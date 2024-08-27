Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 27, 2024 12:51 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.86K Followers

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 26, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reg Chai - Investor Relations Director
Xueji Wang - Founder, Co-Chairman & CEO
Yao Liu - Senior VP, CFO & Director
Alex Yang - Co-founder, COO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley
Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tuya Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your first speaker for today, Mr. Reg Chai, Investor Relations Director of Tuya. Please go ahead, sir.

Reg Chai

Okay, thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Ms. Jerry Wang, our current CFO, Ms. Jessie Liu, and our Co-Founder and incoming CFO, Alex Yang. The second quarter 2024 financial results and webcasts of this conference call are available at ir.tuya.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our IR website in a few hours.

Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Ms. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese, which will be followed by a corresponding English translation.

Xueji Wang

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Tuya's 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The second quarter of 2024 was another milestone for Tuya, with our revenue continuing to meet expectations and achieving a robust year-over-year growth of approximately 29%. Our [indiscernible] segments maintained its strong gross margins, further reflecting our value proposition and the product advantages. Moreover, we achieved our first

Recommended For You

About TUYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TUYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News