FMCX: At 25.85x Forward Earnings, First Manhattan's Debut Active ETF Is Too Expensive

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.16K Followers

Summary

  • FMCX is a large-cap blend fund with a 0.70% expense ratio and $97 million in assets. Selecting only 25-30 U.S. stocks, FMCX is a portfolio of First Manhattan's highest-conviction ideas.
  • The fund's portfolio manager is an industry veteran with over 27 years of experience as a value-oriented investor. However, FMCX's 25.85x forward P/E suggests otherwise.
  • I found other inconsistencies when evaluating FMCX's trailing price-cash flow and trailing price-sales ratios, which wrapped into a value score that ranks just #205/251 in its category.
  • Instead, FMCX is better designed for growth investors. It's high quality, but likely won't outperform its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, over the long run.

High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Investment Thesis

The FMC Excelsior Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FMCX) only launched on April 22, 2022, but this large-cap blend fund is already trailing behind low-cost benchmarks like the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.16K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMCX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FMCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News