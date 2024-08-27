Yauhen Akulich

Introduction

What's the Fed up to?

If you can answer this question, you'll be able to make a ton of money on Wall Street.

Unfortunately, none of us know what the Fed will do, which means we'll need to find the best risk/reward with the data at hand.

Luckily, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's most recent speech at the Kansas City Fed's economic symposium in Jackson Hole revealed a lot. For example, he promised a rate cut in September.

Although the Fed will monitor incoming data (this almost goes without saying), we're likely looking at numerous rate cuts unless inflation makes a sudden comeback. I added emphasis to Powell's quotes below.

The time has come for policy to adjust. [...] The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. - Jerome Powell (via Bloomberg).

These comments make sense, as inflation has come down. This has increased the Fed's impact on the economy, as real interest rates (interest rates adjusted for inflation) recently made another high.

Hypothetically, a 5% interest rate has a more significant impact on the economy when inflation is at 4% than when it's at 6%

For the Federal Reserve, unemployment is a crucial factor. They aim to avoid a “hard economic landing,” as they know that defeating inflation by crushing the economy would ultimately hurt everyone. Finding a balance between protecting growth and fighting inflation is the tricky part.

Based on that context, recent data suggests that unemployment breadth is pointing towards a potential increase in the national unemployment rate, possibly reaching 5% in the next 6–12 months.

With that in mind, yesterday, I had a call with some of my investor friends. We discussed where to put our money. One of the key conclusions was our desire to add “some yield” to our portfolios, despite the bigger focus being on dividend growth.

This is based on a thesis I have been covering for a few months, which is a potential trillion-dollar rotation when risk-free government bonds start to offer less compelling rates. As long as short-term bonds yield close to 5%, many investors will likely pick that option over more risky dividend stocks.

The search for yield pushed money market assets to $6.4 trillion in the first quarter of this year, up from $3 trillion in 2017.

I believe once rates come down, a LOT of money will have to find a new home. This will be a gradual development and benefit stocks that offer an elevated income with a good risk/reward.

As it turns out, the rotation has already started, as investors are buying junk bonds for income purposes. Using the data below, we see this keeps the premium of junk bond rates over safe bonds very low — even in this environment.

To me, it seems the market is clearly telling us we are looking at a longer-term rotation to quality income.

That's where ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) comes in, a company I have been bullish on since 2020.

My most recent article on this midstream operator (which does NOT issue a K-1 form) was written on July 16, when I said it is “Gushing With Potential.” Since then, shares have added another 5%, beating the market by 6%.

Although its yield has come down substantially due to its strong stock price performance, I believe OKE remains a great investment for income and growth. Hence, as part of our conversation, we came to the conclusion that OKE is one of the stocks worth buying at an all-time high.

Now, let me show you the updated bull case, using its latest earnings and new major developments.

So, let's get to it!

Midstream Is Where It's At

I believe the value the midstream sector brings to the table in this economic environment is very difficult to beat.

As most readers will know, midstream companies are part of the energy sector. These companies own the infrastructure needed to process and ship commodities like crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (“NGL”), and others.

Eland Cables

These companies benefit from increasing volumes and have favorable contracts, most of which are based on the total volumes flowing through their assets or on take-or-pay agreements. Although this makes midstream companies the wrong choice for investors looking to capitalize on potential increases in the price of oil and gas, they offer stability that is difficult to match.

Moreover, over the past few years, most midstream companies have started to feel the tailwinds from completed mega-projects, consistent growth in oil and gas output, and increasingly healthy balance sheets. This was not the case before the pandemic.

Especially in light of pressure on oil and gas prices, midstream companies remain in a good spot, as major output growth areas like the Permian Basin are in desperate need of new infrastructure. This benefits future growth and current utilization rates.

S&P Global

For example, according to S&P Global data, dry natural gas production in the Permian Basin has risen by almost 40% since mid-2021!

S&P Global

This brings me to OKE.

Why ONEOK Remains In A Fantastic Place

With a market cap of $52 billion, the Oklahoma-based company is one of America's most important midstream companies, as it owns a network of roughly 50 thousand miles of pipelines for NGL, refined products, natural gas, and crude oil. This makes it one of the biggest suppliers of NGL for the petrochemical industry, serving nearly 50% of U.S. refining capacity, according to the company.

This also includes operations in three major basins, including Bakken, Anadarko, and the Permian — among others.

ONEOK Inc.

Although I believe most readers know how critical these operations are, I like the slide below, which clearly shows how significant a consistent supply of NGLs, natural gas, and refined products is. Without it, our modern economies would turn into full-blown anarchy within days.

ONEOK Inc.

What's interesting is that the company built a funnel, showing it's the only choice for investors seeking attractive and stable income.

The criteria were:

An investment-grade credit rating (meaning at least BBB- or similar). I think focusing on investment-grade ratings is key. OKE has a BBB rating (one step above BBB-).

(meaning at least BBB- or similar). I think focusing on investment-grade ratings is key. OKE has a BBB rating (one step above BBB-). A market cap of at least $40 billion . This is where it gets tricky. A lot of “good” companies are smaller than $40 billion.

. This is where it gets tricky. A lot of “good” companies are smaller than $40 billion. Strong ESG ratings . Despite being a player in the “dirty” energy sector, OKE has a triple-A ESG rating from MSCI, as it effectively manages emissions, relationships with stakeholders, and clear governance and oversight. Although I respect the company's elevated ESG score, I would not include this in any investment screener — unless we're dealing with companies known for pollution and mismanagement.

. Despite being a player in the “dirty” energy sector, OKE has a triple-A ESG rating from MSCI, as it effectively manages emissions, relationships with stakeholders, and clear governance and oversight. Although I respect the company's elevated ESG score, I would not include this in any investment screener — unless we're dealing with companies known for pollution and mismanagement. Elevated EPS growth of roughly 10% per year through 2026. As we will find out in this article, OKE has elevated growth.

While I would not make the case that OKE is the only S&P 500 pick worthy of our money (due to some disagreement with its criteria), I truly believe it is one of the best.

ONEOK Inc.

With all of this in mind, the company's growth is impressive. Despite two major oil price collapses since 2013 (and many more natural gas bear markets), it has grown its adjusted EBITDA for ten consecutive years. Between 2013 and 2023, it has grown its adjusted EBITDA by more than 15% per year.

For 2024, it is guiding for $6.2 billion in EBITDA, 18% higher compared to 2023.

ONEOK Inc.

Currently, OKE continues to prove it is in a fantastic spot to capture secular growth in its industry, turning this into elevated growth.

For example, the acquisition of NGL pipelines from Easton Energy, which was completed in June, adds significant value to its Mont Belvieu fractionation assets. When combined with the legacy Magellan assets (this M&A deal was closed last year), this acquisition enhances the company's ability to capture value downstream and unlock more synergies.

ONEOK Inc.

Even better, the company's synergies are expected to be higher than initially forecasted.

We continue to expect to meet or exceed our midpoint of $175 million in cost and commercial synergies in 2024 and expect additional annual synergies to meet or exceed $125 million in 2025. - OKE 2Q24 Earnings Call.

ONEOK Inc.

Moreover, the company invests in organic growth, meaning non-M&A growth.

In its 2Q24 earnings call, the company updated investors on organic growth in its refined and crude segments. This includes the expansion of its refined products pipeline in the Greater Denver area, a project that aligns perfectly with rising demand in the area, including transportation fuels.

When adding sustainable aviation fuel projects at its Galena Park terminal, OKE has become a critical player in the expansion of energy reliability in the United States.

Moreover, the company is accelerating the timeline for key projects like the West Texas NGL pipeline expansion and the MB-6 fractionator. Both are now expected to be in service by the end of this year (see the overview below).

ONEOK Inc.

The West Texas expansion will eventually provide a capacity of roughly 740 thousand barrels per day, making OKE an even bigger heavyweight in the NGL space.

To add some numbers, OKE's second-quarter results highlight its impressive growth in its NGL, driven by significant volume increases in key regions. In 2Q24 alone, it saw 17% higher volumes compared to the first quarter. Natural gas volumes increased by 9%.

According to the company, the Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions saw NGL volume growth of 17% and 16%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of this year.

This growth was fueled by increased propane and ethane volumes, with the Rocky Mountain region benefiting from higher incentivized ethane production.

ONEOK Inc.

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

ONEOK's Dividend & Valuation

To explain the company's goals, I'm using its words (emphasis added).

Our first goal is always to find high-growth projects that are extremely accretive to our shareholders. Then we want to maintain that balance sheet. We've clearly demonstrated that we have a very strong dividend that we've maintained through some very difficult times over time and continue to grow. And then if we have excess cash, that does provide the opportunity for stock repurchases. - OKE 2Q24 Earnings Call.

ONEOK Inc.

Over the next four years, the company expects to allocate close to 75% of its cash to dividends. The combination of dividends and buybacks is expected to account for 75% to 85% of total free cash flow. This means that after it has taken care of capital projects like maintenance and growth spending.

ONEOK Inc.

Its guidance also includes expectations of 3-4% annual dividend growth. Currently, OKE shares yield 4.5%.

Valuation-wise, I stick to a 10x OCF (operating cash flow ratio), which implies a fair stock price of roughly $100, 12% above its current price. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, OKE is expected to see 25% cumulative per-share OCF growth in 2025 and 2026.

FAST Graphs

When adding its dividend, the company is in a great spot to return 10% per year, with potentially higher gains if the market rotates from risk-free bonds to quality dividend stocks. In that scenario, I expect OKE will enjoy a higher multiple.

As such, I remain bullish on OKE, expecting it to deliver a favorable mix of income and growth for many years to come.

On a side note, I am not long OKE. I own its smaller peer Antero Midstream (AM). However, OKE is on my watch list, as it would go well with AM in a concentrated dividend (growth) portfolio.

Takeaway

The Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions on interest rates will likely lead to significant market shifts, with potential rate cuts supporting a rotation of capital to income-generating assets (high-quality dividend stocks).

As yields on government bonds become less attractive, the search for stable, high-quality income will intensify.

ONEOK stands out as a prime pick in this environment, as it offers a mix of growth and income potential.

With its strategic expansions, impressive EBITDA growth, and a favorable dividend outlook, OKE remains a compelling investment, poised to deliver satisfying returns for many years to come.

Pros & Cons

Unchanged compared to my prior article.

Pros:

Consistent Income Growth : OKE has a diversified portfolio and a track record of steadily increasing dividends, making it a reliable income generator.

: OKE has a diversified portfolio and a track record of steadily increasing dividends, making it a reliable income generator. Resilient Earnings : Despite market fluctuations, OKE has shown resilience with its consistently growing adjusted EBITDA over the past decade.

: Despite market fluctuations, OKE has shown resilience with its consistently growing adjusted EBITDA over the past decade. Favorable Free Cash Flow Profile : The company's improving free cash flow position, coupled with reduced capital expenditures, bodes well for sustained dividend growth.

: The company's improving free cash flow position, coupled with reduced capital expenditures, bodes well for sustained dividend growth. Growth Opportunities : The Rocky Mountains and other regions provide consistent growth opportunities.

: The Rocky Mountains and other regions provide consistent growth opportunities. Reasonable Valuation: Despite recent gains, OKE's valuation remains reasonable.

