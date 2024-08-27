SDI Productions

Back in the middle of February of this year, I wrote my first ever article about Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). For those not familiar with the company, it operates as a rather sizable regional bank that's based out of Texas. It also has certain operations in Mexico and it engages in other non-banking services like brokerage services, trust services, wealth management and advisory services, and more. Even though I found the company interesting at that time, based on how shares were priced, I made the claim that upside would probably be limited relative to the broader market. This led me to rate the business a ‘hold’.

Since then, my call has proven to be pretty successful. Shares of the stock are up only 8.5%. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up a bit more at 10.5%. Given the time that has passed, I figured it would be a good idea to revisit the firm. What I found conforms with my prior thoughts. The quality of the assets of the institution is pretty solid. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. But shares are not priced all that great. Relative to similar enterprises, the stock is more or less fairly valued or perhaps a hair on the pricey side. But on an absolute basis, shares are a bit more expensive than I am comfortable with. So as much as it pains me to do this, I think that keeping the firm rated a ‘hold’ is the right choice.

A look at mixed results

When I last wrote about Cullen/Frost Bankers earlier this year, we only had data covering through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Fortunately, today, we now have results covering through the first half of 2024. Those results are rather mixed. Let's take the balance sheet as an example. Deposits at the end of last year totaled $41.92 billion. This was comfortably higher than the $40.99 billion reported just one year earlier. But by the end of the most recent quarter, deposits had fallen to $40.32 billion.

This drop in deposits was driven largely by a plunge in non-interest-bearing deposits from $14.93 billion to $13.48 billion. This is the worst kind of drop since non-interest-bearing deposits are basically free money for the company to reinvest. This drop is almost certainly being driven by the current high interest rate environment. The fact of the matter is that, when interest rates are high, depositors look elsewhere for opportunities to capture yield. Many banks are forced to pay out more to depositors in order to keep deposits on their books. And when the mix is not right, a decline in deposits is inevitable.

This is not to say that everything on the balance sheet was negative. Even though deposits fell, the value of loans actually increased, climbing from $18.61 billion at the end of last year to $19.74 billion in the most recent quarter. Unfortunately, this was offset by a drop in securities from $20.23 billion to $18.82 billion and by a decline in cash and cash equivalents from $8.69 billion to $7.14 billion. Even though these areas experienced weakness, it is worth noting that the value of debt on the company's books actually fell from $4.35 billion to $4.02 billion. That at least reduces the risk and interest payments that the company will have to make.

When it comes to the income statement, results have been mixed. In the most recent quarter, net interest income came in at $380.9 million. This was up marginally from the $375.4 million reported one year earlier. In spite of this, for the first half of this year, net interest income is still lower than it was the same time last year. The decline in securities and cash and cash equivalents certainly played a role in this. But the drop in debt, combined with a rise in the interest rate for earning assets from 4.77% to 5.23%, helped the company's net interest margin improve marginally from 3.45% to 3.54%.

A bright spot for the company has been its non-interest income. In the most recent quarter, it totaled $111.2 million. That's a nice increase over the $103.5 million reported just one year earlier. Looking further into the data, it seems as though this was the result mostly of higher service charges on deposit accounts, a rise in trust and investment management fees, and higher insurance commissions and fees. Unfortunately, the improvements for net interest income and non-interest income were not enough to offset higher non-interest costs that pushed net profits down from $160.4 million to $143.8 million. There were multiple pain points here. But the biggest by far was a rise in salaries and wages from $133.2 million last year to $151.2 million this year.

When it comes to valuing the company, there are a couple of things that we can do. The first would be to look at the picture through the lens of the priced earnings multiple. In the chart above, you can see this. You can also see how the stock is stacked up against five similar firms. With a multiple of 14.4, Cullen/Frost Bankers is substantially more expensive than the 6 to 10 range that I typically look for in the banking sector. But on a comparative basis, it's worth mentioning that only two of the five companies I stacked it up against were cheaper than it is.

Another way to look at the picture is through the lens of the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. In the chart above, you can see how Cullen/Frost Bankers stacks up against the same five companies. Shares are trading at roughly double book value and tangible book value, which is also substantially higher than what I typically like to see. Having said that, I am more flexible on this when a large portion of a firm's revenue stream comes from non-interest sources. And that is the case here. Even with that factored in, shares are a bit pricey. And when it comes to the comparative analysis, four of the five players that I stacked it up against were cheaper than it on a price to book basis, while three of the five were cheaper on a price to tangible book basis.

We also need to pay attention to asset quality. And this is one area where Cullen/Frost Bankers does do quite well. In the first chart above, you can see the return on assets for the company, as well as the return on assets for the same five firms I am comparing it to. With a reading of 1.18%, Cullen/Frost Bankers is higher than all but one of the five companies I stacked it up against. And in the chart above, you can see the same type of analysis using the return on equity. The 17.08% that Cullen/Frost Bankers boasts places it higher than any of these other companies.

Takeaway

From an asset quality perspective, Cullen/Frost Bankers is actually quite solid. But in most other respects, the company is decent. Profits are falling because of higher operating costs. The drop in deposits is discouraging, as are the meaningful declines in securities and cash and cash equivalents. I do like seeing the decline in debt that management has achieved. But that in no way compensates for these other issues. Given the totality of the circumstances, I do believe that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ is logical at this point in time.