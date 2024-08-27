Avoiding Permian Basin Royalty Trust Until Litigation With Blackbeard Is Resolved

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
8.22K Followers

Summary

  • Permian Basin Royalty Trust is litigating against Blackbeard over expenses, failure to report production metrics, and timing of monthly payments.
  • Large CAPEX continues to impact monthly distributions.
  • Production growth seems to have slowed.
Drone captures a breathtaking sunset over the Permian Basin, showcasing an oil rig drilling and fracking for oil, amidst the vastness of the landscape

grandriver

Besides energy prices, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) investors now have to worry about the current hostile relationship with the Waddell Ranch operator, Blackbeard Operating. Blackbeard is not supplying critical monthly metrics for Waddell Ranch and is also not making correct

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
8.22K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News