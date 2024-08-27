PGIM Jennison Growth Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
- The second quarter of 2024 saw continued resilience in U.S. economic activity as it exceeded the pace of most economies outside the United States. Evidence of an anticipated deceleration in growth began to emerge with consumer sentiment declining and the unemployment rate gaining slightly through quarter end.
- The level of the Federal Reserve's current federal funds rate remained steady, reflecting ongoing strength of the economy with policymakers awaiting further evidence of softening to emerge before acting.
- Meanwhile, around the globe, important elections in India and Mexico produced unexpected outcomes. Political leadership in France and the United Kingdom called snap elections, leading to uncertainty and market weakness into quarter end.
- The U.S. dollar continued its strong relative performance, most notably against the weakening Japanese yen. The relative decline in the Japanese currency and stubbornly high inflation led to the first interest rate increase in Japan in 17 years, but it did little to halt the yen's weakness.
- The ongoing conflict in Ukraine coupled with expanded Israeli military activity in the West Bank and Gaza kept geopolitical tensions high. The repercussions of a weak property market and trade restrictions on technology goods saw Chinese economic activity stagnate.
- Market concentration is both topical and a growing phenomenon. The recently concluded Russell 1000 Index reconstitution has further compounded the situation-the ten largest constituents have risen above 60% of the Russell 1000 Growth Index's total weight. Further intensifying the challenges, the index has less than 400 issues, its fewest number of holdings since at least 1990. As active large cap growth investors with the goal of managing a diversified Fund, we must acknowledge these realities against this backdrop. We hold position sizes in several of the largest market capitalization companies that-after significant appreciation over years-approach 10% of the Fund. Yet, in some cases, they are below the weight in the benchmark.
Sector Performance
- The Russell 1000 Growth Index returned 8.33% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Information technology, communication services, and utilities outperformed the broad index.
- Meanwhile, the materials, industrials, financials, and real estate sectors showed negative returns for the quarter.
Fund Performance
- For the quarter, the PGIM Jennison Growth Fund returned 6.2%, underperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index, which rose 8.3%.
Barrons: PGIM Investments ranked 3 out of 49, 13 out of 47, and 10 out of 46 firms for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods ended 12/31/2023, respectively. See back page for methodology which takes into account Lipper rankings. PGIM Jennison Growth Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the Large-Cap Growth Fund category were: 32/675, 493/635, 103/591, and 54/462, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund's respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 195/676, 414/638, 100/601, and 55/477, respectively. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Security Contribution
> The Fund underperformed the benchmark during the period. Stock selection within the information technology and communication services sectors detracted the most from relative performance during the period.
> Security selection within the health care and consumer staples sectors, along with an underweight in industrials benefited relative results.
> Accelerated spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure amongst the hyperscalers accompanied the releases of financial results throughout the quarter. These enhanced levels of investment include future data centers and the processors that drive the computing engines.
- NVIDIA (NVDA) continues to surpass expectations. Demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) has been spurred by growth in the AI market.
- Apple's (AAPL) pace of execution in the AI field and optimism about what they may introduce propelled the stock price higher.
- Broadcom (AVGO) is benefiting from its strategic positioning as well as its pricing actions. The company's recent (November 2023) acquisition of VMware is already accretive to earnings as Broadcom aggressively moves VMware customers to a subscription model.
- Alphabet (GOOG) posted very strong results, driven by an acceleration in search, cloud, and YouTube revenues.
- Eli Lilly (LLY) was a contributor to performance. The company's share price advanced largely due to strength in its Glucagon- like peptide 1 (GLP-1) franchise and greater visibility into production expansion. Eli Lilly also reported positive data for its tirzepatide phase 3 in sleep apnea.
> Several companies in the second quarter underperformed, mostly for idiosyncratic reasons.
> Near-term disappointment and frustration with the pace of developing proof of concept and applications to monetize the spending on AI investments to date weighed on the valuations of several holdings.
- Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) shares lost value during the period. Inventory adjustment in the field remained a headwind and the company is also supply constrained on important products.
- Salesforce (CRM) shares declined following modestly disappointing revenue growth in its latest quarter, citing longer sales cycles and a "measured buying environment" and concerns that higher investments will lead to less operating margin leverage.
- MongoDB's (MDB) share price lost value due to a slowdown across its customer base, largely attributed to macro factors and customer focus on AI.
- Shares in Mastercard (MA) lost value due to regulatory concerns.
- Shares in Walt Disney (DIS) lost value during the month.
TOP FIVE CONTRIBUTORS
|
Security
|
Sector
|
Average Weight
|
Price Change
|
Contribution to Return
|
NVIDIA
|
Information Technology
|
8.79
|
36.73
|
2.84
|
Apple
|
Information Technology
|
4.36
|
22.82
|
1.00
|
Broadcom
|
Information Technology
|
4.28
|
21.13
|
0.86
|
Alphabet
|
Communication Services
|
1.79
|
20.69
|
0.72
|
Eli Lilly
|
Health Care
|
4.08
|
16.38
|
0.65
Source for data: FactSet as of 6/30/2024. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Versus Russell 1000 Growth Index. Due to attribution calculation methodology, total return may deviate from actual returns. The holdings identified do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended by Jennison during the time period shown. Holdings subject to change.
BOTTOM FIVE CONTRIBUTORS
|
Security
|
Sector
|
Average Weight
|
Price Change
|
Contribution to Return
|
Advanced Micro Devices
|
Information Technology
|
3.12
|
-10.13
|
-0.47
|
Salesforce
|
Information
Technology
|
1.28
|
-14.64
|
-0.42
|
MongoDB
|
Information Technology
|
0.92
|
-30.30
|
-0.36
|
Mastercard
|
Financials
|
2.53
|
-8.39
|
-0.24
|
Walt Disney
|
Communication Services
|
1.11
|
-18.85
|
-0.23
Source for data: FactSet as of 6/30/2024. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Versus Russell 1000 Growth Index. Due to attribution calculation methodology, total return may deviate from actual returns. The holdings identified do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended by Jennison during the time period shown. Holdings subject to change.
Portfolio Positioning
- The Fund's positioning reflects our long-term, bottom-up approach to growth investing. Our largest overweight is in the consumer discretionary sector, while our largest underweight is to information technology.
- In the second quarter, we sold several companies with deteriorating fundamentals- UnitedHealth (UNH), Lululemon (LLU), and HubSpot (HUBS)-in favor of other growth opportunities, such as Analog Devices (ADI), Progressive (PGR), and Datadog (DDOG).
Investment Outlook
- As we reach the year's halfway point, markets continue to focus on and reward companies that are generating growth at above-average rates. Profits generally are growing at a faster rate than the previous year and the economy has remained largely resilient.
- The federal funds rate, as a result, remains unchanged from the start of the year. We continue to believe that the trajectory of short rates is lower, though the timing of the movement remains uncertain.
- The consumer slowdown is gathering pace but not suggestive of acute distress. Strong employment and growing wages will likely continue to support a positive backdrop, though with moderating gains over the balance of the year.
- We believe the environment ahead should be supportive of further performance gains, with Fund holdings favorably positioned to execute against our expectations. Embedded in our outlook specifically is aggregate profit improvement of greater than 20% for both this year and 2025.
Past performance does not guarantee future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the past performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, visit our website at PGIM Investments. Maximum sales charge: Class A, 5.5%. Source: PGIM, Inc.
Expenses are as of the most recent prospectus. Net operating expenses reflect expenses after fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by PGIM Investments, if any. The waiver date is the date through which PGIM Investments has agreed to waive fees or reimburse expenses, if applicable. Expenses for the current year may exceed the net operating expenses listed above due to exclusions from any applicable contractual waiver or reimbursement, which may fluctuate. PGIM Investments may recoup certain waived fees or reimbursed expenses. See the prospectus for more information.
Annualized return without sales charges describes the return to the investor before any sales charges are imposed. SEC standardized return describes the return to the investor after maximum sales charges are imposed. All returns assume share price changes, as well as the compounding effect of reinvested dividends and capital gains. Returns may reflect fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Without such, returns would be lower. Performance by share class may vary.
Risk Information- Risks of investing in the fund include but are not limited to the following: Growth style investing may subject the Fund to above-average fluctuations as a result of seeking higher than average capital growth. Equity and equity-related securities may be subject to changes in value, and their values may be more volatile than those of other asset classes. Small- and Mid-cap investments may be subject to more erratic market movements than large-cap stocks. Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations and political uncertainty. There is no guarantee the Fund's objective will be achieved. Risks are more fully explained in the fund's prospectus.
Definitions and Indices- Russell 1000 Growth Index is unmanaged and contains those securities in the Russell 1000 Index with a greater-than-average growth orientation. Companies in this index tend to exhibit higher price-to-book and price-to-earnings ratios.
The following are the top 10 holdings by percentage of total net assets as of 06/30/2024: NVIDIA Corp (9.39%), Amazon.com Inc (7.89%), Microsoft Corp (7.80%), Apple Inc (5.17%), Meta Platforms Inc- Class A (5.02%), Broadcom Inc (4.64%), Eli Lilly & Co (4.37%), Netflix Inc (3.29%), Novo Nordisk A/S - ADR (2.39%) and Visa Inc- Class A (2.38%). Holdings are subject to change.
Class R2 shares and Class R4 shares are only offered for sale to group retirement plans available through a retirement record keeper or third-party administrator. Class R6 and Z shares may be available to group retirement plans and institutional investors through certain retirement, mutual fund wrap, and asset allocation programs. They may also be available to institutional investors. Class Z shares may be available through fee- or commission-based retail brokerage programs of certain financial intermediaries. Class A, C, and Z shares are generally closed to new retirement plans. Please see the prospectus for additional information about fees, expenses, and investor eligibility.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.