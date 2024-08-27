SPYI Offers No Compelling Benefit Over Other Covered Call ETFs

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
628 Followers

Summary

  • Exploring the nuances of the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF, I've concluded there's little appeal to holding this ETF.
  • SPYI's exposures may suit some investor portfolios, but the strategy limits the amount of income potential, amongst other detractors.
  • Investors comfortable with at-the-money call writing as opposed to out-of-the-money calls should be able to easily replicate SPYI's exposures while avoiding fees.

Chocolate cake after eating, that high calories

dontree_m/iStock via Getty Images

Those who are familiar with my work since reemerging as an independent analyst will know that I'm fond of the opportunities that can be found in less traditional investment securities, as well as overlaying multiple positions

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA profile picture
Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
628 Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Former Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. MY STANDOUT ARTICLES:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4707286-eventbrites-net-cash-is-an-illusion-sellI have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades.I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm Short Nasdaq Futures and S&P 500 Futures as a hedge

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPYI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News