Quanex Building Products: Questions Post The Tyman Deal

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Quanex Building Products Corporation's acquisition of Tyman will nearly double its business, but comes at a price, including debt, raising concerns about the deal's valuation and strategic rationale.
  • After a recent share price correction, Quanex's shares remain attractively priced, trading at 10-11 times earnings with potential for earnings growth from synergies.
  • I recommend a cautious, wait-and-see approach to assess the impact of the Tyman acquisition on Quanex's financial performance and leverage.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business people shaking hands in conference room

Robert Daly

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) have seen quite a mixed time since the company announced the purchase of Tyman back in April of this year. The deal will nearly double the business, and adds quite some

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
26.15K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News