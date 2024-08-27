JHVEPhoto

Investment summary

My recommendation for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) is a hold rating. I have a negative outlook for the business over the near term, as the macro backdrop remains unfavorable and has already shown its impact on SSSG. The growing inventory on DDS balance sheet is also worrisome, which I see as a downside risk for 2H24 gross margin performance. The stock’s valuation is also not trading at a cheap level, which justifies me taking the risk.

Business overview

DDS is a retailer that sells cosmetics, ladies & men's apparel, accessories, shoes, and home products. As of 2Q24, the business operated a total of 273 stores across the United States. Breaking down the revenue mix by products, ladies apparel is 20%, men's apparel & accessories are 19%, shoes are 14%, cosmetics is 16%, ladies accessories & lingerie are 12%, juniors are 10%, and home products are 3%.

2Q24 results update

Released two weeks ago, DDS’ 2Q24 earnings were not great as they underperformed consensus expectations across the board. Net sales saw $1.49 billion vs. consensus of $1.526 billion; gross profit saw $560 million vs. $591 million; EBIT saw $99 million vs. $128 million; adj net income saw $75 million vs. $97 million (adj EPS saw $4.59 vs. $5.97). By margin, the underperformance is even more apparent. DDS saw a 37.6% gross margin vs. expectation of 38.7%; an EBIT margin of 6.7% vs. 8.4%; and saw net income of 5% vs. 6.3%. This horrible set of results sent the stock price falling by a big magnitude (down 12% since the earnings were out).

Not hopeful for positive near-term performance

Beyond the headline result misses, what worries me the most is that same-store sales growth ("SSSG") did not see any signs of stabilization/improvement at all. In fact, 2Q24 marked the sixth consecutive quarter of negative performance, and 2Q24 SSSG even got worse from 1Q24’s -2% (which gave some hope of stabilization as it marked the second quarter of SSSG improvement; 3Q23 saw -6% SSSG and 4Q23 saw -5% SSSG). With 2Q24 SSSG coming in at -5%, this dismisses the entire narrative that DDS SSSG is improving. To make it even worse, 2Q24 marked DDS’s worst two-year stack SSSG performance (this is to adjust any hard/easy y/y comp base), with 2Q24 seeing -8%, worse than 1Q24’s -6% and 2Q23’s -3%.

These data points point to DDS suffering heavily from the poor consumer spending environment, which has sunk its teeth in many other consumer-facing industries as well. Management has also called out this point during the earnings call, where they cited a challenged consumer environment for the past five consecutive quarters. On this point, regarding the macro backdrop, my view is a negative one for DDS. While the feds are ready to cut rates, this does not mean that consumers are ready to spend. The impact of the rate cut needs time before it translates into improved consumer spending power (and confidence). As such, in the near term, I don’t see a strong catalyst that will re-ignite consumers' willingness to spend. Moreover, it appears that consumers are training down to more “value purchases,” as discount stores are seeing no signs of consumer spending weakness. Given that DDS focuses on offering a more upscale market, this is a “share loss” transition for them.

Bloomberg

Importantly, the intra-quarter trends were very negative as well, with July being the worst-performing quarter. Given this level of weakness, it further reinforces my view that DDS is under heavy macro pressure, and 3Q24 is very likely going to be weak as well.

Margin also has a weak outlook

Down the P&L, I do not have a positive outlook for DDS’s profitability as well. Consolidated gross margin contracted by 130 bps y/y to 37.6% in 2Q24, and this marks the largest two-year stack decline (this is to adjust any soft/hard comps) over the past five quarters. The weakness was seen across all categories, as none of them saw margin expansion (only men’s apparel & accessories saw a flattish gross margin).

Redfox Capital Ideas

The bigger problem here is the high inventory levels that are sitting on DDS’s balance sheet. On a percentage-to-sales basis, 1H24 saw the highest percentage, and this represents downside risk to 2H24 gross margins, especially considering the weak underlying demand. Another way to view it is that inventory growth outpaced sales growth by 5pts in 2Q24, a significant step up from in-line growth in 1Q24 (suggesting the situation has worsened).

In order to protect the bottom line, management has to cut operating expenses, but I wonder if this can be done easily as 2Q24 SG&A grew 5.1% y/y despite a 4.9% decline in sales, driving SG&A as a percentage of sales to 29.1% (1Q24 was 27.5% and 2Q23 was 26.3%). In particular, with wages and salaries growing at ~4%, I think there is very little wiggle room for management to cut expenses. As such, combined with the poor SSSG performance, I see further downside to margins in the near term.

Valuation

Lastly, DDS is not exactly trading at a cheap valuation. The company is now trading at ~12x forward earnings, which is its historical average over the past 10 years. Given the poor topline and margin outlook, I would’ve imagined the stock to trade below average to account for these weaknesses. For comparison, the stock’s trading range has been between 10x and 14x over the past 10 years, which means there is significant room for the multiple to continue falling from here. Looking at the valuation chart, the multiple has fallen consistently from the high of 14x in May to 12x today, so it does show that investors are selling down when DDS continues to perform poorly.

Conclusion

My view for DDS is a hold rating given the unfavorable macroeconomic environment. In the 2Q24, DDS reported declining sales, margins, and continued negative SSSG, all of which support my view that DDS is under heavy pressure. The growing inventory levels also pose downside risk to gross margins in the near term. DDS is also not trading at an attractive level that justifies taking the risk.