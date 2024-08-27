DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In May, I covered Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) and lowered my price target while maintaining my buy rating on the stock. For airline stocks, we currently see a challenging environment as domestic fares are under pressure. While Sun Country Airlines has an attractive business set up, management focused on parts of the business that were more exposed to the observed demand and cost variability. In this report, I will be discussing the risks and opportunities for Sun Country Airlines, the most recent earnings and updating my price target for Sun Country Airlines.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Sun Country Airlines?

Sun Country Airlines has an attractive business in the sense that part of its business is shielded from volatility in the demand or fuel cost environment. Cargo operators happen to be under contract with Amazon (AMZN) with minimum guarantees, rate adjustments and growth embedded with fuel costs as pass through items. On charter flights, the fuel costs are carried as well and the airline gets paid regardless of the load factor of the airplane and is immune to the variability in air fares. Those are attractive value propositions.

Unfortunately, Sun Country Airlines management decided in 2022 to allocate more capacity to scheduled services, leaving the company more exposed to the demand environment and fuel cost environment. I have already questioned that decision before, and we now see those concerns were justified. That is the biggest risk the company faces in my view and has put a pressure on the results we have seen this year.

The company, however, has realized its mistake and will grow less aggressively on scheduled services in the balance of the year and allocate more capacity to charter and cargo services. By 2026, the company expects the cargo business to account for 20% of its revenues, and a revision of the agreement with Amazon should aid them in achieving that.

Sun Country Airlines' Focus On Scheduled Services Hurt Earnings

Sun Country Airlines

Second quarter revenues decreased 3% to $254.4 million, which was below the $255 million to $265 million that management had guided for. Passenger revenues were down 5% driven by a 21% decline in revenues despite an increase of 18% in capacity and 20% in block hours. It shows how Sun Country Airlines poured capacity into scheduled services while not extracting additional revenues from it.

That was as the expenses of charter revenues, which saw 3% growth despite a 10% reduction in block hours. With shortages of airplanes and the demand environment being tough, it would have been prudent for management to allocate more capacity to the charter market. However, management realized too late that the focus on scheduled services would become a drag this year. Cargo revenues were up 2%, which was also pressured by the focus on scheduled services.

Total costs increased 7% and the main items that stood out were the 19% increase in aircraft fuel, and the 15% and 17% increases in ground handling and landing fees and airport rent. The higher fuel costs were driven by more scheduled services for which Sun Country Airlines has exposure to the fuel cost environment, and those fuel costs rose 6% per gallon. Handling and landing fees increased by a combination of inflationary pressures and the increase in departures, including the increase in scheduled services. Salaries and wages increased by 5% driven by increases in headcount and increased pay rates for pilots.

Looking at it from a unit perspective, scheduled services air fares fell 32% and total unit revenues fell 21% and load factors declined from 85.8% to 83.1%. So, Sun Country Airlines had a very hard time keeping its airplanes filled. Unit costs, excluding fuel, declined 5%. That shows good cost execution and perhaps is an indication that if the company had allocated capacity more prudently, its results would have been better. Instead, its operating margins now have fallen from 13.6% to 4.9%.

What Will Q3 2024 Earnings Look Like For Sun Country Airlines?

For the third quarter, total revenues are expected to be between $245 million and $255 million, with block hour growth of 5% to 8%. The company expects margins between 3% to 5%, showing the stark contrast between the seasonally strong first half of the year. Those are not strong margins, but it is difficult to undo the changes that management made rapidly, and it should be noted that the first half of the year is normally the strongest for Sun Country Airlines.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Is Significantly Undervalued

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets, The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener. It uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, CapEx and free cash flow along with the most recent balance sheet data, cash flow statements and my assumptions on debt repayment, share repurchases and dividends. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and update accordingly and if need be, we supplement our estimates if key items such as, for example, acquisitions are not reflected in estimates yet. The estimates are not based on any guidance provided by the companies we cover, but by a strong combination of consensus and my estimates.

Following the misstep from management regarding capacity deployment on scheduled services, EBITDA estimates between 2024 and 2026 have come down by around 14.6% to around $776 million rather than $900 million expected earlier. Free cash flow, however, is expected to be up significantly to $345 million rather than break-even cash flow and I believe that is driven by a rethink on the strategy and more predictable charter and cargo flying.

As a result, I am maintaining my buy rating with a price target of $15.58 representing 51% against FY24 earnings against a peer group valuation with more upside in the years ahead.

Conclusion: SNCY Stock Remains A Strong Buy Despite Horrible Execution

The results this year will not be pretty. We saw it in Q1 and again in Q2, and the third quarter guidance points to much of the same. However, even with the misstep on scheduled services in mind, the stock remains undervalued. I believe the balanced combination of scheduled services, charter services, and cargo flights will provide more stability in 2025. The years after and should once again show the unique business position of Sun Country Airlines, allowing it to extract value from the markets prudently. That is why I remain bullish on Sun Country Airlines stock.

Why Our Sun Country Airlines Analysis Matters To You As An Investor

Sun Country Airlines is one of over 100 names that I cover which benefit from a thorough qualitative and quantitative analytical process. With that analytical rigor, we analyze each company in our coverage portfolio. Instead of comparing names, we developed an analytical model that uses a wide array of input variables. They provide every name with a valuation and multi-year stock price target cadence based on an EV/EBITDA valuation against the company's median EV/EBITDA multiple and the peer group multiple. Apart from a multi-year price target based on these multiples, we also score each stock with a rating system. By doing so, the names in our coverage benefit from a unified approach towards determining ratings and calculating stock price targets, supplemented with qualitative analysis.