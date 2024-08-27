Pipeline Payday: Buying 4.5%-Yielding ONEOK Before It's Too Late

Aug. 27, 2024 1:38 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stock12 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts could drive a rotation of capital towards high-quality dividend stocks, benefiting income-generating assets like ONEOK, Inc.
  • ONEOK offers a compelling mix of growth and income, with strategic expansions and impressive EBITDA growth positioning it for long-term gains.
  • Despite market fluctuations, ONEOK, Inc.'s consistent income growth, resilient earnings, and favorable free cash flow profile make it a reliable investment.
  • ONEOK's reasonable valuation and strategic projects in key regions like the Permian Basin and Rocky Mountains enhance its growth opportunities and income potential.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Cash Flow Finance. The word Cash Flow in the background of the US dollar. Money Flowing through a Business Pipeline. Financial Income, Budgeting, and Cash Management Concept.

Yauhen Akulich

Introduction

What's the Fed up to?

If you can answer this question, you'll be able to make a ton of money on Wall Street.

Unfortunately, none of us know what the Fed will do, which means we'll need to

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.3K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News