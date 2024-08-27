Justin Paget

Overview

I previously covered Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) a quarter ago and the performance has been strong since. The total return since my last coverage has now surpassed 15%, which is greater than that of the S&P 500 over the same time period. Despite the recently price jump, I believe there may be some additional upside to be captured with UTG. The appeal of the fund is tied to the future interest rate cuts that are likely to happen in the near future. UTG maintains a holdings exposure that is very likely to benefit from a lower interest rate environment.

UTG operates as a closed end fund with the main goal of providing shareholders an attractive total return that is made of a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund has a majority exposure to dividend paying securities and debt investments to companies that operate in the utility or infrastructure sectors. UTG has a public inception dating back to 2004 which means that we have over two decades of performance to use as a reference point. UTG has assets under management totaling $2.4B and sports an expense ratio of 2.23%.

Data by YCharts

One of the main appeals of UTG is that the fund is best utilized by income focused investors. This is clear when comparing the price return against the total return including distributions over the last ten year period. We can see that the price has only appreciated by about 16.5% while the total return sits greater than 135% over the same period. The current dividend yield sits at 7.7% and distributions are paid out to shareholders on a monthly basis. This monthly frequency of the distribution creates an attractive level of flexibility for investors that may depend on the supplemental income generated from their portfolio.

An added bonus of the dividend is that it is distributed out to shareholders in a tax efficient manner. This makes UTG a great choice for most account types and adds to its flexibility. Let's start this off by first taking a look at the diverse portfolio and strategy that makes it all possible.

Portfolio Strategy

Part of the fund's strategy is to maintain a majority allocation towards the utilities sector while also maintaining an efficient level of diversity across holdings and sectors. According to the most recent fact sheet, Utilities account for 58.4% of the fund's assets. This is followed by exposure to communication services and industrials, both accounting for 16.6% and 7.9% respectively. This exposure is spread across 64 different holdings, with the largest holding being Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) accounting for a little over 5% of the fund. This is followed by weight in Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) making up 4.3% and DTE Energy Company (DTE) at 4.1%.

UTG Fact Sheet

While it's clear that UTG maintains exposure to utilities, I wanted to also mention that the fund has some weight within the real estate sector. Real estate exposure accounts for 7% of the fund's weight, which I believe to have been one of the largest vulnerabilities in this higher interest rate environment. Similar to Utilities, real estate has been severely impacted by the rise of interest rates because of the effect they have on operating margins. However, this also means that UTG is primed for a price increase when rates are finally cut.

The fund also some leverage as a way to amplify returns when the opportunity presents itself. The most recent annual report from 2023 states that UTG had $520M in debt and the fund used leverage amounting to 27.4% of total assets. This was an increase of leverage amounting to 25% of net assets in the end of the 2022 fiscal year. Having an excess of debt during a time when interest rates are elevated can make the strategy a bit less effective as more of the earnings need to go towards debt maintenance. Therefore, interest rate cuts could reduce the negative impact of using leverage.

Valuation

Since UTG operates as a closed end fund, the price can trade at a difference from the actual value of the fund's net assets. A common theme with closed end funds are that they typically trade at a usual premium or discount to NAV based on their performance, management, and outlook. UTG is a bit different however and this is because of its ultra stable price to NAV relationship. For instance, the chart below shows the last decade of UTG's price to NAV relationship and we can see that since 2020 the price has frequently traded near fair value.

In my opinion, fair value is the cross point of where the price trades at neither a premium or discount. The price currently trades at a very tiny discount to NAV of 0.13%. Since the start of 2020, this has been the norm and helps reinforce how stable this fund is. For reference, the price traded at an average premium to NAV of 0.62%. Therefore, I believe that this would be a great time to accumulate shares for existing shareholders and it would equally serve as a great entry for new investors.

CEF Data

While it wouldn't be efficient to pinpoint a price target for a fund like this, I do believe that UTG has a proven history of growing its NAV over time. The chart below demonstrates the growth of UTG's NAV over the last decade. According to the most recent semi-annual report from April of 2024, net assets significantly increased over the last six months. At the end of October of 2023, UTG had net assets totaling $1.89B. However, this has since grown to $2.12B at the end of April, 2024.

UTG Semi Annual Report

UTG has done a great job at using its retained earnings and reinvesting back into its own growth. Additionally, UTG reinvests portions of their dividend and this helps grow the total net asset value over time. The beauty is that UTG doesn't make the mistake of distributing too much of its earnings out towards the dividend, which has allowed the fund to lock in solid price growth over time. I feel that UTG may see some additional upside over the next six month period as interest rates are cut as well.

Positive Catalyst: Interest Rate Cuts

Interest rates were aggressively hiked throughout 2022 and 2023 in response to the pandemic. As interest rates continue to sit at their decade high, companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors continue to feel the full weight of this increase due to the increased borrowing costs. As a result, we can see how UTG and the federal funds rate have recently shared a bit of an inverse relationship.

As rates were hiked, the price of UTG continued to retract toward decade lows as valuations fell. Utility companies are typically very reliant on debt capital to finance various growth initiatives such as acquisitions, new construction developments, and research or development or new services and process efficiencies.

Data by YCharts

The Fed has left interest rates unchanged throughout 2024 as they awaited more economic data to roll in around the labor market, consumer spending, and inflation levels. However, I believe the tide may be shifting and recent statements from the Fed seem to confirm this sentiment. This is supported by the weakening labor market with unemployment rates continually increasing over the last twelve months. Unemployment levels now sit at 4.3% as of the latest July update and as this continues to trend upward, this may incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates. Higher employment naturally leads to lower consumer spend as householders start to dial back on their spending and are more meticulous with their spending.

However, inflation levels have consistently decreased over the last four months. As of the most recent report, the inflation rate now sits at 2.9%. As the inflation rate starts to cool and get closer to the Fed's 2% target, it could actually boost spending as the average consumer starts to see a bit of relief on the cost side of things. Although, I still believe that interest rates will ultimately be cut by the end of the year. Data compiled by JPMorgan reveals that the Fed has historically made changes to the federal funds rate more frequently during election years.

JPMorgan

We can see that over the last 40 year period, the Fed has made changes to the federal funds rate for the majority of election years. In fact, 2012 was the only election year where there was no change in interest rates. While investors await for elections to come to an end, the markets are likely to see higher levels of uncertainty and volatility. The combination of these factors may incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates.

Since utility companies are heavily reliant on debt, they would get relief from rate cuts on two fronts. First, they would get some relief through cheaper maintenance costs for debt on the balance sheet that may have been taken out on a floating rate basis. Secondly, it would now be more attractive to take out new debt and fund growth initiatives that can drive higher valuations and ultimately increase free cash flows. Therefore, interest rate cuts would be a positive catalyst for UTG and can contribute to further capital appreciation.

Dividend Appeal

As of the most recently declared monthly distribution of $0.19 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 7.7%. While the monthly distribution makes this highly appealing for income investors, there is another aspect of the distribution that makes UTG even more attractive. A part of the fund's strategy is to generate dividend income for shareholders in the most tax efficient manner as possible. This means that UTG can be utilized across all investment account types, rather than be restricted to being only beneficial in a tax advantaged account.

UTG Fact Sheet

In addition, the distribution has a history of slight increases over the last two decades. This has the power to increase the rate at which your annual income grows over time, even without the need for additional capital invested. For instance, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.05% over the last five year period. While this may not be impressive when compared against traditional ETFs or stocks, we have to take into account that the yield here is already higher than the market average.

According to the most recent section 19a notice, the distribution has mostly been made up of net realized long term gains. Realized gain account for 73% of the distributions YTD while short term gains and the use of return of capital both account for less than 5%. The remaining portion of the distribution accounts for about 22.6% and is made of the fund's net investment income. This is the least tax efficient part of the distribution because dividends fueled from net investment income is typically considered as ordinary dividends. Ordinary dividends have less favorable tax consequences than qualified dividends or long term capital gains.

UTG Section 19a Notice

Vulnerability

Since UTG operates as a closed end fund, it should be understood that price appreciation is a secondary focus here. If you are an investor that has no need for income, you'd likely be better off investing in a more traditional ETF that grants exposure to utilities. The distribution is directly funded from the NAV, which can slow down the rate of growth and stop price appreciation over long periods of time. Just as a comparison, look at the difference in price growth between UTG and the utilities sector (XLU). UTG has gained a bit over 16% over the last decade while the XLU has increased over 77% over the same time frame.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, utilities are consumer reliant businesses and the steadily increasing unemployment rate may lead to less demand throughout the sector. As more people are out of work, we may see delinquency rates increase because of customers that can no longer keep up with their required payments, which would translate to slower earnings growth over time. This would be driven by a change in usage levels as households try to cut back on their spending levels.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my buy rating on UTG because of the potential catalyst around interest rate cuts. Rate cuts would provide relief to the utilities sector while also being a source of fuel for future growth because of the access to affordable debt financing. Additionally, the tax efficient manner at which distributions are issued makes this a great option for investors looking to prioritize income. Despite the starting dividend yield already being higher than average, UTG has a solid history of increases. Lastly, valuation is currently attractive as the fund trades at a price near fair value which gives ample opportunity for existing shareholders to accumulate and new investors to initiate a position.