Tara Moore

Weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) semaglutide and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) tirzepatide have become runaway blockbusters. Analysts predict $100bn markets for obesity drugs. Novo Nordisk made some $14bn from Ozempic (diabetes version)/Wegovy (weight loss version) sales last year, 66% of that from the US alone. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (diabetes version) /Zepbound(weight loss version) was a distant second at some $5bn (approximate figures). Amgen (AMGN) is working hard to get in on that mammoth-sized market with its own novel drug MariTide (marizebatide), which is supposed to work a little differently from the other two. In this arena of the big boys comes a few smaller players, among them Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and its pemvidutide, trying various approaches that may differentiate their offerings from the crowd.

I covered ALT in January, and I put up a note for our TPT members when Kerrisdale came out with that short report on ALT, which I tried to counter. That discussion is still relevant to understanding ALT today after the new muscle mass preservation data. I will go into that shortly.

Competitive positioning of pemvidutide

Seven things, more or less, determine efficacy and usefulness of weight loss drugs: a) fat loss, b) preservation of lean body mass, c) glycemic control or lack thereof, d) cardiovascular risk reduction, e) safety profile, f) ease of use, and g) weight rebound. Each molecule in play has some of these metrics, and each has its own mechanism of action that produces these metrics in the first place.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist. Tirzepatide is a dual agonist of GLP-1 and GIP (Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide). Both of these are weekly injections, although semaglutide is also available as a daily oral pill. LLY and NVO have other weight loss drugs in the pipeline. LLY’s drug is orforglipron, an oral GLP-1, and retaturide, a triple GLP-1, GIP, and GCGR (glucagon receptor) agonist, both in phase 3. NVO has some more novel drugs. It has CagriSema, a combination of cagrilintide, a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist, and semaglutide, in phase 3, and monlunabant, a CB1 receptor blocker, in phase 2. CagriSema has an arsenal of molecules. The amylin receptor agonism mechanism works somewhat similar to GLP-1 in so far as it slows gastric emptying. It also works by suppressing glucagon secretion after food, working in similar ways to glucagon blocking. It also contains semaglutide.

Amgen’s MariTide is a GLP-1 agonist but it blocks GIP; it is a monthly injection. Pfizer’s (PFE) Danuglipron is an once-daily pill and GLP-1 agonist. Viking’s (VKTX) VK2735 is a weekly injection agonist of both GLP-1 and GIP. GSBR-1290 is a weekly tablet activating GLP-1, being developed by Structure Therapeutics (GPCR). Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF) and Boehringer Ingelheim have partnered to develop Survodutide, a weekly injection activating GLP-1 and glucagon. Pemvidutide , Altimmune’s offering, also activates GLP-1 and glucagon. Thus, in its MoA, pemvidutide most resembles ZEAL’s Survodutide, and they're both weekly injections as well.

Pemvidutide data in lean mass preservation

A phase 2 data update in June showed that 2.4mg pemvidutide not only reduces mean body weight drastically and quickly - 15.6% at 48 weeks compared to 15.6% at 68 weeks for wegovy and 22% at 72 weeks for zepbound - but pemvidutide was also able to preserve lean body mass better than both these approved rivals. According to the data presented, for pemvidutide, 21.9% of weight loss was attributable to lean mass loss, while for competing drugs like wegovy and zepbound, this figure came at 40%. The company claims that this figure is even better than what has historically been seen in diet and exercise based weight loss.

In my previous article I noted the following positives for pemvidutide as provided by Altimmune management:

Equal or better weight loss compared to rivals zepbound (tirzepatide) and wegovy (semaglutide).

Very high discontinuation rates in both drug and placebo arm, but placebo was much higher.

Greater weight loss than semaglutide (Wegovy), better lipid changes and tolerability than tirzepatide (Zepbound), and better cardiac safety than retatrutide.

Pemvidutide has not been associated with minimal heart rate increases in any of trials to date. By contrast, other GLP-1-based multi agonist containing glucagon, have been associated with these increases and in one case, arrhythmias.

No dose titrations or dose reductions were allowed in Pemvidutide’s trial, while these were allowed in the rival trials. When allowed, these may cause an improvement in discontinuation rates. At the same time, it may cause a reduction in positive benefits.

Some bearish arguments

Kerrisdale published a short report on ALT some time ago. This caused the stock to fall 25% at the time on high volume. Here are the key points of the report, along with my arguments against some of the points:

Even if pemvidutide did result in 15.6% weight loss, that’s not good enough. Both semaglutide and tirzepatide (Ozempic and Mounjaro) have demonstrated superior weight loss on a comparable basis, with the added benefit of controlling blood-sugar (which pemvidutide does not).

My notes: Kerrisdale uses type 2 diabetes approval brand names, ozempic and mounjaro. However the same molecules approved for weight loss are called wegovy and zepbound. These have not demonstrated superior weight loss “on a comparable basis” because their trial durations were much longer, as I just noted here.

Kerrisdale’s other point is that pemvidutide does not control sugar unlike its rivals. This point is questionable. A weight loss drug may or may not reduce sugar. There are quite dependable diabetes drugs for that. Indeed, there may be many situations where sugar reduction in a weight loss drug is not only not necessary, but even undesirable. Thus, there could be obese people who do not have sugar, and in such cases, excessive reduction of blood glucose may cause hypoglycemia. There may be specific patient populations who may actually be looking for a weight loss drug that does not reduce sugar.

"Pemvidutide’s tolerability is atrocious."

Kerrisdale indicates the high discontinuation rate, but as we have seen, placebo discontinuation rates were also very high. Thus, this does not implicate pemvidutide, whose AE profile has been mild throughout.

In the MOMENTUM trial, there was DCR of 28.2% in people on placebo, majority of which were due to withdrawal of consent. While 24.0% DCR was seen in patients on Pemvidutide, half of which were attributed to GI AEs.

These figures may not be so puzzling if we remember that these patients had the option of a working drug that was approved and therefore they simply left the trial. Even the DCR due to GI AEs could be a result of that rival availability.

To counter my point, it could be argued that a much higher discontinuation rate was seen in pemvidutide that was caused by treatment related adverse events than what was seen in the rival drugs. Thus, DCR from TEAEs stood at 16.2% and 15.5% for pemvidutide for the two highest doses, while with Zepbound and wegovy, the rates were 6.7% and 6.8% at the highest dose. That is a large difference.

I will counter that by saying what the company has also said: That those other trials had allowed dose titration and dose reduction to tackle AEs in their phase 3 trials. In the phase 2 MOMENTUM trial of pemvidutide, no dose titration was allowed for the 1.2 mg and 1.8mg doses, and only a four-week titration was allowed for the 2.4mg dose. Dose reductions were not allowed at all. If these are allowed in phase 3 trials, as is likely, discontinuation rates will fall significantly. One still needs to watch out for reduction in weight loss figures due to the titrations/reductions, but I do believe that won’t be significant.

Thus, DCR per se can be attributed simply to the presence of rival drugs. What's more important is the AE profile, which has been benign throughout.

The FDA requires phase-3 weight-loss results to include patients who discontinue treatment. For semaglutide and tirzepatide, the 15% of patients who stopped the drug in phase-3 impacted the headline weight-loss result by about 2%. If pemvidutide trial participants discontinue at the rate they did in phase-2 – and we see no reason why they won’t – that 15.6% will end up closer to a 10% headline weight-loss number. At that level of effectiveness, the drug is toast.

This is called on-study analysis versus on-drug analysis. It's logical to argue that if patients saw weight loss they wouldn’t discontinue. But the high placebo discontinuation simply tells me one thing - patients were attracted to wegovy and zepbound and did not want to waste their time on a new therapy. That could be the core problem a small player like ALT will face in the market. But as I argued in the preceding point, that may not be a factor for approval.

Management history

I covered Neos, Dr Vipin Garg’s past company. Neos had approved products, was a good investment for a while, then it was sold for a small sum. Not exactly “ran into the ground,” although not a resounding success, either. However, Kerrisdale’s background data is very exhaustive. It's a sort of subjective opinion whether a CEO who is very capable of raising money but has failed companies in its portfolio will fail again, or not.

Kerrisdale’s chart on page 15 - this tries to show that 2.4mg weight loss difference from 1.8mg at 48 weeks was a fluke. Argument given is that if not, the same difference would have appeared between 1.2mg and 1.8mg at 48 weeks, as well.

This argument is not at all convincing. In clinical trials, the differences in treatment effects between different doses do not follow an arithmetic progression model. Thus, a 2.4 mg dose may not necessarily produce double the effect of an 1.2mg dose. It could be anywhere. It could be triple, or 1.5 times, or even be lower. This argument makes no scientific sense.

Other matters to note

In March, the company stopped its liver disease program called HepTcell. This is an old program which lost value after poor overall response in a phase 2 trial. My interest in ALT has nothing to do with HepTcell and so I'm glad it was stopped. That should save them some money.

One piece of news that will impact all obesity drugs including pemvidutide is that insurers are not covering them. In June, Blue Cross Michigan dropped the two approved weight loss drugs from their coverage citing “cost, safety and efficacy.” Medicare does not cover these drugs either. Currently, these drugs cost $1,000 per month. This might be an opportunity for a smaller player with a better pricing plan, I guess.

The company is also running a phase 2b trial called IMPACT of pemvidutide in MASH (Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis) with topline data expected in Q1 2025.

Financials

ALT has a market cap of $493mn and a cash balance of $165mn. Research and development expenses were $21.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, while general and administrative expenses were $5.6 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 5-6 quarters, which is not enough to see them through approval. Therefore, expect a dilution in the next 12 months, hopefully after they produce good data. However, they do not have a major data catalyst in that time period. They will have an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA in Q3. After that, they will start a phase 3 trial, which will take between 18 months to two years to topline. They will be out of cash well before that, so there will be a need to raise cash.

Risks

Like I just noted, cash will need to be raised before their next major catalyst, which is a dilution risk for existing shareholders.

They are competing in a very large market, sure, but it has entrenched players with molecules making more sales than the GDP of a small country. It will be tough for a small player to encroach into their space.

They could probably succeed if they have truly outstanding data, but what we have seen so far is not obvious. That data needs arguments to support it. I would have preferred data that brooked no argument at all.

Bottomline

I think ALT has taken on a very tough space and has done well. It's like the kid said - “I may not be the best, but I am not the worst either.” Sadly, while that's a good thing to say in most situations, it may not be what we're looking for from a molecule facing a tough market. I hope ALT is able to bring out more differentiating metrics in their trial ahead. Until then, I do not plan to buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.