This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Elon Musk has voiced support for California's controversial AI safety bill.

"This is a tough call and will make some people upset, but, all things considered, I think California should probably pass the SB 1047 AI safety bill." Musk said in a post on X.

"For over 20 years, I have been an advocate for AI regulation, just as we regulate any product or technology that is a potential risk to the public," he added.

The bill has been passed by the state senate and is scheduled for a vote in the state assembly by the end of this week. The bill aims to establish clear safety standards for developers of AI systems.

California state senator Scott Wiener, co-author of the bill, accused some opponents of ‘fearmongering.’

Musk's support for SB 1047 sets him apart from other AI companies. Tech giants like OpenAI (MSFT), Meta (META), and other AI startups have voiced their opposition to the bill. They argue that the bill's strict rules could hinder AI development and make California less attractive for AI research and startups.

On the economic front, the Conference Board’s measure of August consumer confidence rose to 103.3, above the 100.9 consensus and 101.9 in July. But even with the modest increase, the index remains within the narrow range that has prevailed over the last two years.

Pantheon macroeconomist Oliver Allen notes that "the net share of consumers saying that jobs were relatively plentiful dipped to 16.4% in August, from 17.6%, the lowest level in more than three years."

"That said, the net share of consumers reporting that they expect jobs to become more plentiful over the next six months, which has a reliably leading relationship with the unemployment rate, has ticked back down over the past few months, suggesting that a gradual further weakening in the labor market is more likely than an imminent collapse."

Among active stocks, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is under pressure but well off earlier lows. The stock saw a quick move down after Hindenburg said it's short the stock.

Super Micro didn't immediately respond to the Seeking Alpha email request for comment. Hindenburg Research is one of the most high-profile short sellers in recent years and is well known for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp. (NKLA) as well as Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises (IEP).

Super Micro (SMCI) has a short interest of 9.2%, and shares have almost doubled so far this year.

Morgan Stanley says it expects the strong run for Coca-Cola (KO) to continue. Analyst Dara Mohsenian kept an Overweight rating on the beverage stock and called it a top pick, despite the rally so far this year.

"We continue to like KO here in an absolute sense and even more relative to a group struggling with slowing [organic sales growth], as Coke’s fundamentals increasingly disconnect favorably from the group," he said.

PDD Holdings (PDD) dipped below $100 after suffering a 28.5% drop on Monday. The Chinese e-commerce firm missed consensus revenue estimates with its Q2 earnings report and warned that revenue growth will face pressure in the quarters ahead.

Citi analyst Alicia Yap cut the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying due to limited investor communication and the lack of operating metrics and financial breakdown disclosure the stock will stay range bound. Morgan Stanley analyst Eddy Wang said management's tone on the earnings call was a negative surprise.

In other news of note, cannabis-related stocks will come under investor scrutiny on Tuesday after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) scheduled a public hearing to consider different views on the U.S. Justice Department’s recent proposal to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The hearing scheduled for Dec. 2 prolongs the administrative process under which cannabis, currently categorized alongside dangerous drugs such as heroine in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), is set to be grouped with medications such as ketamine in Schedule III.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, we’re just a day away from the Super Bowl of earnings. Nvidia (NVDA) will issue results after bell Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs tactical specialist Scott Rubner says the options market is implying a 9.35% move higher on its earnings day, or about a $298 billion market swing.

“The bar for Nvidia this earnings season is a lot lower than it has been in recent quarters given fundamental selling in tech,” he said.

The stock is up 10.4% from a month ago, and up 156% year to date.