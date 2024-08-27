grandriver

Besides energy prices, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) investors now have to worry about the current hostile relationship with the Waddell Ranch operator, Blackbeard Operating. Blackbeard is not supplying critical monthly metrics for Waddell Ranch and is also not making correct payments according to Argent Trust. The Texas Royalty Properties that are owned by Riverhill Energy don't have any reporting issues. The latest monthly distribution is $0.051902. Until this litigation is resolved, I am giving PBT a neutral/hold recommendation. This is an update to prior PBT articles.

While recent results have been disappointing for PBT investors, the total return percent since January 2000 compared to the total return for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is impressive. These metrics have not, however, been adjusted for risk and PBT is significantly riskier than the S&P 500.

Serious Issues with Blackbeard Operating

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is constructed as a trust according to laws, but it also involves trust from a social/ethical standard of the underlying property operator. Besides trusting the operator to use their best business judgment, investors also have to trust that various numbers given by the operator are accurate. Many PBT investors do not trust Blackbeard, the operator of Waddell Ranch Properties, because they are not currently forwarding to Argent Trust the traditional metrics related to each month's oil/gas production. There are also disputes about cost accounting that are being litigated. In addition, the timing of payments by Blackbeard is causing confusion.

As I covered in my April article, the original case against Blackbeard was dismissed without prejudice. The current case number is 342-352596-24. (text of Argent Trust Company filing) (text of Blackbeard Operating counterclaim/answer) A preliminary trial date is set for April 21, 2025, in Tarrant County, Texas.

Dispute Over Cost Accounting

Blackbeard became the operator as of April 1, 2020, after buying the Waddell Ranch Properties from Burlington Oil & Gas Company. One of the problems Blackbeard is facing is that the 1980 original conveyance (text of the 1980 conveyance is Exhibit A) contains a number of fixed dollar amount items regarding costs. According to the conveyance:

As compensation for administrative, supervision, office services and warehousing costs described in Appendix 1 hereto Operator shall charge for drilling and producing operations as follows: Drilling Well Rate--$2,000.00 per month. Producing Well Rate--$300.00 per month.

These are fixed and are not adjusted over time to reflect inflation, which has increased 3.68x since November 1980 using the CPI calculator. Blackbeard should have been aware of these issues when they bought the Waddell Ranch Properties and assumed the terms under the 1980 conveyance. Another problem for Blackbeard is the thresholds that lower percentages kick in for overhead for major construction projections are not adjusted higher over time to reflect inflation:

A) 8% of total costs if such costs are more than $25,000 but less than $100,000; B) plus 6% of total costs in excess of $100,000 but less than $1,000,000; C) plus 4% of total costs in excess of $1,000,000.

These fixed cost issues may partially explain why Blackbeard seems to have become more "creative" when determining variable and other fixed costs assigned to the trust, in my opinion. Cost accounting is not always an exact science, even when governed by terms contained in the original conveyance. Argent is seeking "more than $15 million" related to cost accounting and underpayments, which is only about $0.32 per PBT unit, but Argent also wants the costs to be determined correctly under the terms of the conveyance going forward. It is important to note that Blackbeard is not trying to get the court to approve a re-determination of multiple prior year's costs/expenses. "Blackbeard requests a declaration from the Court that, moving forward, it may charge these costs to Plaintiff under the applicable agreements" and... "seeks only non-monetary relief".

No More Monthly and Quarterly Metrics

PBT investors have become accustomed to reading monthly revenue, production, prices, and other metrics in monthly news releases announcing distributions. Blackbeard may actually have a very strong case that they are not actually required to give these metrics to Argent each month, in my opinion because the conveyance states:

Section 2.01 Assignor shall at all times maintain true and correct books and records sufficient to determine the amounts payable to Assignee hereunder, including, but not limited to, a Net Proceeds account to which Gross Proceeds and Production Costs are credited and charged... Section 2.03 Within thirty (30) days following the close of each calendar quarter, Assignor shall deliver to Assignee a statement showing the computation of Net Proceeds attributable to such quarter.

The conveyance does not state any requirement of giving monthly computation numbers or other metrics to the trustee, nor does the conveyance even require giving production and prices in quarterly reports. In section 2.02 it does say the books are "open for inspection at the office of Assignor". So, it seems that if Argent wants to inform PBT holders monthly/quarterly metrics, an Argent representative would actually have to travel to Blackbeard's office. There is, however, an audited annual report requirement under section 2.06.

Timing of Monthly Payments by Blackbeard

Another contested issue is the timing of monthly payments. According to the conveyance:

On or before the Monthly Record Date, Assignor shall pay to Assignee as a royalty hereunder an amount equal to Seventy-Five percent (75%) of the Net Proceeds for the preceding month.

There is confusion regarding new oil/gas well production because the Texas Natural Resource Code section 91.402 states:

The proceeds derived from the sale of oil or gas production from an oil or gas well located in this state must be paid to each payee by payor on or before 120 days after the end of the month of first sale of production from the well. After that time, payments must be made to each payee on a timely basis according to the frequency of payment specified in a lease or other written agreement...

Should the payments for new wells follow the preceding month requirement under the terms of the conveyance, or 120 days under section 91.402? The court may have to decide. There is also a question under section 91.402 about 60 days for oil and 90 days for gas, but those should only apply "if the lease or other agreement does not specify the time for payment". The conveyance clearly states preceding, month so the 60 and 90 days should not apply, in my opinion.

This timing of payment problem impacted the 2Q Waddell Ranch reported royalty income because it only included April and May in the 10-Q. June numbers for Waddell Ranch were not included. It seems that 3Q will include June, July, and August numbers and September numbers will be included in 4Q, assuming Blackbeard continues their new payment timing.

Without various oil/gas production, prices, expenses, and CAPEX in monthly/quarterly reports for Waddell Ranch it makes it difficult for PBT investors to make rational investment decisions. The timing of payment changes also makes it more difficult for comparisons to prior years before the timing change.

Confusion Over CAPEX Continues

After Blackbeard became the operator for Waddell Ranch in 2020, they dramatically increased CAPEX. This CAPEX impacted distributions because PBT is a working interest royalty trust and CAPEX are expenses allocated to the trust. (The Texas Royalty Properties do not have CAPEX issues because it is not a working interest trust.) As can be seen by the table below, oil/gas production for Waddell Ranch soared since Blackbeard increased CAPEX, but the growth rate has slowed.

Waddell Ranch Properties Royalty Metrics

author's table from 10-K (sec.gov)

(Note: the numbers are net to the trust)

The confusion over the planned CAPEX by Blackbeard that I covered in my April article has gotten even worse. The 2Q'24 10-Q shows CAPEX for the 2Q of $15,550,243, which is down from $29,684,445 in 2Q'23. This is misleading because the "three months ended June 30, 2024, for the Waddell Ranch properties includes April and May expenditures only". Using an approximate metric, it seems that 2Q'24 CAPEX is about $7.78 million per month for the two months, compared to $9.89 million per month in 2Q'23 using the three months.

There is still confusion over 2023 CAPEX. The 2023 10-K showed total CAPEX of $120,462,603. Adjusting this to reflect the 75% royalty results in $90,346,952 CAPEX for the trust. The 2Q'24 10-Q, however, states: "The total amount of capital expenditures for 2023 with regard to the Waddell Ranch Properties totaled $135.3 million (net)". What? Another statement in the 10-Q states: "Blackbeard provided the Trustee with a preliminary capital expenditures budget of approximately $301.4 million (gross), $106.1 million ((net)) for the Waddell Ranch properties" This is part of the confusion I covered before, and it still has not been clarified by Blackbeard.

CAPEX was down to $28,373,337 in 1Q'24 from $35,202,932 in 1Q'23. Since there was also a decline on a monthly basis in 2Q'24, there could be a very large CAPEX for the remainder of the year, which most likely would have a negative impact on monthly distributions, or Blackbeard has lowered their planned CAPEX for 2024. This is not a minor problem. CAPEX and the confusion over the planned amount are very confusing for investors trying to make rational investment decisions, especially those holding PBT to receive monthly income.

Conclusion

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is not the only energy trust with reported data problems. This is an issue associated with many other royalty trusts. The problem for PBT investors is that the issues with Blackbeard continue to get worse, in my opinion, which makes it very difficult to properly assign a valuation to PBT units. Investors now just look at the recent monthly distributions as the critical buy/hold/sell metric.

Since the trust can't hedge oil/gas prices, some consider PBT an out-of-the-money very long-term call option on energy prices. The very large CAPEX makes it very difficult, however, to value this "call option". Until the issues with Blackbeard are resolved, I am keeping my neutral/hold rating for PBT.