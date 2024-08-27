Compass: Amid Market Share Gains And NAR Ruling Confidence, This Stock Is A Buy

Aug. 27, 2024 6:20 PM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.64K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Compass have rallied after the company's strong Q2 earnings print, bringing YTD gains to above 20% and beating the S&P 500.
  • Importantly, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin also claimed that Compass is seeing minimal impact from real estate rule changes that are designed to bring agent fees down.
  • The company gained major market share in Q2, up 50bps y/y to 5.13% of the U.S. real estate market.
  • It acquired a regional broker in Q2 to expand in Louisiana and Mississippi.
  • The company is also making enormous strides in adjusted EBITDA profitability and continues to expect to be FCF positive this year.

Female property agent showing man around empty office space

Justin Paget

The whole market is volatile right now, but one industry that is going through tremendous changes on multiple fronts is the real estate industry. Despite the potential benefit from declining interest rate expectations (mortgage rates have been dropping over the past

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.64K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COMP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COMP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on COMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News