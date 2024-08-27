PM Images

One company that I have been bullish on for a little while is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). For those not familiar with the business, it operates as a diverse financial technology business that offers up financial services for its clients. Examples include brokerage accounts, credit cards, different financial technologies, loans, and more. In my original article about the firm, published in December of last year, I provided more in the way of detail if you are interested. Referring you to it is better than rehashing the past.

In my most recent article on the company, published in April of this year, I lauded the company for its strong growth. Even though revenue and its member count have been growing at a rapid pace, shares of the business were drastically underperforming the broader market. Ultimately, I reaffirmed my ‘buy’ rating. But since then, shares are up a paltry 0.7% while the S&P 500 is up a whopping 12.2%. Digging in again, I see much of the same. I see rapid growth that should, in the long run, bode well for investors. Having said that, I do think I understand why the market is a little hesitant about the company. With interest rate cuts around the corner, there's likely some fear as to what the future holds. But I would argue that, at least for now, those fears are overblown.

A look at recent performance

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When I last wrote about SoFi Technologies earlier this year, we had data covering through the final quarter of 2023. Results now cover through the first half of the 2024 fiscal year. During this time, the business has seen explosive growth. Revenue in the first half of 2024 came in at $1.24 billion. That's well above the $970.2 million generated just one year earlier. This upside for the company has been driven by a couple of factors. First and foremost, it is continuing to see new members join its platform. At the end of the most recent quarter, the company boasted 8.77 million members. That's an increase of 40.6% compared to the 6.24 million that the business had just one year earlier. In fact, the 643,000 new members added to its platform was the highest quarterly increase seen since the third quarter of 2023. And if we remove that from the equation, it's the highest increase the company has ever seen.

SoFi Technologies

The business has seen growth in other ways as well. During the second quarter of the year, the business reported 946,000 new products. The company defines a product as a feature or service that an individual member is using. This surge brought the company's platform up to 12.78 million products. That's an increase over the 11.83 million that the company had for the first quarter of this year. It's also 35.9% greater than the 9.40 million the business had for the second quarter of 2023. This is the third-highest quarterly increase in products that the company has ever seen.

SoFi Technologies

Not surprisingly, the greatest growth the company saw was from its financial services products. These include things like money checking and savings accounts, its mobile investing platform, and more. Management reported 10.99 million financial services products in the most recent quarter. That is up 39.2% compared to the 7.90 million reported the same time last year. Fortunately, the lending products category also saw some growth. They hit an all-time high of 1.79 million products. Just so you know, these include products such as student loans, personal loans, home loans, and more. This is 18.8% above the 1.50 million that the company reported one year earlier.

SoFi Technologies

Speaking of the lending operations of the company, I would like to point out how successful the business has been. In a high-interest rate environment, borrowing activities tend to drop. But clearly, management is doing something right. I say this because total originations of student loans, personal loans, and home loans, came in at $5.35 billion during the quarter. This was the best quarter in the company’s operating history. It also happens to be 22.1% above the $4.38 billion reported the same time last year.

The biggest year-over-year growth from a monetary perspective involved personal loans. The company went from $3.74 billion of originations in the second quarter of 2023 to $4.19 billion at the same time this year. Student loan origination shot up from $395.4 million to $736.5 million. But on a percentage basis, the real winner involved home loans. As late as the final quarter of 2021, the company was generating in excess of $600 million of home loan originations in any given quarter, but these eventually plunged. They bottomed out at only $89.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. But by the second quarter of that year, they started recovering, totaling $243.1 million. For the second quarter of this year, the company hit $416.9 million, making it the fifth straight quarter of growth and the highest quarter of originations seen since the final quarter of 2021.

SoFi Technologies

Also during the second quarter, the company made another major leap forward. Its technology platform, known as Galileo, grew to 158 million accounts. That represents the fifth straight quarter of growth. And is also the highest that the platform has ever had. This is a pretty small part of the overall pie, though. In the second quarter of the year, the technology platform accounted for only $95.4 million, or 15.6% of the company's overall sales for that time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With revenue rising, the firm's bottom line is also improving. Net income went from $82 million in the first half of 2023 to $105.4 million at the same time this year. Operating cash flow went from negative $4.29 billion to $253.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it expanded from $177.5 million to $221.4 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company expanded from $152.5 million to $282.3 million. In the chart above, you can also see financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on its own relative to the same time of 2023. This shows continued improvement, with no signs of weaknesses on the horizon.

SoFi Technologies

Things are going so well for the company that management has been active in raising guidance. In the image above, you can see original guidance for the company, a revision done in the first quarter, and a subsequent revision done in the second quarter. Revenue, net income, and EBITDA are all expected to improve nicely compared to what the original guidance called for. But what's most impressive to me is actually the tangible book value growth that management expects. They originally anticipated growth of only $300 million to $500 million this year. But now, they think it should be between $800 million and $1 billion. This has been a bright spot for the company indeed. In the second quarter of 2023, the company had a tangible book value per share of only $3.42. By the second quarter of this year, that number was higher to the tune of 14.6% at $3.92. This does translate to a price to tangible book multiple of 1.86. Although a bit lofty, it is actually not the highest that I have seen in the financial sector. And the difference between most of those other companies I have seen, and this one, is that SoFi Technologies is experiencing rapid expansion.

Federal Reserve

This is not to say that there aren't some legitimate concerns that investors might have. Most notably, there is concern over what the future might look like when interest rates start to get cut. It is highly likely that, next month, the Federal Reserve will make their first cut, likely in the amount of 0.25%. But looking at the image above, you can see that they plan for additional cuts. These will almost certainly change. But at present, the dot plot of the Federal Reserve is guiding toward an interest rate range of between 4% and 4.25% by the end of next year and between 3% and 3.25% by the end of 2026.

The good news is that, at least for now, SoFi Technologies should be fine. I say this because the company, in its latest quarterly report, provided a sensitivity analysis as to what would happen if we were to see an immediate 100 basis point increase or a 100 basis point decrease in interest rates. Usually, when interest rates increase, you should expect debt related investments to decrease. And when interest rates drop, you should expect an increase. The reason for the increase when interest rates drop is because the higher yield captured by fixed interest rate bonds drives up demand for them.

This is exactly what we see. But what we also see is something irregular. When interest rates increase, you would expect net interest income to rise. And when interest rates fall, you would expect net interest income to drop. But this is not the case here. A 100 basis point increase, according to management, would result in additional net interest income over a 12-month window of $65.4 million. This is because the liabilities that the company has, mostly deposits, will reprice faster than assets, especially any assets that are fixed and long term. So during a window of time following any change, management should be able to benefit from the reduction in interest that they have to pay out.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the short term, this is the case. But longer term, the picture should change in a way that's harmful for the business. If the firm was planning to hold all of its debt to maturity, the loans that are fixed could provide years of additional income. However, even though management has made clear their goal now is to hold debt longer than they typically would, they still have about 62.9% of all their loans classified as held for sale. The other thing to keep in mind is that, if interest rates do drop for an extended period of time, as they likely will, this will eventually cycle through to the company in a painful way. In the chart above, you can see what the company's net interest margin was from 2020 through 2023, as well as for the most recent quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, and the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year.

What we see is a surge in the net interest margin, which is essentially the net interest income, expressed as a percent, that the company can get on its average interest earning assets. If we use the data from the most recent quarter as an example, a decline back to 2020 levels would result in annualized net interest income of $823.2 million. On an annualized basis, the company is currently on track to generate net interest income of $1.65 billion. If we assume that nothing else about the company changes, such as non-interest income and non-interest expense, we would get a net loss for this year of $588.3 million (without factoring in taxes) compared to the $175 million to $185 million that management has been forecasting. Based on some estimates that I did, EBITDA would be negative by roughly $541.4 million if we don't add back share-based compensation like management does. And if we do, it would be negative to the tune of $309.1 million.

Takeaway

Given what's going on in the environment, I do think that this should give investors a reason to be cautious. They would definitely be wise to pay attention to the rate at which interest rates do come down. And we also need to pay attention to how management responds to this. Having said that, I'm not terribly pessimistic. This year is certain to be a good one if management is accurate in its guidance. And what we saw during the surge in interest rates over the past couple of years is a business that has exploded in popularity when, according to traditional logic, it should have suffered.

When interest rates come down, there's an opportunity for the company to make up for this in the form of greater volume. But again, this is something that investors should pay careful attention to. My hope is that continued growth in the firm’s tangible book value will help to create enough value for shareholders that even difficult times won't be problematic. Only time will tell if that would be the case, though. All things considered, given how much things have changed so far this year for the better, I do think that keeping the company rated a soft ‘buy’ is logical.