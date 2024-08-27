The Straw That Breaks This Bull Market's Back: Will Nvidia's Earnings Mark The Top?

Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's decelerating earnings growth and parabolic price action suggest a market peak, potentially leading to a multiple collapse and stock price decline.
  • The Magnificent 7, NASDAQ 100, and S&P 500 are at risk due to Nvidia's significant influence and potential earnings deceleration.
  • Historical market behavior and high valuations indicate a possible market bubble, with Nvidia's earnings report being crucial for future market direction.
  • Investors should consider selling Nvidia shares and reducing exposure to parabolic equities, reallocating to undervalued sectors like precious metals and cash.

symbolic picture of a stock market bubble with a parabolic chart entering a recession with finishing its market cycle with a financial tsunami, copy space on the right side.

Kris Hoobaer

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the Magnificent 7, and the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) are peaking and have all the markings of a generational stock market peak like 1929, 1974, and 2000. Our concern is based on market psychology and

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.68K Followers
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a small speculative position in NVD which is an inverse NVDA ETF. Consequently I am effectively short NVDA, but will trade NVD to capitalize on the decline in NVDA that I believe is likely.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News