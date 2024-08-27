Justin Paget

The whole market is volatile right now, but one industry that is going through tremendous changes on multiple fronts is the real estate industry. Despite the potential benefit from declining interest rate expectations (mortgage rates have been dropping over the past few weeks, owing in large part to expectations of Fed rate cuts amid a possible U.S. recession), the industry is still watching and waiting to see what will happen once new rules from the NAR lawsuit settlement, already effective since mid-August, start to re-shape buyer-agent transactions.

Emerging as a beacon of confidence amid these changes, however, is leading brokerage Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) - which has now firmly established itself as one of the most prominent coast-to-coast brands in an industry that still remains fragmented and dominated by local brokers. Compass is up more than 50% year to date, beating the S&P 500, and gains took off further after the company reported strong Q2 results and as the NAR rule changes took place.

I last wrote a bullish article on Compass in May, when the stock was still hovering under $4 per share. Since then, two major things have occurred:

Alongside its Q2 earnings print, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin has expressed confidence that the MLS rule changes will not have a major impact on Compass' brokerage fees.

At the same time, Compass continues to gain tremendous market share, picking up steam where rivals like Redfin Corporation (RDFN) are struggling.

It's been a tough few years for the real estate industry amid sharp interest rate hikes and a shrinking pool of for-sale inventory, but while many smaller brokerages have folded, Compass has emerged well-capitalized and ready for growth again, confidently hiring more principal agents to take share in its focus markets. With all this considered, I'm reiterating my buy rating on Compass.

Compass CEO believes NAR ruling will be immaterial on agent compensation

The most important factor swirling around the real estate industry is the NAR ruling change, which took effect on August 17. For investors who are just catching up to this, the lawsuit emerged out of accusations that the National Association of Realtors was colluding to keep agent commissions elevated. The vaunted 6% fee (traditionally paid for by sellers, but often split equally between the buyers' and sellers' agents) had become a sacred pillar of the industry, and the federal ruling hopes to reset this expectation and drive down homeownership costs for consumers.

Though the new rules are complex, we can distill the core requirements into two main buckets:

Home listings can no longer advertise commission fees for buyers' agents.

Home buyers will now be required to sign a buyers' agency agreement, whereas previously, home buyers worked with buyers' agents on a more loose basis.

Most industry watchers have predicted this to be a net negative for the real estate industry, and that over time, more and more home buyers will be motivated to negotiate fees down (especially if they are now seeing the commissions as out-of-pocket expenses, rather than implicitly embedded into the seller's sale price expectations).

However, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin disagrees. Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, he remarked as follows:

It has been 4.5 months since the announcement of the NAR settlement, and we have not seen a noticeable change from before the settlements in either the percentage of sellers that offer a buyers/agent commission or in the average commission amount they are paying buyers agents. To be clear, the fears many had about commissions going down or buyer compensation disappearing have simply not materialized. Over the months of May and June in the markets generating the majority of our revenue, more than 99% of the new listings on the MLS, not just Compass listings included offers to pay the buyer agents."

Reffkin's principal argument on why the ruling won't materially impact agent fees is driven by the fact that agent compensation (for both buyers' and sellers' agents) will still be controlled by the sellers as part of a for-sale home listing, even if buyers now have more visibility into how to negotiate these fees and who pays for them.

To me, though we certainly can't disavow the claims that an industry expert and insider like Reffkin is making, this confidence may be overly rosy. It may take time for fees to come down after the new rules are set. Rate negations may happen more fully, in my view, the next time we have a major "buyers' market" when at some point, home inventory climbs back up.

Still, the fact that Compass has not yet seen any adverse impacts on the ruling, either on fee amounts or the number of buyers choosing to sign with an agent, is a very encouraging sign that removes a lot of near-term doubt from this stock.

Q2 showcases incredibly strong trends

The second tailwind supporting a continued rally for Compass is incredibly strong trends in Q2. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Compass Q2 results (Compass Q2 earnings deck)

Compass' revenue soared 14% y/y to $1.70 billion, tremendously surpassing Wall Street's much weaker expectations of $1.64 billion (+10% y/y) as well as accelerating over 10% y/y growth in Q1. We have to note that this is despite elevated interest rates and contracting home sales in the industry.

Compass is gaining incredible market share, in other words. The company notes that its share of U.S. real estate in Q2 was 5.13%, which is up 50bps y/y and 37bps sequentially versus Q1. Rival Redfin Corporation (RDFN), meanwhile, the major other publicly traded broker, had a much lower market share that was sequentially flat at 0.77% in Q2.

We note that Compass grew real estate transactions 11% y/y to 60.4k closings, despite the industry seeing a -3% decline over the same period (per NAR data). On a transaction dollar basis, Compass grew 14% y/y, while the industry grew only 3% y/y (homes are getting pricier, explaining the industry disconnect between declining transaction counts and higher dollar volumes).

Additionally: Compass is in hiring mode, picking up more brokers and expanding its growth markets while many of its brokerage rivals are still reeling from a weak real estate macro. The company had 17.0k principal agents at the end of Q2, up 24% y/y - note here that the company acquired a major regional broker in Q2, Latter & Blum (which is a powerhouse in Louisiana and Mississippi), and added roughly ~2.4k new brokers from this deal.

But despite its return to aggressive expansion and growth, Compass is still driving tremendous operating leverage. As shown in the chart below, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled y/y to $77.4 million, as adjusted EBITDA margins gained 260bps y/y to 4.6%:

Compass adjusted EBITDA (Compass Q2 earnings deck)

Risks and key takeaways

Of course, Compass is not without its risks. I continue to believe, despite Reffkin's commentary, that a significant portion of buyers will eventually opt out of using buyers' agents in the future, especially as tools like Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) become more sophisticated and enable virtual touring that essentially removes the need for an in-person tour escort. Persistently high home prices (which won't be helped when interest rates decline) may also put a lid on affordability and thus cap transactions, curtailing the real estate industry's expected recovery.

That being said, there are many more things going in Compass' direction than against it, including massive market share gains and significant agent hiring. Stay long here and keep riding the upward momentum.