United Rentals: Good Growth But Premium Valuations

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • United Rentals, Inc. has strong revenue growth prospects driven by cross-selling specialty offerings, recovering General Rental demand, and government stimulus programs.
  • Mixed margin outlook due to investments in Specialty branches, and declining used equipment prices, but benefits from higher utilization and Yak acquisition synergies.
  • The current valuation is high compared to historical averages and smaller peers, leading to a neutral rating despite positive growth prospects.
Many different multiclored colorful heavy industrial machinery equipment at construction site parking area against warehouse building city infrastructure development. Commercial vehicles rental sale

Kyryl Gorlov

Investment Thesis

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has good revenue growth prospects ahead. The company’s revenue should benefit from strength in its specialty segment, thanks to the company’s focus on cross-selling its specialty offerings to the existing General Rentals customer base. I also

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.15K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on URI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News