Alarum's (NASDAQ:ALAR) Q2 results were reasonably solid, although guidance for the third quarter was extremely soft. Analysts had been projecting $9.2 million revenue in Q3, but Alarum is now guiding to $7 million. Alarum's guidance also implies significant margin compression on the back of lower revenue.

Alarum has reportedly seen weak demand from some customers, which began in June. While the company has returned to sequential growth, Alarum's monthly revenue run rate remains below May's levels. Alarum has not given a clear reason for this, but it appears that some of the company's larger customers have reduced spend or shifted spend to competitors.

I previously suggested that Alarum's share price would continue to move higher on the back of strong fundamentals. The stock is now down over 50% since then, with investors choosing to focus on near term profits rather than the company's potential longer term.

While the drop in revenue is unexpected, it is not necessarily surprising. Alarum's revenue is driven by consumption, meaning that it can fluctuate significantly. The company also has a concentrated customer base, making it highly dependent on the spending patterns of a handful of companies. Alarum's long-term value was always going to hinge on its ability to introduce value-add solutions that build on its IPPN, and in this regard, it is still too early to make a judgment. Alarum still needs to demonstrate that it can execute, but there is significant upside if it can.

Depending on whether the current weakness proves to be a temporary blip or is sustained, Alarum's forward P/E ratio is probably only in the 15-25 range. Given the nature of the company's business model, I don't expect it to ever trade on a particularly high multiple, and this quarter highlights why. A 15-25 earnings multiple is too low for a company that is competing in a large and growing market and is still yet to introduce the majority of its planned product portfolio though.

Alarum Business Updates

Alarum continues to improve its IPPN infrastructure, allowing it to handle significantly more traffic and support more and larger customers.

Alarum also continues adding larger organizations to its IPPN customer base, including:

A social media platform with over 1 billion active users

A B2B sales intelligence and sales engagement software marketplace with a database of more than 250 million contracts

A screening and background check vendor which conducts over 100 million background checks annually

A Fortune 100 retailer

Alarum also continues to invest in its product portfolio, making progress across its Web Unblocker, AI Data Collector and data analysis products, which supports the company's expansion into the Data Collection and Labeling Market.

Figure 1: Data Collection Value Chain (source: Alarum)

Alarum recently introduced its Website Unblocker. This product is designed to allow web data collection tools to access public facing web data without being blocked by bot management solutions and is a key enabler of the AI Data Collector. Website Unblocker began generating revenue in the second quarter and there is a growing pipeline of opportunities.

Alarum's AI Data Collector enables customers to generate a collector using a no-code interface. This is important, as Alarum believes that the time required to create and maintain web data collection tools has been a barrier to adoption in the industry. AI Data Collector also leverages AI to automatically adapt to website changes while maintaining continuous data collection.

Figure 2: Alarum's AI Data Collector (source: Alarum)

Financial Analysis

Alarum generated $8.9 million in revenue for the second quarter, $8.7 million of which was from NetNut. Total revenue increased 27% YoY, while NetNut revenue was up 72%. This is a significant drop in growth from prior quarters, which appears to have been driven by weak demand in June.

Figure 3: Alarum Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

As a result of recent weakness, Alarum now only expects $7 million revenue in the third quarter, representing over a 20% decline sequentially and only 3% growth YoY. Given the company's commentary regarding monthly revenue, this guidance appears to be conservative. Revenue in June was down around 20% compared to May, although returned to sequential growth in July and August. Despite this, August's revenue has not returned to May's level.

It is not really clear why Alarum would have seen a drop in demand from an end market exposure perspective. This could imply that competition or customer-specific weakness caused the drop in revenue.

Alarum suggested on its first quarter earnings call that it was seeing strong demand from e-commerce and advertising customers, along with increasing demand from customers seeking data to support analytics/AI initiatives. No industry-specific commentary was given on the second quarter earnings call.

Figure 4: NetNut Customers by Industry (source: Alarum)

Alarum has stated that it continues to increase its IPPN market share, although the company's Q3 struggles are likely the result of lost market share. The company continued to add to its customer base in the second quarter, with particular strength amongst larger organizations. Alarum added dozens of new customers who generated roughly $400,000 in revenue in their first month, up 60% from Q1 2024 and 35% higher than the average of the past four quarters. This suggests that Alarum's problems aren't being driven by its ability to land new customers.

When asked about churn on the Q2 earnings call, Alarum suggested that it cannot formally state that it has lost customers. Some customers reduced consumption during the second quarter though, and this has led to some customers renewing with a much smaller package. Alarum has previously suggested that churn is low and that volumes from existing customers continue to increase.

Customer concentration is likely a problem for Alarum though, with five customers responsible for around 40% of the company's revenue in the first half of 2024, compared to only around 27% in 2023.

Figure 5: NetNut Customers by Size (source: Alarum)

Alarum's non-IFRS gross margin was 78.5% in the second quarter, up from 71% in the prior year comparable quarter. This increase was primarily driven Alarum's higher revenues.

Alarum's operating expenses totaled $4.2 million in Q2, up slightly over the first quarter. As a result, operating income increased to $2.7 million, with roughly a 30% operating margin. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.4 million. Alarum's net income was also hit by a $2.5 million non-cash finance expense resulting from a fair value increase in warrants issued in 2019 to 2020. Given subsequent share price movements, this is likely to be largely reversed in the third quarter, but as it is a non-cash expense it has little bearing on the company's value.

While the ability to scale margins with revenue is generally a positive, this is going to create a significant headwind in the third quarter due to the expected drop in revenue. Alarum expects $0.8-1 million adjusted EBITDA in Q3, indicating that the company's operating profit will be close to zero.

Figure 6: Alarum Margins (source: Created by author using data from Alarum)

Conclusion

Alarum's current struggles are not particularly surprising, given the company's consumption-based business model and the high degree of customer concentration. NetNut has also seen a surge in revenue over the past two years, and it is not really clear what has driven this or how sustainable it is.

It should be kept in mind that Alarum's current business is a mere shadow of what the company ultimately hopes to become. Alarum is still in the process of building value-add solutions on top of what is likely a fairly commoditized product. These future solutions should help to increase differentiation and support revenue growth.

Alarum's current struggles also need to be viewed in light of the company's valuation. After the post-earnings drop, Alarum's revenue multiple is now below 3 again. While this is not particularly high, there could still be further downside. In large part because the high degree of operating leverage in Alarum's business means that profits could disappear if revenue remains under pressure. It seems unlikely that any drawdown will be sustained if Alarum returns to sequential growth later in the year and starts to see tailwinds from its newer products though.

Alarum is competing in a large and growing market and is yet to introduce the majority of its planned product portfolio. As a result, there is potentially a long and profitable growth runway, if the company can execute. This isn't priced into the stock at all at the moment, particularly given that Alarum has demonstrated an ability to generate high incremental margins as its business scales.

Investors probably need to give Alarum another 12-18 months so that it can execute on its strategy. If Alarum is unable to successfully commercialize Data Collection and Labeling products, attract more large customers, and demonstrate more consistent growth in this time frame, the growth thesis will be broken.