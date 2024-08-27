Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Back in January, I wrote an article about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), talking about how the company's share price had fallen quite a bit and, asking whether, despite the business slowing down, there might still be value. The company had suspended its dividend in December, but gave the suggestion that it was about changing their capital allocation priorities, raising the prospect it might've just been temporary to try to get the company back to growing. I rated it a hold, with hopes for a better future.

Data by YCharts

Fast-forward seven months, and the stock has dropped off an absolute cliff. The dividend is still suspended, and with earnings and revenue still on a rapid decline, there is really no reason to think it is anything but a permanent suspension now. Today we'll be taking another look at the company, with its much different financial perspective, and ask whether the much lower price now is something to consider, or if there is just too much risk to the stock to make a serious attempt to pick a bottom.

Balance Sheets - Then and Now

January Most Recent 10-Q Cash and Equivalents $113 million $108 million Total Current Assets $224 million $224 million Total Assets $320 million $294 million Total Current Liabilities $110 million $75 million Total Liabilities $127 million $88 million Shareholder Equity $193 million $205 million price/book 2.93 1.06 Click to enlarge

(Source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

The price/book value of Medifast has improved quite a bit with the decline in share price, and it raises the possibility of a value play if the company's business stops shrinking.

All in all, there's nothing bad to say about Medifast's balance sheet, and the company's current ratio is almost exactly 3.0, showing that they have a very secure position right now. For a company their size, there is a lot to like.

More Risks

Last article I went into detail about the risks inherent in Medifast. I won't totally rehash what I said before, but I'd like to reiterate some risks and point out some others.

Medifast is based around weight loss products, and this market seems to be facing increased competition in recent months with the rise of semaglutide injections. I'm no expert on the efficacy of any of these treatments, definitely consult your doctor on that stuff, but consumers definitely have more options today than they did a few years ago, and that's likely why Medifast's business is getting smaller.

The company is still facing market volatility and the possibility that people just won't be able to invest the kind of money into weight loss that is necessary for a program like theirs. This is doubly true if the new alternative programs get more acceptance by health insurance companies.

Finally, the biggest risk is that the company is shrinking. We've seen already how much the market cap of the stock has declined, but the reality is that, as we'll see next, the revenue, earnings, and cash generated are also much smaller than in years past.

Revenues - The Decline Continues

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Revenue $1.53 billion $1.60 billion $1.07 billion $343 million Gross Profit $1.13 billion $1.14 billion $776 million $251 million Operating Income $216 million $185 million $126 million $64 thousand Net Income $164 million $143 million $99 million $163 thousand Diluted EPS $13.89 $12.73 $9.10 1¢ Click to enlarge

(Source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC).

Once a company that generated a lot of money and some big profits, Medifast is now seemingly a company in decline, and while they report some profits in non-GAAP terms, from a GAAP perspective, they are not making nearly so much.

Estimates are that the trend is continuing downward. In 2024, the company is expected to report revenue of $607 million and earnings of $1.12. Next year, the revenue drops further to $556 million, with earnings of just 65¢.

From that perspective, the company would be trading at a P/E of 17.90, and the forward P/E is 30.71. That's hardly the value steal that the company would be if it was continuing to make the big profits it did in years past.

Generating Cash - Returning Value to Shareholders

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Operating FCF $94 million $195 million $148 million $20 million Investing FCF ($29 million) ($11 million) ($61 million) ($5 million) Financing FCF ($125 million) ($199 million) ($80 million) ($1.5 million) Click to enlarge

(Source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC).

One of the things I raved about for Medifast last time I considered them was the ability to generate quite a bit of operating free cash flow. That, like everything else, has shrunk quite a bit, and there is no reason to think the trend is about to reverse.

If anything, that's bad news for people who were hoping to consider this as a dividend play. The company has decided to commit its cash, what it generates anymore, to trying to chase growth. That might pay off, but so far, it just hasn't, and there is little hope that the company will start paying a meaningful dividend again any time soon.

Conclusion

I hate to trash any company that is continuing to make profits, even if the profits are a lot smaller, but I'm continuing to rate this a hold and leaning more toward advising investors to stay away unless something major changes.

Medifast was a big earning, a big cash generator, and an appealing income play. Today it is none of those things, and the company is committing what cash there is to try to right the ship on its shrinking business. I can't see betting on that working at this point, even at the much-reduced share price. There's just too much to lose from a company seemingly on the decline and a small chance to restore its former greatness. I'd stay away.