Kyryl Gorlov

Investment Thesis

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has good revenue growth prospects ahead. The company’s revenue should benefit from strength in its specialty segment, thanks to the company’s focus on cross-selling its specialty offerings to the existing General Rentals customer base. I also expect the General Rental segment’s demand to recover moving forward, with a potential interest rate cycle reversal in the coming months. In addition, good end-market demand within data centers, manufacturing, and infrastructure construction end markets due to secular trends from reshoring and support from government stimulus funding like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and CHIPS and Science Act should also continue to support revenue in the years ahead. Lastly, inorganic contributions from M&A should also support the topline.

On the margin front, the prospects are mixed with some headwinds from increased investment in specialty cold-starts, lower used equipment pricing and some pressure on rental rates in the near term. However, a higher margin mix from specialty offerings, an increase in utilization, and acquisition cost synergies should help margins in the medium to long term. However, these long-term growth prospects are already reflected in the company’s current valuation, which is trading at a premium to its historical averages. The company’s valuation is also at a premium to other smaller equipment rental peers, which are available at a much more favorable valuation. Hence, despite good growth prospects, I prefer to stay on the sidelines given the high valuation and rate the stock neutral.

URI’s Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article, I discussed the company’s good growth prospects benefiting from acquisitions and healthy end-market demand thanks to secular trends from reshoring, ageing infrastructure, climate change, and energy transition, and supported by government stimulus programs. The company has reported earnings for its second quarter of 2024 since then and similar dynamics were seen.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s revenue continued to benefit from healthy end-market demand within data centers, power generation, heavy manufacturing, and infrastructure projects. In addition, a good contribution from the Yak acquisition also helped the company’s top line. This resulted in a 6.2% Y/Y growth in total revenue to $3.77 billion. By revenue type, this growth was led by a 7.8% Y/Y increase in total equipment rental revenue. The increase in total equipment rentals reflects a 2.7 percentage point Y/Y increase in average Original Equipment at Cost (OEC), a 4.6 percentage point Y/Y increase in fleet productivity, and a 2 percentage point Y/Y contribution from the increase in ancillary and re-rent sales, which helped offset a 1.5 percentage point Y/Y headwind from the assumed impact of OEC Inflation. The healthy demand from equipment rental sales was offset by local market challenges and a decline in sales of used and new equipment sales due to moderating prices after a couple of years of a high-pricing environment.

URI’s Historical Revenue by Product Type (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

On a segment basis, the company’s General rental revenue was flat Y/Y as good end-market demand for equipment rental sales was offset by local market challenges due to a high interest rate environment, year-over-year tough comps, and moderating prices in used equipment sales. The Specialty segment’s revenue increased by 24.3% Y/Y due to good contribution from the Yak acquisition and good end-market demand for equipment rental products due to an increase in average OEC. Excluding the benefits from the Yak acquisition, the specialty segment's revenue grew 18.1% organically.

URI’s Historical Revenue by Segment (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Moving forward, the company’s revenue outlook remains positive. While the General Rental Segment is facing some headwinds from tough macros and a high interest rate environment, the company is doing a really good job in terms of cross-selling its specialty offering to its existing customer base, which should continue to drive growth. The company opened 27 Specialty cold starts last quarter, bringing the year-to-date number to 42. According to management, URI is on track to open at least 50 Specialty cold starts this year. This should continue to help the company’s Specialty segment growth in the coming quarters.

Further, with interest rates likely to reverse in the coming quarters, the General Rentals segment should also start seeing positive trends.

The government stimulus in the form of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and CHIPS and Science Act are also resulting in increased infrastructure and manufacturing construction (reshoring) which should support the company’s growth moving forward. In addition, the company is also focusing on the data center construction, which is seeing solid demand. Speaking about it on the last earnings call, the company’s CEO Matthew Flannery said:

Data center construction has also been an area of focus, and we will continue to win in this vertical as well. All of these type of projects play into our one-stop shop offering and are great examples of United Rentals having all business units accounted for as we help solve more of our customers' problems. As an example, last month, I visited a large data center project we had recently won. Beyond providing the core GenRent and Specialty products that might immediately jump to your mind, whether that be dirt, aerial, power, or trench, we're also supporting their safety and security requirements. We're providing secured access to the site with our advanced turnstiles and access control systems, in addition to educating workers with our United Academy Safety Training. Our experience and ability to help them solve their logistics from soup to nuts, differentiate us in the marketplace and allow us to further strengthen our customer relationship.”

So, I am optimistic about the company’s organic growth prospects.

In addition, the company had a net leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) of ~1.8x at the end of the last quarter and total liquidity of ~$3.3 billion. The company’s current leverage is comfortably in its target range of between 1.5x and 2.5x. Given the company’s healthy balance sheet, I expect the company to continue pursuing its bolt-on M&A opportunity, which can add to its overall revenue growth.

URI’s Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s margins benefited from efficiency gains due to an increase in fleet productivity, and volume leverage. This was partially offset by moderating used equipment pricing. This resulted in a 70 bps Y/Y increase in total equipment rentals gross margin to 40%. On a segment basis, the General Rentals segment’s equipment rentals margin increased by 30 bps Y/Y to 36.3%. The specialty segment’s equipment rentals margin declined 60 bps Y/Y as volume leverage and efficiency gains were more than offset by higher depreciation, and an increase in investments for cold start count growth in addition to lower equipment pricing.

On a consolidated basis, this resulted in a 10 bps Y/Y increase in gross margin to 40.2% while the adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 80 bps Y/Y due to higher SG&A as a percentage of sales and lower D&A expenses as a percentage of sales as compared to the previous year’s quarter.

URI’s Historical Segment-wise Equipment Rentals Gross Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

URI’s Historical Consolidated Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

URI’s Historical Product-wise Gross Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Moving forward, the company’s margin outlook is mixed. The company is investing in opening Specialty branches and this is adding to costs in the near term. However, I am not too worried about it as the Specialty business has higher margins than the General Rental business and in the long run, having more Specialty revenue will improve the margin mix.

Another headwind in the near term is declining used equipment prices. Post-COVID supply chain disruptions at OEM manufacturers resulted in elevated used equipment prices in the last few years. However, this is reversing now with supply chain constraints easing. So, lower used equipment prices can weigh on the company’s profit from equipment sales. Also, used equipment prices are generally correlated with rental prices, and lower used equipment prices could result in pressure on rental rates in the near future.

Offsetting it to some extent would be increased utilization as the interest rate cycle reverses and demand picks up. The company’s margins should also benefit from integration synergies from Yak's acquisition.

Overall, URI’s margin outlook is mixed with headwinds from falling used equipment prices which can potentially impact rental rates and expenses from opening Specialty branches, and tailwinds from improving utilization as demand outlook remains positive, longer-term mix benefits from Specialty business growth, and cost synergies from Yak integration.

Valuation and Rating

URI is trading at 16.92x FY24 consensus EPS estimates and 15.68x FY25 consensus EPS estimates. Over the last five years, the company has traded at a forward P/E of 12.19x. Even on FY26 and FY27 P/E, the stock is trading at higher than historical P/E indicating the benefit from potential interest rate cycle reversal and demand recovery is already getting priced at the current levels.

URI Consensus EPS Estimates and Forward P/E (Seeking Alpha)

If we look at the company’s smaller peers, they are available at relatively lower P/E and even at a discount versus their historical level. For example, H&E Equipment (HEES) is trading at 13.68x FY24 P/E and 11.61x FY25 P/E which is a discount compared to its five-year historical forward P/E of 15.38x.

Hence, while I am optimistic about good revenue growth moving forward, I prefer to stay on the sidelines with United Rentals given the high valuation and mixed margin prospects. So, I have a neutral rating on the stock.