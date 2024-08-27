halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

In May, I covered Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) and I reiterated my buy rating. However, since then, the stock has been more or less flat on a market that gained 6%. That is not the kind of stock price movement we would want to see for a name with a buy rating. However, we should also consider that the stock has performed incredibly well since my buy rating from a year ago, gaining 130% since my Buy rating from last year, easily outperforming the markets.

Why Is Sky Harbour Group Attractive?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation provides home basing solutions for private jets. The company's strategy is actually elementary. It engages in ground leases at various airports in the United States. The company builds hangars on the ground using pre-engineered metal buildings built by RapidBuilt in which it has a 51% ownership, and leases the space to business jet owners and provides some supplemental services such as fuel services.

I consider Sky Harbour Group an interesting investment to capitalize on the ultrarich. It will take a while before the company has a significant scale that allows it to cover costs, but from a demand perspective, I don’t see any major challenges. Even if there is an economic downturn, business jet travel might decrease, but hangars to put business jets that cost millions of dollars in will still be needed.

I would think that risk is mostly centered on the construction. There have been flaws in the hangar design that are costly to fix, drive delays and additional costs. Having cost overruns or delays is not a completely unexpected event for construction projects, but it definitely is a risk to the business.

Sky Harbour Group Operating Loss Widens But Positive Net Income

Sky Harbour Group

In the second quarter, revenues more than doubled to $3.6 million. The increases were driven by higher occupancy rates and the San Jose hangar being operational, while aircraft fuel delivery revenues also increased.

This was more than offset by a $2.6 million increase in costs. Operating expenses increased $1.6 million driven by more ground leases signed, and those leases are currently not generating revenues. Sky Harbour is in the process of developing its hangars on those plots, but rather than adding the leases to the construction costs, they are added to the operating expenses. Furthermore, with the operations of San Jose there was a headcount increase which also increased the costs.

Depreciation expenses increased $0.1 million, driven by a bigger asset base, including RapidBuilt to depreciate. General and administrative expenses climbed $0.9 million, driven by corporate headcount increases and higher non-cash equity compensations. On a net income level, Sky Harbour Group was actually profitable, driven by unrealized gains on warrants and interest income.

What I like about Sky Harbour Group is that it is not raising additional debt or significantly dilutes shareholders to pay for the construction. The company had around $18 million of payments for construction and around $5.5 million in operating cash burn. It has around $25 million in cash, $97.3 million in restricted cash pursuant to their long-term debt that will start maturing in 2032, and $16.7 million in investments. So, the total cash position including restricted cash which is also used for investment of US Treasury Securities. So far, the company is balancing its investments and construction costs rather well. It also has to, since the operating business is still bleeding cash.

Sky Harbour Group Revenues To Rise From New Properties In Operations and Lease Lift

Sky Harbour Group

Compared to the last time I covered the hangar leasing specialist, one hanger has been added to the operational portfolio and the total occupancy rate has been stable at 93.7%. Six more hangars with a square footage of more than 260,000 square feet (2.42 ha) have been added to the development plans. In the balance of the year there should be one more hangar going in service this year and the locations in Denver, Phoenix, and Dallas should go online as well in the first half of 2025 and accelerate further growth. That doesn’t mean that until that point, there will be no possibility for revenue growth. This is because what Sky Harbour is currently seeing is that on the first lease terms, they were leasing at lower dollar values per square foot. As more hangar space gets leased, the price per square foot goes up and for lease renewals that provides opportunities to bump up the price at renewal.

Dilution Risk For Sky Harbour Group But Upside Remains

Valuing Sky Harbour Group is rather difficult. While I have little doubt about the strength in lease revenues, the pace at which lease revenues can be expanded is a function of increasing rentable square footage. For 2024, the company had aimed for $22.9 million in EBITDA. I continue to believe that this is something that the company will achieve by 2025 at the earliest, given that the company has been falling short of previous projections as well.

The latest quarterly EBITDA was $4.99 million. Taking $5 million for convenience gives us a $20 million run rate for 12 months. Thus, the $22.9 million for 2025 or 2026 might not be too far off, although we really need to see evidence that EBITDA can be sustained at a growing and positive level.

To calculate, the stock price, I am now using the EV/EBITDA method, and it appears that Sky Harbour likes to value itself at 27.5x EBITDA. By doing so, we would get around 3% upside, which is not great. However, the growth is mostly in the years ahead. The company expects it can generate $72.3 million to $99 million in EBITDA eventually. If they get $99 million, the fully diluted share price would offer 18% upside and 46% upside if all Class B shares are converted to Class A shares. I believe that the company will continue to look for growth opportunities beyond the $99 million in EBITDA by adding more premium locations at higher lease rates, which could drive growth beyond the $99 million currently projected. The big question is how much debt the company will add, if they add another $500 million or so in debt, the upside in combination with full dilution will vanish.

Conclusion: Sky Harbour Group Is A Speculative Buy

Valuing Sky Harbour Group is extremely difficult. The current results are not necessarily reflective of operational performance, as they include leases for plots that are currently not in operation. If shareholders get fully diluted, there is around 70% pressure and that would limit the upside to around 18% based on a constant enterprise value. If additional debt gets added, in the best case rather than the worst-case scenario, there could be 28% upside. So, Sky Harbour Group Corporation, in my view, is a company with a compelling business case, but the dilution risk makes it somewhat less attractive and, as a result, I continue to believe a speculative buy rating is appropriate.