I have covered Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. or "AOI" (NASDAQ:AAOI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month, Applied Optoelectronics reported mixed Q2/2024 results, with non-GAAP gross margins coming in below management's projections. However, revenue of $43.3 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $(0.28) were at least in line with expectations.

While free cash flow remained negative, the company's net debt position declined due to persistent sales of newly issued shares into the open market:

During the quarter, AOI raised another $16.2 million in net proceeds from the sale of an aggregate 1.48 million new shares into the open market under its recently upsized $60 million Equity Distribution Agreement with a division of Raymond James Financial (RJF).

Since the beginning of 2023, outstanding shares have increased by approximately 40% thus resulting in a substantial dilution for common equity holders:

Similar to recent quarters, the majority of Q2 sales were generated by the company's Datacenter segment:

Remember that AOI has entered into supply agreements with core customer Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) for next-generation lasers and active optical cables last year but ramp up has been much slower than initially expected by management.

However, the company's third quarter revenue outlook was encouraging:

On the conference call, management projected Microsoft-related revenue to increase late in Q3:

While the initial ramp has been slower than originally anticipated, recent forecasts indicate a substantial improvement in revenue in late Q3 and into Q4 and beyond. We anticipate that this will represent a longer-term, sustainable increase in business and are excited for this product to finally transition to wider usage within our customers' datacenters.

In the quarterly report on form 10-Q, the company provided additional color on the anticipated sequential improvement:

We have begun to see increased orders for our 400G data center products from several large customers. Based on forecasts from our customers, we expect increased demand for these products through the end of 2024. (...) In addition to our existing datacenter customers, we have also begun to receive orders from a hyperscale datacenter customer, from which we have not received significant orders in several years. While the new customer interaction is not material within the quarter, we believe that both this new customer interaction and much of the growth in our existing datacenter business is related to efforts by these customers to increase processing capacity within their datacenters, largely to accommodate applications enabled by generative artificial intelligence ("AI").

In addition, AOI expects initial orders for the company's 800G products in Q4, with revenues ramping up going into 2025.

On the call, management attributed mediocre Q3 gross margin guidance to the rapid ramp of new CATV products during the quarter.

However, margins are expected to improve due to increased efficiency and economies of scale starting in Q4.

Based on management's directional guidance on the conference call, Q4 revenues could approach $100 million, which should result in the company returning to profitability.

That said, a revenue ramp of this magnitude will likely require substantial working capital investments, which would also explain the recent decision to upsize the company's Equity Distribution Agreement.

Current consensus expectations are for revenues to increase by approximately 75% next year, with earnings per share reaching eclipsing $0.50.

While a P/E of below 20 looks rather cheap for a rapidly growing business, investors should note that AOI is approximately one year behind my original expectations for the ramp up of the company's new revenue streams.

Should AOI experience further delays under its Microsoft supply agreements, H2/2024 results might come in much lower than management's expectations.

In addition, I would expect persistent pressure from additional share sales into the open market due to AOI's increased working capital requirements.

Bottom Line

Applied Optoelectronics reported mixed Q2/2024 results but guided for a material revenue ramp up in the second half of the year and going into 2025.

However, the company made similar projections last year, which turned out to be wrong.

But even if revenues will be ramping up as expected, required working capital investments are likely to result in further utilization of the company's Equity Distribution Agreement.

Given these issues, I prefer to remain on the sidelines until there's more clarity regarding the company's near-term cash flow and margin trajectory.