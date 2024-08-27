ZIM Integrated Shipping: The Rally Doesn't Have Enough Legs

Thierry Dosogne

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), the Israeli container shipping company, announced its second-quarter results on August 19th before the market opened and provided investors with some exciting news; a significant increase in its FY-2024 guidance and a chunky dividend of $0.93 per share, in what seems to be like a full reinstatement of the company's quarterly dividends. Worthless to say, ZIM also beat both the top and bottom line estimates by a wide margin, and the stock enjoyed one of its best days of the year, soaring almost 17% in the following trading session. However, the stock has lost more than 10% since then and is nearing its pre-earnings price. What at first glance seems unreasonable considering the strong earnings, makes more sense when delving into ZIM's earnings call and the broader industry dynamics.

In this article, we will walk through the dynamics that the container shipping industry in general, and ZIM in particular, are experiencing, and try to offer you dear readers and investors two alternative points of view regarding ZIM's investment thesis.

In short, none of what's going on right now in the container shipping industry is normal, hence it's a real challenge for investors or market observers to draw firm conclusions about the next 12 months. Investors shouldn't feel bad about that, as the top executives in the industry are struggling to provide concrete forecasts as well. This is why I will try to make the case that ZIM's investment thesis highly depends on the investment perspective; whether ZIM is going to become a more resilient business that can continue and generate profits and pay dividends come hell or high water, or whether ZIM is a cyclical business with volatile earnings and visibility of no longer than 6 months forward that by nature will go through boom and bust cycles. As we will see, this distinction might have major implications for the stock price.

But first, let's dig into ZIM's Q2-2024 results, and try to understand why the market's immediate reaction to these results was so positive.

The Stars Are Finally Aligning For ZIM

I have written two articles on ZIM so far, one in December 2023 and one in February 2024, and oh boy how much has changed since then. While the former discussed ZIM's solvency concerns, the latter focused on the Red Sea crisis and the possible implications for ZIM. I outlined four scenarios and one of them was a full-year disruption in the Red Sea and an uptick in demand in 2024. In this specific scenario, I did assign a price target of $23.84, pretty close to where ZIM traded after it announced its latest results (intraday high of $23.76), but also assigned an extremely low probability of 5% for that to occur. Following the Q2 results, I believe it's safe to say that this scenario's probabilities have shot much higher.

In its latest quarter, ZIM generated $1.9 billion in revenues, an increase of 48% on a YoY basis. While still not the post-Covid revenues (average of $2.9 billion per quarter), it is a significant improvement from the lows of 2023. In terms of profitability, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA were $488.3 million and $766.3 million, respectively, signaling the best quarter since Q4-2022. Profit margins also increased sharply due to ZIM's high operating leverage, with Adjusted EBIT margin surging to 25% (versus -11% a year before) and Adjusted EBITDA margin jumping to 40% (versus 21% a year before).

Source: Author Analysis based on ZIM's Financial Statements

The crème de la crème for ZIM's investors, the net income, was $372.8 million, back in the black for the second-consecutive quarter, something that hasn't happened since Q4-2022. For ZIM's investors, net income plays a crucial role because it is the metric used to determine the dividend payout, per the company's dividend policy. The 30% ratio has been chosen, resulting in the company declaring approximately $112 in dividends, or $0.93 dividend per share. After declaring $0.23 per share in Q1-2024, this dividend announcement got investors thrilled, expecting that ZIM's juicy dividends are officially making a comeback. For those of you who don't know or remember, ZIM has been characterized during 2021 and more noticeably in 2022 as a dividend machine, attracting many retail investors, with the most striking example being the $17 dividend per share (~19.32% yield on a standalone basis) it declared in Q1-2022, which turned out to be in retrospect the peak of the last boom cycle. We will discuss later the prospects of ZIM embarking on a new dividend super-cycle, but for the time being, investors who bought on the first day of 2024 can be well satisfied as their yield so far has been 11.15%, after two quarters only. Those who caught ZIM's bottom in November 2023 at around $6.50 per share have enjoyed an even higher yield of 17.60% to date, without mentioning their enormous capital gains.

Post-COVID-19 conditions were a bonanza for ZIM, translating into juicy dividends for investors. When the market soured in 2023, dividends were halted (Author Calculations)

On top of that, ZIM raised its FY-2024 guidance by a wide margin, with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT midpoint estimates increasing by 110% and 363%, respectively. During the earnings call, the management team attributed the significant increase in guidance primarily to the strengths in spot rates, while volume assumptions remained unchanged.

Source: Author Analysis based on ZIM's Financial Statements

ZIM's Business Model And The Prevailing Market Conditions Are A Match Made in Heaven (or somewhere in Asia...)

Back in 2021, ZIM announced two strategic chartering agreements for LNG-fueled vessels with Seaspan, the world's largest containership lessor. The first deal, announced in February 2021, was for ten 15,000 TEU vessels, and the second one, announced in July 2021, was initially for ten 8,000 vessels and later upsized to fifteen vessels. The company's management team observed the elevated freight rates back then and decided to double down with these 12-year lease deals. However, a large container vessel can take 2-3 years to build, and as veteran container shipping investors know, the container shipping industry is cyclical by nature, hence new vessels are often being ordered when demand is high (as carriers are trying to capture high volumes), but enter the market when demand is low, creating a structural imbalance between supply and demand, which results in overcapacity for prolonged periods.

When the Seaspan vessels joined ZIM's fleet in 2023 (along with other vessels from other smaller deals), they unsurprisingly met with unfavorable market conditions and depressed freight rates. Added insult to injury, many of these vessels have been deployed in the Transpacific trade zone, where rates have fallen by more than 70% from their highs. The overcapacity issue seemed inevitable, yet a few new dynamics in 2024 changed everything and the fleet expansion program started to pay dividends, both metaphorically and literally.

The first tailwind was the Red Sea crisis, caused by the Houthis rebel group in Yemen, leading many carriers to announce in mid-December 2023 their plans to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. What seemed at the beginning like a temporary issue that could last no longer than 3-6 months, is now projected to remain at least until the end of 2024, especially after "Operation Prosperity Guardian" and Israel's strike on the port of Hudaydah didn't deter the Houthis from stopping their assaults, with the latest being an attack on a Greek-flagged oil tanker.

The detour around the tip of Africa has led to a surge in freight rates in two waves; the first in early January 2024 and the second one in May 2024 which was also driven by congestion in some ports and equipment constraints, and due to spillover of the rates increases to trade zones that are not directly impacted by the Red Sea crisis, primarily in the Transpacific. According to the analytics platform Xeneta, in the first four months of the year, each container was being transported 9.3% further on average, creating a capacity crunch that sent rates higher. Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKBY) latest investor presentation has a very informative illustration underpinning the upward revisions of freight rate estimates due to the aforementioned disruptions (see below).

Maersk Q2-2024 Investors Presentation

For ZIM, the average freight rate per TEU soared by 40% in Q2-2024 to $1,674 versus $1,194 in the corresponding quarter in 2023, with an even bigger increase of 54% in the Transpacific trade zone, to $2,121 from $1,379. This trade zone accounts for ~56% of ZIM's containerized cargo revenues, and as a reminder, this is where a significant portion of its large new vessels are deployed.

Source: Author Analysis based on ZIM's Financial Statements

The second tailwind, which for me was the most surprising one, was the uptick in demand for container shipping services. Despite the high interest rates environment and the possibility of the global economy heading into recession, both ZIM and Maersk have reported strong demand for their services in recent months:

To date, the Red Sea crisis has not improved. Ongoing supply constraints, including port congestion and equipment shortages, coupled with strong demand, have continued to put upward pressure on spot rates that were anticipated during the third quarter. (CEO Eli Glickman, ZIM's Q2-2024 earnings call)

Maersk, the second-biggest container carrier in the world which is sometimes considered the barometer of global trade, noted in its latest earnings call that businesses globally feel more optimistic about the state of the economy, leading them to restock their inventories.

This combination of supply being absorbed by extended voyages around the Cape of Good Hope and demand increasing enabled ZIM to take full advantage of its business model, including cost-effective new large vessels, a strong presence in the Transpacific where rates rose sharply, and high exposure to spot rates of at least 50% in most of its trade zones and approximately 65% spot rates exposure in the Transpacific trade zone. Just to give you some color, the ten LNG newbuilds that have been deployed in the Transpacific have a combined capacity of 150,000 TEUs or ~20% of ZIM's total capacity. As a result, ZIM carried 952K TEUs during the quarter, an 11% increase YoY and a record quarterly volume for the Israeli-based company. The Transpacific volume was 423K TEUs, another record, and a 29% increase YoY, underpinning the importance of that region for ZIM.

Source: Author Analysis based on ZIM's Financial Statements

ZIM Q2-2024 Investors Presentation

Although ZIM's original fleet expansion plans were to capture volumes during the boom cycle of 2021-2022, this fleet started to be delivered in the bust cycle of 2023, but fortunately enough for ZIM, this cycle quickly turned into the new boom cycle of 2024, in market conditions that no one could have imagined 12 months ago.

What's Next?

There is no doubt that ZIM is benefitting from current market conditions and that based on the updated guidance Q3 is going to be strong as well. The remaining and most important question is what is going to happen next, in Q4 and 2025. While there is no clear answer to that, not even from the industry's top executives, I will suggest two approaches for evaluating the stock price of ZIM. As you will see, each approach provides a very different perspective on the situation and implies a very different investment thesis.

Evaluating ZIM: The Perpetual Dividends Approach

Many retail investors flocked to ZIM's stock in 2021-2022 due to the generous dividends the company paid to its shareholders. When ZIM reinstated the dividend following its Q1-2024 earnings, investors' attention was caught again. The Q1 dividend was a modest one of $0.23 per share, implying a yield of 1.07% on the ex-date, but it set the expectations for the Q2 dividend, where the bullish market conditions were expected to make a bigger impact. When ZIM finally declared a $0.93 dividend per share for the second quarter and significantly raised guidance for 2024, investors started to discuss to what extent the reinstatement of the dividend policy would affect the stock price. To answer this question, we can estimate ZIM's dividends for the remainder of 2024 and use the perpetuity model to calculate the implied stock price.

As a quick reminder, ZIM's dividend policy calls for a payout ratio of up to 50% of the annual net income, although the current ratio is just 30%.

Our Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy to distribute each year up to 50% of our annual net income as determined under IFRS, subject to applicable law, and provided that such distribution would not be detrimental to our cash needs or to any plans approved by our Board of Directors. (ZIM's Dividend Policy, 2021-Prospectus)

Starting with ZIM's Adjusted EBIT guidance, the company is projecting to generate between $1.45 billion to $1.85 billion in Adjusted EBIT in 2024. The company already generated $655 million in Adjusted EBIT during the first half of 2024, meaning it will generate between $795 million and $1.2 billion in additional Adjusted EBIT in the second half. Using the average conversion ratio between Adjusted EBIT and the net income of 66%, the implied net income for the second half may range between $524 million and $787 million. Next, if we assume a payout ratio of 30%, in line with previous payouts, and 120 million shares outstanding, the accumulated dividend for the second half of 2024 may range between $1.31 and $1.96 per share, and between $2.47 and $3.12 per share for the full year, or $2.79 in the midpoint.

Based on ZIM's current stock price of $19.85, the 2024 dividend yield (in the midpoint) is 14.1%. However, a more normalized yield of 7.5% or even 10%, implies a significant upside for ZIM's stock, between 41% and 88% in the midpoint.

Source: Author's Analysis

An important caveat should be added here - investors who count on future dividends must understand that they implicitly make a bold call that these dividends are sustainable and will be paid 'indefinitely' (or in financial terms, in perpetuity). If ZIM suspends these dividends again as it did in 2023 (or significantly reduces them), then this approach will just not work; the stock value will decay as cash leaves the company's coffers and there are no future dividends to help recover value. This is exactly what happened to the stock in the previous boom-bust cycle following its record dividend payment of $17 per share in Q1-2022; the container shipping industry entered a downturn, dividends were not sustainable yet were still paid (until fully suspended in Q3-2023), and the stock value declined by ~80%.

Evaluating ZIM: The Boom-Bust Cycle Approach

In the boom-bust cycle approach, I assume that it's hard, if not impossible, to estimate what will be the conditions of the container shipping industry 12 months from now. If the perpetual dividends approach implicitly assumes 'indefinite' dividends through the ups and downs of the industry, then the boom-bust approach narrows the prism to the definite end of 2024 and assumes the industry is currently experiencing a boom cycle which sooner or later will turn into another bust so it's better to squeeze the lemon but get out in time.

In this approach, I'm using the multiple regression technique I used in my previous article, with the stock price being the dependent variable and the average freight rate per TEU and the number of TEUs carried being the independent variables. The data for this regression has been collected since ZIM went public in early 2021. The regression result is the following:

ZIM Stock Price = -13.288 + 0.017 x [Freight Rate] + 0.003 x [TEUs Volume]

Source: Author's Analysis

To generate the stock price we need to insert both the estimated average freight rate and the TEU volume (on a quarterly basis). We do know from ZIM's earnings call that the company expects double-digit growth in TEU volume this year, so if in 2023 the company carried 3.3 million TEUs, a conservative double-digit growth of 10% in 2024 will result in 3.6 million TEUs or 900K TEUs per quarter on average.

On top of that, ZIM provided some insights regarding the freight rates for the remainder of the year:

At this point in time, though we've witnessed the SCFI decline since its mid-July peak. These declines are not unexpected as new vessel deliveries continue, particularly of large capacity vessels alligating the pressure on supply... Our improved guidance is driven almost entirely by the strengths we are seeing in spot rates, which we now expect will continue at least through the third quarter... the uncertainty with respect to the rate environment for Q4 remains high, with the duration of the Red Sea crisis, a critical unknown. (CFO Xavier Destriau, ZIM's Q2-2024 earnings call)

With the average freight rate expected to remain elevated in Q3 and then probably reverse in Q4, I believe it's fair to assume an average rate of $1,700 for the entire year. This brings us to the following stock price:

ZIM Stock Price = -13.288 + 0.017 x 1,700 + 0.003 x 900 = $20.79

Considering the stock's current price of $19.85, the implied stock price of $20.79 indicates that ZIM is currently fairly valued. However, in a scenario under which rates decline sharply in Q4 back to 2023 levels, whether because of more newbuilds entering the market and putting pressures on the supply side or because of inventories destocking putting pressures on the demand side, the average freight rate for the year may go down to $1,500:

ZIM Stock Price = -13.288 + 0.017 x 1,500 + 0.003 x 900 = $17.19

In this case, the implied stock price of $17.19 indicates more than 13% downside from the current price.

Things can get even worse if the Red Sea crisis is resolved, allowing for vessels to go back and sail through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, putting even more pressure on the supply side. The point I'm trying to make here is that using this approach, even the brightest scenario implies that the stock is fairly valued, or in other words, that the upside is limited and the downside risk should be in focus.

Dark Clouds Ahead

Looking at ZIM's financial results and its updated guidance, investors may get the impression that further upside is almost a sure thing. However, listening to the earnings call, the company's management team provided some very downbeat commentary regarding the state of the industry. From a supply perspective, CEO Glickman restated that the container shipping industry has an overcapacity problem, a result of the exuberance that characterized the heydays of 2021-2022, leading carriers to order gigantic vessels and get them delivered starting in 2023 and more noticeably in 2024. According to the analytics platform Xeneta, 1.1 million of TEU capacity is expected to be delivered in the remainder of 2024, or 3.7% of global TEU capacity. In the case of ZIM, its fleet is expected to add 8 newbuilds by the end of 2024; six 8,000 TEU vessels and two 5,000 TEU vessels, while redelivering 15 smaller vessels, so net capacity is set to grow from ~750K TEUs to ~800K TEUs by year-end.

If market participants thought that this overcapacity would have a pendulum effect and lead carriers to cut on new orders going forward, then Maersk's recent decision to renew its fleet with an 800K TEUs order for delivery in 2026-2030 is another testament to the industry's oversupply problems.

Taking a longer-term view, market dynamics still point to supply growth significantly outpacing demand, setting up a reversion following recent peak rates. (CEO Eli Glickman, ZIM's Q2-2024 earnings call)

ZIM Q4-2023 Investors Presentation

ZIM Q2-2024 Investors Presentation

Although the Red Sea crisis alleviates these supply pressures as vessels take longer journeys, mainly from China to Northern Europe and the U.S. East Coast, freight rates have been on a steady decline since their last peak in July due to additional vessels entering the market, and according to ZIM's management team, even if the crisis remains unresolved, freight rates will continue to decline, albeit at a slower pace:

As long as significant supply remains tied up in the extended voyages around the Cape rates are still likely to continue to slide at a slower pace given the added capacity and typical seasonality. (CEO Eli Glickman, ZIM's Q2-2024 earnings call)

Source: MacroMicro

On the other hand, one can imagine that if the Red Sea opens safely to container ships, freight rates will take a nosedive.

From a demand perspective, demand was indeed strong in Q2 and is expected to remain strong in Q3, but there is a big question mark regarding Q4 and 2025. Tariff rhetorics from the presidential nominee Donald Trump on Chinese imports may have led many importers in the U.S. to frontload large volumes of inventories, hence advancing demand from Q4.

In the second quarter, we had a little bit of an early peak season in which case some of the volume that would have been expected to come later in the year may have been a little bit front-loaded. (CFO Xavier Destriau, ZIM's Q2-2024 earnings call)

Moreover, despite strong carried volumes, inventory levels in the U.S. have remained high since 2023 which may indicate that the underlying demand from the end consumers is not that strong, which is another concern investors should consider and track moving forward.

ZIM Q2-2024 Investors Presentation

The Verdict

ZIM's Q2-2024 excellent results caught the market by surprise and led to a knee-jerk reaction of its stock price. The upbeat guidance showcases how ZIM's business model is perfectly tailored to the current market conditions; a cost-effective fleet, a strong presence in the Transpacific, and high exposure to spot rates. However, as the market quickly realized, a high inventory level in the U.S., a slowing economy, many more new vessels entering the market in the second half of 2024 and general uncertainty in the industry don't make the perfect setting for a continuous rally.

Investors who do believe that ZIM's business model is much more resilient than what it was a few years ago and that ZIM can replicate the stability of a behemoth like Maersk and pay dividends come hell or water, may use the perpetuity dividend model and assume that there is plenty of additional upside is in the cards, perhaps even a triple-digit one.

On the other hand, investors who believe ZIM is going through another boom-bust cycle may look at the connection between variables such as freight rates and carried volumes and the stock price, and try to time the boom and bust. The current bullish market conditions are probably baked into the stock price, implying the stock is fairly value, leaving very little margin of safety for investors. Based on this approach, investors would be better off waiting for a deep discount before jumping in.

Companies like ZIM can be multi-baggers when bought during the bust cycle, which in the case of ZIM occurred at the end of 2023. Now, the real beneficiaries are those who bought a few months ago and can take the downside risk while begging the dividends, as they have enough margin of safety. On the contrary, potential investors should consider how much of the upside is already baked in and how the next 12 months are going to look for ZIM. Despite strong earnings in Q2 and probably in Q3, uncertainty is still with us, so caution is required.

