Robert Daly

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) have seen quite a mixed time since the company announced the purchase of Tyman back in April of this year. The deal will nearly double the business, and adds quite some debt, as the price for this deal raises some questions with me.

After a share price correction, shares look quite attractively priced. However, this was the case ahead of the deal announcement as well, and I am looking to learn more about the implications of this deal on the business and investment case going forward.

On The Business

Quanex is the largest domestic manufacturer and supplier of components to window and cabinet OEMs. The Houston-based business has a diversified business comprised out of three segments: Fenestration in North America, Fenestration in Europe and cabinet components. Actual applications to think of include insulating glass spacers, window screens, door components, window components, vinyl extrusions, among others.

Known for its quality and customer service, Quanex operates some 30 plants, mostly in North America. This is generally a sound business, generating just over $1.1 billion in sales in 2023, of which 80% in North America and the remainder in Europe. The 4,000 employee base combined results in a very profitable business, with EBITDA margins posted around 14% of sales.

The business has seen somewhat underwhelming growth, in all honesty. Already a $900 million business in 2016, revenues were flat until they broke the $1 billion mark in 2021. After a peak at $1.22 billion in 2022, driven by the post-pandemic recovery, sales fell back to $1.13 billion in 2023, for obvious reasons.

It should be said that margins have improved over time, having grown from mid single digits towards nearly 10% of sales over this same period of time, all while the share base has been rather flat.

The Results

In December of last year, Quanex reported a more than 7% fall in 2023 sales to $1.13 billion on the back of price and volume declines, yet this revenue shortfall was more than offset by margin gains. EBITDA margins improved some 160 basis points to 14.1% of sales, allowing adjusted earnings per share to improve by seven cents to $2.75 per share, with the company benefiting from efficient operations and falling input costs.

Operating with a flattish net debt position, the company offered some cautious words for 2024. Amidst ongoing macroeconomic issues, the company expected a softer start to 2024, yet it anticipated that growth would improve during the year.

Irony will have it that shares started the year around the $30 mark, the highest level since the 2008 recession, with the company trading at just 11 times trailing earnings, a non-demanding multiple.

A Whipsaw

Shares rallied to the $39 mark in March, but ever since slipped to the $25-$30 range over the summer. In March, the company posted a 9% fall in first quarter sales to $239 million, yet adjusted earnings held steady at $0.18 per share. The company outlined a pretty flattish guidance for the year, seeing sales around $1.1 billion, with EBITDA seen between $145 and $150 million, both down minimally from the 2023 results.

With the 33 million shares trading around a peak of $39, the company was awarded a $1.29 billion equity valuation, for a $1.31 billion enterprise valuation based on a very modest net debt load.

Towards the end of April, shares had fallen back to the lower thirties, as the company announced a massive $1.1 billion deal to acquire UK-based Tyman. The deal was very substantial, largely equal to the prevailing enterprise valuation of the firm currently (after shares were down a bit already).

Tyman is somewhat of a similar business, although quite a bit smaller, with $818 million in revenues and $120 million in EBITDA. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it was valued at 1.3 times sales and about 9 times EBITDA, while Quanex was valued around 1 times sales and around 7 times EBITDA. Nonetheless, the company was upbeat on the deal, seeing costs synergies of around $30 million per annum (seen two years after closing).

The deal structure calls for about a 60% cash (thus debt) payment and the remainder of shares to be issued to new investors, causing about 30% dilution for current investors in Quanex.

Factoring in anticipated synergies, the $150 million net EBITDA contribution of Tyman is roughly at par to the $160 million performance of Quanex itself. Trading at a similar valuation multiple upfront, I see why investors have been reserved on the deal, as a substantial part of the deal is paid for in stock.

While shares did not really move on the back of the deal announcement, they fell towards the $25 mark in July, and frankly, the deal feels a bit stretched. The impact of all of this is about a 2 times leverage ratio and non-quantified anticipated accretion to earnings per share in year one. This still leaves some questions marks, as I wonder if investors were better served with smaller deals and/or share buybacks.

What Now?

Through June, the company posted a 2% fall in second quarter sales to $266 million, with adjusted earnings posted flat at $0.66 per share, while the company eliminated its small net debt load ahead of the Tyman deal. With markets in North America showing the expected improvements, but Europe still lagging, the company reaffirmed the full-year guidance (on a standalone basis). The company indicated that the deal with Tyman was set to close in the second half of the year.

In fact, the deal closed in July, with the pro forma business set to generate nearly $2 billion in sales and just over $300 million EBITDA.

Currently, the company is on track to duplicate its adjusted earnings of last year around $2.75 per share, (assuming no accretion), valuing the business at 10-11 times earnings, while the business is leveraged 2 times. With deleveraging and realization of synergies likely driving earnings above $3 per share, if all goes to plan, the potential is certainly here, yet I am cautious.

I miss the rationale of Quanex Building Products Corporation paying this premium (versus its valuation) for Tyman, and moreover do not like the leverage taken on, recognizing that the company traded at a non-demanding valuations in the standalone case as well. This makes me take a wait-and-see approach for the upcoming quarters, before potentially upping this neutral but constructive stance.