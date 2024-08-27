ablokhin

On August 3, Berkshire Hathaway reported a June cash position of $379 billion, which is by far the highest in history (see chart). This triggered speculation that Warren Buffett felt stock prices were overvalued, which was reinforced by news he had also sold a total of 54% of his Apple stock. Is he waiting for the market to decline so he can buy at lower prices? Should you follow Buffett's lead and increase your cash position?

History of Berkshire Hathaway's Available Cash (The Sentiment King; Berkshire Hathaway)

Market Timing

Market timing is the belief that an investor can sell an asset and buy it at a lower price in the future, and do this both repeatedly and with a high degree of accuracy. It's rooted in the belief that the up and down price swings of a stock are somewhat predictable.

Opponents say that the swings aren’t predictable, and “market timing doesn't work;” that you're better off staying invested over the long term and ignoring the price swings. Of course, like all things, this is too simplistic. The true picture is more complicated.

Everyone Is Really A Market Timer

The person who isn't a market timer probably doesn't exist. That would be the person who did dollar cost averaging by the book. Every scrap of money they received that wasn’t needed was instantly invested, and they stayed 100% invested through thick and thin – even through 50% bear markets. I suppose there is someone who's done this, but they're few and far between.

Everyone else is really a market timer. Every investor who had some cash during the summer of 2022 and said, “I'm going to wait and invest after the recession,” is a closet market timer.

You're probably saying, “No, that's not a market timer, that's not what we're talking about. We’re talking about the person who buys and sells stocks every week, or every month, trying to catch 10% to 20% market swings.” But that's the point. Most don’t consider an investor who stays invested for three years, then lightens up thinking the market’s overvalued and headed for some kind of adjustment, a market timer. But in truth they are, just a different type.

Is the Stock Market Predictable?

My answer to this question is: Sometimes it is, most of the time it isn't, and knowing when is the key. However, the correct answer is really more time dependent.

With over 50 years of market experience, I can state with certainty that short-term swings are random and seldom predictable. By short term, I mean movements that last from a few weeks to a month or two. Add in the emotions and uncertainty of investing, and trading over the short term almost always loses. But market predictability seems to increase the longer the time frame.

Trends that last from 6 to 9 months are more predictable than those that last two to three weeks, which are mostly random. For example, the beginning and ending of long-term bull and bear markets are often predictable. The bear market low of 2022, and the subsequent bull market, was very predictable. All the factors were there if you knew what to look for. Yet most missed it.

Buffett’s Motto About When To Buy and Sell

Buffett saw the coming bull market, which is why Berkshire’s cash dropped substantially in 2022 as he bought stock at the bottom. We circled this drop in Berkshire's cash on the chart. He was simply following his motto, “Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.”

While his motto doesn’t actually say “buy” or “sell” his words “fear” and "greed" imply it. In the summer of 2022, seeing all the fear about a further market decline, he became greedy and bought stock.

It's important to note that his motto is based on investor emotions, not interest rates, PE ratios or the economy. He didn't say, get greedy when PE ratios drop below 15, or anything like that. He knows great buying and selling opportunities are created when investor emotions drive prices to extremes.

With Berkshire's current high cash position, Buffett seems to feel that investor greed has driven prices “too high” and there will be better buying opportunity in the future.

Some Major Bull and Bear Markets Can Be Predicted

Many bull markets can be accurately forecast. In 2000, I was able to forecast the end of the 18-year bull market and the dot comm bubble, three months from the absolute top. The evidence of the end was so overwhelming I actually put the forecast on the cover of my first book, which came out in July 2000.

The book is now out of print, but I'm showing the cover here as proof that some major moves of the market are predictable. Long-term market timing does work, sometimes.

The Cover of Out of Print Book That Predicted the End of the Great Eighteen Year Bull Market (1982-2000) On Its Cover. It was Published In July 2000, Three Months From The Market Top. (The Sentiment King)

The book forecast that the 18-year bull market was ending, and the market was entering a long-term trading range, which I outlined with dotted lines on the cover (black circle). The market graciously complied with a ten-year trading range created by the 2000-02 and 2008-09 bear markets. I didn't know any of the details at the time - I actually thought it would be a four or five year correction, not ten years - but the broad concept was there.

Then, on August 31, 2010, in this article at Seeking Alpha (The 10-Year Trading Range Is Over, The Final Stampede Has Begun), we announced the end of the ten-year trading range and the start of the next secular bull market, which we called the “Final Stampede.” As far as I can tell, we're still in it.

So, market timing can work, sometimes, at least when the forecast is over long-term bull and bear markets. Short-term trading, no - long-term investing, sometimes.

So, Will History Prove Berkshire's High Cash Position Right?

Berkshire Hathaway’s cash position of $379 billion is 42% of capitalization, which is historically very high. As we said, we believe it's based on Warren Buffett's belief that investors are overly bullish (greedy) and that he will soon be able to buy stocks at lower prices. Will history prove his position right?

We feel the same way and think it will. With the recent rally, we're now recommending a 35% cash position. Our position is based on our major indicator of investor sentiment, called the Master Sentiment Indicator, which points to extreme levels of bullish sentiment.

While Warren Buffett’s statements about greed and fear were left intentionally vague, we developed what we call the Master Sentiment Indicator to actually measure what he was referring to.

It's a composite indicator made by combining nine classic sentiment indicators into one, which is explained in the caption below the chart. The indicator was designed to measure when “too many” investors are either bullish or bearish. The most recent update is shown below.

The MSI (Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of nine classic sentiment indicators fused together using our SK ranking system. The following are the nine indicators that make up the MSI: The CBOE Total Puts and Calls Ratio, The CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Ratio, The CME Commitment of Traders data on the S&P futures, Buying in the ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund (SH), NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers), Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), The AAII Sentiment Survey, and the Investors Intelligence Survey. The red-green chart above graphs the MSI over the last 15 years. Its ability to indicate major market lows is phenomenal and we believe it's better than any economic or financial metric in this regard. (The Sentiment King)

This indicator shows there is too much “greed” in the market. This occurs when there are strong Red Zone readings, indicating the vast majority of investors are expecting higher prices and see little price risk.

We mentioned some of this information in these two prior articles published in July, here and here. It's nice to know that Warren Buffett apparently has the same opinion about this market.

Only time will tell if these high cash positions are right and if the market presents us with better buying opportunities in the immediate future.