compounded at 58% per year. It’s hard not to notice that, which probably explains why PDD rose so much in a period when Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD) were declining in price.

So it would be perceived as a major blow to PDD Holdings if it were to lose its earnings growth, as management seemed to indicate that it would Yesterday. However, PDD stock has gotten cheap enough that it actually doesn’t need much growth to be worth its current stock price. If you take the TTM free cash flow per share amount ($13.30), assume it never grows again, and discount it at 10% (a very high discount rate incorporating a large amount of risk), then you get a $133 price target. That’s a decent amount of upside. Even with the ultra-high 10% discount rate, you only need 5% annual growth for the foreseeable future to get a large amount of upside (the same exercise above but with a 5% perpetual growth rate yields a $195 price target, close to PDD’s all-time highs).

When I last wrote about PDD Holdings, I rated the stock a buy because of its high growth and relatively modest valuation. Today, the company is still growing at a rapid clip. However, it is considerably cheaper than it was when my last article published. When I saw the stock crashing Yesterday, I picked up a very small number of shares. I initially considered upgrading my rating to ‘strong buy,’ reflecting my appreciation for the stock’s newfound cheapness. However, after some thought, I realized that I shared the competition concerns enough to warrant a lower price target than I had previously. For this reason I am maintaining my rating at ‘buy.’

Earnings Recap

Although PDD’s post-earnings call had an alarming tone to it, the earnings actually reported for the second quarter were solid. The headline metrics included:

$13.36 billion in revenue, up 86% (miss by $610 million or 4.5%).

$3.20 in adjusted earnings per ADS, up 125% (beat by $0.41).

$3.18 in GAAP earnings per ADS, up 144% (beat).

$4.4 billion in operating profit, up 156%.

$6.07 billion in cash from operations, up 87.5%.

A 35% net margin, higher than in previous quarters.

As you can see, there was much to like in PDD’s second quarter release. Despite the revenue miss, both reported and adjusted earnings beat expectations and grew by high percentages. Sales and marketing expenses increased, but the revenue growth rate was faster. Finally, cash from operations was higher than net income, indicating that earnings were not being juiced artificially by non-cash factors or excessive credit sales. On the whole, it was a good showing.

Ambiguity on the Earnings Call

Despite the fact that PDD Holdings reported good numbers for the second quarter, its stock sold off by very large percentages in the subsequent trading day. The likely culprit was the earnings call. While the reported numbers were good, the forecast for coming quarters was ugly. No specific numbers were given, but management used words like “lower profitability” multiple times. As I observed in the introductory paragraphs, PDD’s executives have been giving downbeat guidance for several quarters now, but the tone was more severe in the Q2 call than in the previous ones. At times, management sounded positively pessimistic; for example, when Lei Chen said, “in the long run, a decline in profitability is inevitable.”

There was some ambiguity in Lei’s wording when he spoke about profitability. He and other executives repeatedly said that “profitability would decline,” but did not specify whether they referred to lower margins or lower absolute amounts of profit. The two aren’t identical.

In common usage, profit margin means the ratio of profit to revenue; it’s a measure of how efficiently a company turns revenue into profit. A company’s margins can tell you things about its competitive position (higher margins are associated with pricing power, which in turn is associated with economic moats). They can also tell you how well a company can withstand the impact of higher costs; the higher the margins, the more costs have to rise before profits go negative.

If by “declining profitability,” management meant lower margins coupled with higher earnings, then they’re in an unfortunate but manageable situation. If, however, they meant that earnings were about to go down in absolute terms, then they were basically saying that their stock should become less valuable in the future. In the latter case, PDD deserved Yesterday’s crash and then some. I suspect that they were really referring to margin pressure, not an outright decline in earnings, but until we receive some clarification on that, management’s ambiguity creates risk and uncertainty.

Why My Rating is Unchanged

Given the fact that PDD’s earnings grew last quarter, and the fact that its stock price went down after said earnings were released, you expect that I’d be more positive on PDD than I was before. That’s not actually the case. My rating is the same because, although my price target remains above the current price, it is lower than it was before Yesterday’s earnings came out.

Before Yesterday’s release, I thought that PDD was worth a little over $200. My rationale was that the TTM free cash flow (now $13.3 but then $11.4) discounted at the 10 year treasury yield plus a 6% risk premium with no growth, was worth $114. That was lower than the price before Yesterday’s crash, but I assumed that PDD could continue growing. I didn’t think that high triple digit growth could continue, but I figured that PDD could grow at least in line with the rates the eCommerce industry is expected to grow at (15.8% CAGR to 2028 is a typical estimate). Now, if you take the previous calculations but add a five year 15.8% growth period before the slowdown to 0% growth, you end up with a $214 price target. That’s about what I thought PDD was worth.

Today, PDD’s FCF per share is $13.3. In the ultra-conservative “no growth scenario,” it’s worth more than it was two days ago. Using a 10% discount rate, it’s worth $133. The problem is that the earnings call cast doubt on any future growth. Management repeatedly said there would be pressure on profits. It did not specify whether it meant profitability ratios or absolute amounts of profit, but the ambiguity itself is a risk factor: we don’t know what to expect anymore. For that reason, I can’t give PDD a higher price target than $133 at this time.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on PDD is that it’s been doing great, but management doesn’t sound confident that it can continue to do great in the future. PDD’s post earnings call had a decisively negative tone, and clear warnings of future profitability issues. The post-earnings selloff was overdone, and the stock deserves to get back above $130. But I no longer think it deserves $200 or more.