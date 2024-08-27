Andrii Chagovets/iStock via Getty Images

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is a deep sub-prime auto lender and 155 location car dealership. It is our tenth largest position in the fund and now has a $400m market cap.

Late last year, America's Car-Mart brought on new CEO Doug Campbell. I had already heard remarkable things about Doug from America's Car-Mart board members and other investors. I finally meet Doug just a few weeks ago and I walked away very confident that that he is ready and capable of taking America's Car-Mart to the next level.

He comes from a background with a deep expertise in selling and disposing of used cars and has brought a team along with him to help with automizing their lending process.

The first thing Doug did was hyper focus on centralizing and outsourcing all of the unnecessary activities that burden America's Car-Mart's 155 dealership general managers.

Doug wants to take everything off the general manager's plate so they can solely focus on using their entrepreneurial spirit to sell cars - as they are compensated to treat their dealership as if it is their own personal business.

Worth noting, I have visited a few dealerships and it is apparent each general manager really does feel as though it is their own business.

Doug's first outsourcing move was signing a deal with Cox Automotive - the largest car auction business in the world - who will handle all of the repossessions and certain repairs of America's Car-Mart vehicles.

Cox Automotive repossesses each vehicle and brings it to one of their own personal lots where they will determine if it is worth fixing up to resell at an America's Car-Mart dealership or better off being sold in the wholesale market.

Not only does this take the worry of repossession away from each America's Car-Mart dealership's general manager but it also clears up space on each dealership lot.

Before the Cox Automotive deal, repossessed cars would just sit on the America's Car-Mart dealership lot- especially crowding the lot during times of high repossessions.

It appears the Cox Automotive relationship with America's Car-Mart is just beginning. They have also started to become a one stop shop repair place for some America's Car-Mart's vehicles.

This could be a huge time saver as they currently have to find one company to replace windshields, one to replace brakes, one for new tires, etc.

Next, Doug further implemented the process that previous CEO - Jeff Williams - started of centralizing the purchase of their vehicles.

Before this initiative dealership general managers would purchase ~85% of the cars they sold, now they only purchase ~15%.

Additionally, the America's Car-Mart team was buying from almost 1,000 vendors and are now buying only from the 100 best large scale used car vendors in the U.S.

Moreover, Doug rolled out their new loan operating system that uses various metrics to pre- approve a customer to let them know which cars they can afford.

The loan operating system also provides the dealership general manager with the proper terms on which they can lend to a specific customer - down payment, interest rate, length, etc.

Only a select number of their dealerships are using the new loan operating system but the ones who are not only love it but are seeing better lending results - shorter term lengths, higher down payments, and appropriately adjusted interest rates.

Most importantly, the loan operating system seems to be lowering net charge-offs.

As Doug mentioned during our meeting, although they have been operating for decades without a loan operating system, it was time to implement one as their losses were getting too high.

He has brought on a head of credit that previously worked at Ally bank who will implement and continuously improve the loan operating system across all dealerships.

Finally, Doug has started to correct their 'Covid sins.'

During Covid, America's Car-Mart was buying 130k+ mileages cars - 11-13 years old - and lending them on 4-year terms to make it more affordable for their customers.

Before Covid their average car had 125k mileage - 10 years old - and was lent on a 3-year term.

Although the 'Covid sins' were necessary to adapt to the ~70+% increase in used car prices during Covid and not lose repeat customers, it created a host of lingering issues as older cars need more repairs and often could not be sold again on a dealership lot after their 4-year term was up - meaning they had sell them in the less valuable wholesale market.

Secondly, it created loan underwriting problems which have started to appear in the last year or so.

Doug and his team have now transitioned to selling much newer used cars than America's Car-Mart has ever sold before - 8-10 years old with 110k mileage.

They are also using the new loan operating system to improve underwriting and hopefully lower the 4-year term lengths (I will continue to track this).

A lot of these improvements under Doug's leadership are for a few reasons:

To allow dealership general managers to focus on their goal of selling 40-50 cars per month. To hit their sales goal without sacrificing their strict underwriting standards. To cut costs to adjust to the higher costs of borrowing - a vast majority of America's Car-Mart's history has been under a previously very low-interest rate environment To make the business more scalable - the ability to seamlessly acquire new dealerships.

Despite the upgrades made under Doug, America's Car-Mart is going through one of the toughest used car market down cycles in decades.

This is mainly due to the 'Covid sins' made by all deep subprime lenders as well as high interest rates and high inflation - which has really hurt their low-income customers.

As Doug said to me "What is happening now is within the norm. There is no reason to freak out. But many investors do. America's Car-Mart is 43 years old and has been able to navigate these downturns and has always come out stronger."

Despite the current suppressed earnings and high default rate at America's Car-Mart, it has made for an attractive acquisition environment as they are by far the largest deep sub-prime auto dealer and lender and thus the lowest cost provider.

This means their competitors are currently struggling and are often eager to sell their dealership at near liquidation value.

Doug recently hired a head of acquisitions from Avis who has built out an acquisitions team - Car-Mart previously did not have an acquisition team - and they plan on being very active over the next year or two.

Doug alongside the board members view acquisitions as their best use of capital - above share buyback - given the attractive price dealerships are being sold at right now.

From a valuation standpoint not much has changed since the last letter, the company is still valued at ~80% of accounting book value - which is 20+% below where the company would be sold in a fire sale scenario.

Doug and his team have America's Car-Mart well positioned to return to their historical ~15% return on equity which would provide us with a 17-20% free cash flow to equity yield per year (5-6 P/E ratio) over an entire used car market cycle.

