Bunzl plc (BZLFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 27, 2024 2:58 PM ETBunzl plc (BZLFF) Stock, BZLFY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.87K Followers

Bunzl plc (OTCPK:BZLFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 27, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank van Zanten - CEO
Richard Howes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley
Sylvia Barker - JPMorgan
Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Frank van Zanten

Good morning, and thank you for attending Bunzl's 2024 Half Year Results Presentation. I appreciate you joining us today. Richard Howes, our CFO, is also on the call and will cover our financial performance, capital allocation, and outlook for the remainder of the year following my initial remarks. After that, I will summarize our strategic progress year to date.

Let me start with the key takeaways from today's results. Firstly, we have achieved real success in delivering our acquisition strategy and have already surpassed our record total committed spend. August year-to-date, we have committed more than GBP650 million announcing seven acquisitions, including one more today. Our pipeline is active and I'm confident that we will have even more acquisitions to announce before the end of the year.

Despite the step change, we've made an increasing our level of acquisition spent in recent years, our leverage has remained well below our target range for some time. This is due to the success of our investments and our consistently strong cash generation over the last few years. Therefore, today, we are committing to measures intended to steadily return to our target leverage range by the end of 2027. To do this, we will allocate around GBP700 million per annum, primarily towards value-accretive acquisitions and if required, returns of capital to shareholders in each of the three years ending 31st December 2027. To kick this off, we are launching Bunzl's first ever share buyback program today, returning an initial GBP250 million by the 3rd of March 2025. We expect to extend this program in 2025, with a further share buyback of around GBP200

Recommended For You

About BZLFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZLFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News