The U.S. Government's Deficit And The U.S. Dollar

The Federal Reserve has responded to the investment community.

The speech by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, at Jackson Hole, Wyoming has generally been received favorably by the financial markets.

Yet, there remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding Mr. Powell's speech.

Mr. Powell argued that "The time has come for policy to adjust."

But, Mr. Powell put plenty of caveats around this statement: "The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

And, then, promises that "We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability."

These two objectives, of course, are what the U.S. Congress has designated as the Fed's primary responsibility.

What is left out and what has not been spoken about at all is the value of the U.S. dollar.

Up to the present time, the U.S. dollar has been doing pretty well. But, we need to watch the situation in the foreign exchange markets pretty well in order to maintain the dollar's value and to maintain its position as the world's number one currency.

Quite a few countries are challenging this world-leading position and are making attempts to knock the currency off of its pedestal.

To some, which includes me, the United States is not doing enough to support the strength of the U.S. dollar in world currency markets.

Mr. Powell makes no mention of any concern for the value of the U.S. dollar in his speech. And, he has made no remark about supporting the U.S. dollar in any recent comments.

And, the U.S. government has not indicated any concern in this area.

But, there should be.

Not only is the place of the U.S. dollar in the world being threatened, but the actions of the U.S. government are being questioned in discussions about the place of the U.S. dollar in the world.

Note the words of Ruchir Sharma, the Chair of Rockefeller International, in the Financial Times.

"America's growing reputation as the world's most irresponsible deficit spender--a financial empire that takes its reserve currency status for granted - threatens to undermine the dollar."

"In recent weeks, the U.S. currency has finally started to break lower, which historically has led to greater capital flows to emerging markets."

The figures on new U.S. debt in recent years are disturbing, to say the least.

Right now, the outstanding U.S. debt stands right around $35 trillion!

Yes, that's 35 trillion dollars!!!

Is the U.S. an "irresponsible deficit spender"?

In my mind, there is no doubt about it.

Yet, no one in the government seems to take this claim seriously.

And, so the "can" keeps getting kicked further down the road.

So far, the Federal Reserve has not had to get into the current financing needs of the government.

One reason for this is there's lots and lots of money hanging around in the financial system.

Commercial banks, for example, have about $3.3 trillion in cash on their balance sheets.

The largesse of the Federal Reserve and the federal government through the days of the Covid-19 pandemic and the following period of recession has apparently supplied sufficient liquidity to the financial system so that all the government debt coming to the market during this time has been smoothly financed.

I have written posts about this "happening," over and over again.

So, up to this point, there has been no "pain" connected with the trillions of debt being financed.

But, this debt issue will be a problem going forward as the Federal Reserve attempts to manage its policy rate of interest and manage its quantitative tightening.

That's the thing about debt...it doesn't easily go away. And at some time in the future, something must be done to take care of it.

But, the U.S. government has not really had to worry about this over the past three or four years.

The money had been put into the system...and the money was allowing things to move ahead smoothly.

How long is this going to continue?

Mr. Powell consistently responded during the early 2020s to "err on the side of monetary ease."

Mr. Powell did not want a financial collapse on his watch.

So, lots and lots of money got inserted into the financial system...and all the "new" government debt was smoothly taken care of.

The federal government could be "the world's most irresponsible deficit spender."

Now, however, we are on the other side of the wall.

Now, "the irresponsible deficit spending" is continuing.

And, the Federal Reserve must oversee this fact as well as manage the reduction in its policy rate of interest.

This is going to have a major impact on the direction of international capital flows.

And, as international capital flows move away from the United States, this will have a major impact on the U.S. dollar.

This is exactly what Mr. Sharma is worried about.

How will the Federal Reserve respond to this?

Analysts still believe that the U.S. dollar will preserve its status as the world's number one reserve currency and will get through this effort by the BRIC countries and their companions.

But, if the capital flows really move away from the U.S. due to all the U.S. debt flooding into world markets, and if the Federal Reserve does not respond in a way that works against these flows, the value of the U.S. dollar could really face problems.

As many more investors are saying now...the proposed government deficits coming up are not sustainable.

But, somebody has to do something about them.