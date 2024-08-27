PGIM High Yield Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
- U.S. high yield bonds posted positive returns in Q2 (with spreads rising modestly from their early May post-GFC tights) amid supportive fundamentals, light net new supply, increased evidence of an economic soft landing, and growing expectations that there will be a pivot to rate cuts by the Fed sometime in the second half of 2024.
- Retail demand remained positive in Q2, with flows into high yield bond mutual funds and ETFs accelerating the last two months of the quarter. Primary market activity was the lightest of 2024 in June following several months of heavy issuance. Year to date, new issue volume totals $165 billion, up from $94.6 billion through the same period last year. However, refinancings comprised the bulk of that activity, with issuance totaling just $31.2 billion excluding refinancing activity.
Spreads ended Q2 at 309 bps, up from 299 bps at the end of Q1. Average yields rose 25 bps to end the period at 7.91%. For the quarter, the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield index gained 1.09%, producing excess returns of 0.36% versus Treasuries.
Meanwhile, the par-weighted U.S. high yield default rate, including distressed exchanges, ended June at 1.79%, down from 2.59% at the end of Q1 and down from 2.84% at the end of 2023, according to J.P. Morgan.
Portfolio Positioning
- In terms of positioning, we remain somewhat cautiously positioned but are looking to opportunistically add risk during market pullbacks. We are currently looking to add high-quality cash bonds with a preference for short duration issues.
- Due to the idiosyncratic nature of the market, it is possible to generate alpha in the CCC-and-below portion of the market through careful credit selection.
- We are maintaining overweights to home construction as well as the electric and independent energy sector names, while maintaining underweights in technology, retailers, consumer cyclical services, media & entertainment, and property & casualty. We remain overweight cable & satellite but are trimming our exposure to the sector.
2Q 2024 Performance
- The Fund Class Z underperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield 1% Issuer Capped Index, gross of fees.
- Overall security selection contributed to performance during the quarter, with selection in healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cable & satellite, and automotives, contributing most. This was partially offset by selection in consumer non-cyclicals, media & entertainment, and telecom, which detracted.
- Overall sector allocation had a negligible impact on performance, with an underweight to the U.S. high yield corporate sector, along with an overweight to U.S. bank loan sector, detracting most. This was partially offset by an overweight to the emerging market high yield sector, which contributed.
- Within industry, an underweight to technology, along with overweights to building materials & home construction and cable & satellite, detracted. An underweight to media & entertainment, along with an overweight to electric utilities, contributed.
- From a market perspective, on average, having less risk in the portfolio relative to the benchmark contributed modestly to performance.
PGIM Investments ranked 3 out of 49, 13 out of 47, 10 out of 46 firms for the 1-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 12/31/2023, respectively. See back page for methodology which takes into account Lipper rankings. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the High Yield Funds category were: 263/519, 213/472, 125/446, and 21/320, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund's respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 143/500, 231/444, 153/423, and 24/309, respectively.
Bottom-Up Sector Positioning
High Yield Corporates
- With spreads hovering near post-GFC tights, we believe they are close to fair value and we expect excess returns to come mostly from carry in Q3 2024. While the economic backdrop and overall high yield fundamentals are generally supportive of tighter spread levels, we believe the market is underpricing global geopolitical risk and uncertainty regarding the U.S. elections. Therefore, we maintain a slightly cautious outlook. That said, any geopolitical flare-up will likely provide any opportunity to add risk, as most instances typically cause only temporary spread widening.
- While the credit ratings profile of the high yield market is very strong by historical standards and balance sheets for high yield issuers remain solid, fundamentals are no longer on an improving trajectory as revenue growth appears to be stalling. Overall, U.S. high yield issuers are enjoying margin expansion and able to pass through and hold onto price increases. However, higher costs are leading to some margin deterioration in certain sectors.
- The lagged effects of higher policy rates and tighter lending standards from banks remain headwinds to economic growth. Unemployment remains at historically low levels, fueling continued consumption. However, should the labor market weaken and consumers pull back, downward pressures on corporate earnings and profit margins will increase. Moreover, as high yield issuers are forced to refinance debt at higher interest rates, higher interest costs will continue to lead to continued deterioration in coverage ratios-albeit from very high levels.
- Due to the strength of most issuer's balance sheets, the absence of a significant maturity wall through 2024, manageable maturities in 2025 and 2026, and the declining probability of a recession, we expect default rates to remain flat or even decline over the next 12 months. That said, the increased frequency of aggressive liability management exercises and distressed exchanges from sponsored issuers bears watching.
- Meanwhile, the technical backdrop remains supportive due to a variety of factors, including muted net new supply. Given the continued supportive market technical, we expect spreads to remain flat or to slightly tighten over the near term, with ample tail risk from risks outside of the high yield market. Longer term, we are attuned to the risks to the economy from a sustained period of high real interest rates.
Bank Loans
- While our outlook is tempered by recession risk and price volatility, we expect loans to post strongly positive total returns in 2024, with any expected decline in prices to be offset by currently high all-in current coupons. Given the more challenging fundamental backdrop, we favor public, BB and high single-B loans over sponsor-owned, low single-B and CCC loans as we expect those lower-quality loans to be most impacted by higher interest rates.
- We believe that credit selection and deep, fundamental credit research/modeling is becoming increasingly important, and that the avoidance of defaults will be the biggest driver of alpha over the next 12-24 months.
Emerging Markets Debt
- We own select Emerging Markets corporate bonds that offer compelling relative value and spread tightening potential.
Investment Grade Corporates
- We are overweight select investment grade names that trade at attractive, high yield-type spreads that should benefit from meaningful spread tightening.
Credit Quality
- By quality, all credit tiers posted positive returns, with lower-quality credit (CCCS) outperforming on a total return basis. The automotive, metals & mining, and retail industries were among the outperformers, while cable & satellite and telecom underperformed.
-
Bottom-Up Sector Positioning
Top Industry Overweights
Building Materials & Home Construction (Industry Weight: 7.2%, Active: +3.8%)
- Homebuilders are coming off an exceptionally strong 2023 the outlook remains healthy in 2024. The sector continues to benefit from strong demand and reduced existing home sales as homeowners with low mortgage rates are reluctant to move. Companies have used free cash flow to significantly improve their balance sheets.
Electric Utilities (Industry Weight: 4.6%, Active: +2.1%)
- Power prices have come down from 2022 levels in light of more mild weather, but the overall fundamental backdrop remains solid given existing hedges that will help to keep issuers' 2024 earnings in line with expectations, as well as tight generation supply in some markets.
Cable (Industry Weight: 6.4%, Active: +0.9%)
- Cable's business model continues to be resilient relative to other sectors driven by its subscription-based revenue streams, strong consumer demand, high barriers to entry, and relative durability during economic downturns. Despite slowing broadband subscribers, we still expect to see EBITDA growth in 2024.
Top Industry Underweights
Technology (Industry Weight: 3.0%, Active: -4.9%)
- While 2024 budget expectations suggest a moderate acceleration in IT spending, growth expectations remain below historic averages. Slow growth coupled with higher interest rates will make it more difficult for highly levered credits to grow into their capital structures.
Consumer(Industry Weight: 5.6%, Active: -2.2%)
- Sentiment is deteriorating, and consumers remain under pressure from broad-based inflation. While job security remains high, credit card balances are increasing, and consumers are seeing personal finances erode.
Retailers & Restaurants(Industry Weight: 4.1%, Active: -2.2%)
- Restaurant traffic continues to lag as consumers opt to dine out less in the face of macroeconomic pressures. Fundamentals remain challenged for many high yield retailers.
