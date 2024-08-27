Eoneren

Realty Income: The Tide Has Reversed

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) investors have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) easily since early July 2024, as real estate investors have returned more aggressively. Given Realty Income's well-diversified exposure as a leading retail-focused net lease REIT, it has benefited significantly from the inward rotation.

Given the hawkish Fed over the past two years, the market has battered O and its REITs peers. However, Fed Chair Jerome has made it clear that the FOMC is ready to lower interest rates at the next meeting as the focus turns to tackling the slackening labor market. Given the impact on Realty Income's acquisitive growth prospects, the market is likely assessing the cadence of the Fed's rate cuts.

In my previous Realty Income article in June 2024, I urged investors to be patient as they await a recovery. I also indicated that the worst is likely over for O stock, allowing investors to indulge in its attractive dividend yields. "The Monthly Dividend Company" has a highly defensible business model in real estate investing. As a result, it has made highly sustainable dividend payouts to its income investors, bolstering the appeal of its long-term thesis.

Accordingly, Realty Income announced its "650th consecutive common stock monthly dividend" in August 2024 with a monthly dividend per share payout of $0.263. Based on O's forward dividend yield of 5.2%, it should still attract income and cash investors looking to rotate into predictable income-generating real estate stocks. Coupled with a more dovish Fed from September 2024, the market has already reflected several rate cuts over the next year. Accordingly, the 2Y (US2Y) has declined to 3.94%, reflecting the relative appeal of O's forward dividend yield. With the 2Y already in a downtrend, Realty Income investors should face less pronounced headwinds attributed to interest rates moving forward.

Realty Income Gets Ready To Invest More

In Realty Income's Q2 earnings release in August 2024, management emphasized that the market has shown signs of normalization. As a result, it's confident of accelerating its investment activity cadence, reflected in its upgraded outlook. Accordingly, Realty Income expects to achieve $3B in investments for FY2024. Hence, it should provide more clarity for O investors, as the company maintained its AFFO per share guidance of between $4.15 and $4.21.

In addition, the REIT accentuated its confidence in improving its same-store rental growth performance to 1% for the full year while navigating near-term challenges in Q2. Consequently, I assess that the company's solid balance sheet and ample liquidity should provide significant firepower to bolster its ability to invest more aggressively as market conditions potentially improve. In addition, it also has unsettled ATM equity forwards of $450M, augmenting its liquidity profile while maintaining its target leverage ratios of below 5.5x adjusted EBITDA.

Realty Income estimates (TIKR)

Realty Income is expected to capitalize on the normalization of market conditions to drive higher investment activity, lending further clarity to its AFFO per share growth over the next two years. Consequently, I assess that Wall Street's optimism is reasonable, helping to underpin the company's ability to lift its dividend per share over time. Accordingly, analysts project the growth in its AFFO per share through the 2026 forecast period as more than adequate to cover the anticipated dividend increase.

Given the criticality of its dividend strategy for income investors, investors must pay close attention to the improved investment cadence highlighted by management. Realty Income's forward AFFO payout ratio is less than 75%, providing more clarity to investors on the sustainability of its dividends. With macroeconomic headwinds less of a challenge moving ahead, the market will likely assess the improvements in cap rates and the accompanying spreads that Realty Income can achieve over the next two quarters.

O Stock: Still Attractive Despite Recent Surge

O Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding its recent outperformance, the stock is still reasonably valued compared to its sector peers. O's forward AFFO per share multiple of 14.6x is more than 10% below its sector median and nearly 20% below its 10Y average, suggesting relative undervaluation.

O's "C+" momentum grade suggests investors are still cautious about returning more aggressively to bolster the stock. However, I assess that O is likely still early in its recovery phase, as it unlocks more capital to invest to drive AFFO per share growth.

Its relatively attractive dividend yield should also bolster the improvement in buying sentiments if the Fed engages in a faster-than-expected interest rate reduction regime. Coupled with Realty Income's solid fundamentals ("A" profitability grade), macro headwinds that held back O's valuation are expected to be less of a hindrance moving forward.

Is O Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

O price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

O has cleared several critical resistance zones in the recent run-up after bottoming in February 2024. As a result, buying momentum has improved markedly, as it recently re-tested the $60 level. When adjusted for dividends, O is seen to be back in an uptrend bias, although a pullback cannot be ruled out as it's overbought.

However, O's "C"+ momentum grade suggests there could be further upside before a broader consolidation, underpinned by the market's adjustment in its positioning to a more dovish Fed.

Hence, I consider possible near-term pullbacks as accumulation opportunities for long-term Realty Income investors who missed buying before the recent surge.

Risks To O's Thesis

Realty Income's acquisitive growth strategy is predicated on a further improvement in market conditions, potentially lifting its investment opportunities. While its recent forays into gaming and data centers are considered thoughtful, they are still nascent and will require close monitoring.

If inflation metrics reverse to the upside, the market will likely de-rate interest rate-sensitive stocks like REITs, affecting the relative appeal of O's dividend yield. Therefore, investors must assess the macro conditions closely, as they could affect the robustness of their Realty Income's bullish thesis.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!