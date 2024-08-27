Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.86K Followers

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Diaz - Vida Strategic Partners, IR
Paul Josephs - President & CEO
John D. Morberg - CFO & EVP

Conference Call Participants

Michael Petusky - Barrington Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Lifecore Biomedical Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stephanie Diaz, Investor Relations. Stephanie, please go ahead.

Stephanie Diaz

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Lifecore Biomedical's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 earnings results.

Hosting the call today from the company are Paul Josephs, President and CEO, and John Morberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today, we'd like to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statement. Certain statements made in the course of this conference call contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the company's Form 10-K for fiscal year 2024 filed yesterday.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Paul Josephs, Chief Executive Officer.

Paul Josephs

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and yearend update. I'm pleased to join you for my first earnings call as Lifecore's President and CEO. I joined the company in May of this year, and this is my 30th year in the

Recommended For You

About LFCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LFCR

Trending Analysis

Trending News