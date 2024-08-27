Branicks Group AG (DDCCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 27, 2024 12:25 PM ETBranicks Group AG (DDCCF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.86K Followers

Branicks Group AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Dietz - Investor Relations
Sonja Warntges - Chief Executive Officer
Peer Schlinkmann - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Scharff - SRC Research
Markus Schmitt - ODDO BHF
Philipp Kaiser - Warburg Research
Andre Remke - Baader Bank AG
Manuel Martin - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Branicks Group AG Half-Year Results 2024. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Peter Dietz.

Peter Dietz

Thank you, operator. A warm welcome from my side, from the IR side, everybody, to our half-year result presentation for 2024.

Before we start some quick remarks from the IR site, this call will also be webcasted live on branicksgroup.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website shortly after the end of the call. Our CEO Sonja Warntges will now give you an overview of our financials, our guidance, and the current market environment. After the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions.

Please note that management comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Safe Harbor Statement contained in today's press release and presentation. As always, all documents relating to our half-year reporting have been made available on our website.

I now turn the call over to Sonja Warntges for her remarks. Sonja, please, the floor is yours.

Sonja Warntges

Thank you, Peter. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Also, a very warm welcome from my side to Branicks half-year 2024 results

Recommended For You

About DDCCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DDCCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News