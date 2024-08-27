PDD Holdings: Assessing The Damage

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.34K Followers

Summary

  • Yesterday, PDD Holdings released its second quarter earnings, beating on revenue and narrowly missing on EPS.
  • The stock sold off by nearly 30% despite the beat, as management sounded downbeat about future prospects on the earnings call.
  • It's important to note that PDD gave lukewarm guidance on several of its previous earnings calls, and after each one, delivered high growth and margins.
  • However, PDD's management struck a much more pessimistic tone on this call than on previous ones.
  • While I still think PDD is a buy, my price target is now lower than it was before.

Temu, Chinese Online Marketplace App, Gains Popularity In United States

Temu, Chinese Online Marketplace App, Gains Popularity In United States

Justin Sullivan

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) released its earnings Yesterday. The release missed analyst estimates on revenue, but beat on EPS (both reported and adjusted). Despite the

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.34K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News