CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) is a mid-sized BDC with a focus on established and cash-generating companies that on average deliver annual EBITDA between $20-$75 million. In terms of the size, CION ranks somewhere in the middle having an NAV base of $861 million, which is just slightly above the sector median of $839 million.

The reason why I am writing an article on this BDC is related to the following three factors:

Many of my followers have specifically asked me to cover this name. Optically, CION seems fairly interesting given a P/NAV discount at 0.74x. Also, by taking a quick look at CION, I see several similarities with FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), which is my favorite BDC pick for 2024 (due to a notable discount to NAV, covered dividend, sound M&A volumes, a small base of non-accruals, etc.)

From the total return performance chart below, we can see how tightly correlated CION has been with both FSK and the overall BDC market. Only starting from early 2024, CION diverged from its peers by registering a decent alpha. However, a meaningful discount has remained in place.

Let's now assess the key fundamentals of CION and determine whether it could be considered a buy.

Thesis

Looking at the core of CION, we will recognize that it embodies the key staples of what is necessary for classifying a BDC as conservative or defensive. For example, 84% of the total exposure is attributable to first-lien loans, which is the highest level in terms of credit security that could be achieved in BDC finance. The diversification is also there as the asset base is spread across 107 investments in a somewhat well-distributed manner. Plus, as mentioned earlier, all the businesses have already reached a stable cash generation phase, where there are no questions or uncertainties remaining about the success of a specific go-to-market strategy or product launch that is very typical for VC-focused BDCs.

Speaking of the positives, it is definitely worth mentioning the underlying quality aspect. What I mean by this is that CION's portfolio carries several important statistics that clearly send a signal on how robust the credit exposure is here.

For instance, ~99% of CION's portfolio is placed in risk rated 3 bucket, which means that the investments are performing in line with the initial expectations when underwriting took place. As of Q2'24, the total non-accrual base stood at 1.36% of portfolio fair value, which ranks well below the sector average. In fact, historically CION has consistently managed to keep the non-accrual position below the levels that have been relevant for other peers. The most important thing in the context of quality, and in my opinion has contributed to such solid results, is the strength of the underlying investment companies. Currently, the weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA) stands at 4.6x and the weighted average interest coverage at 2.01x, where both of these measures could be deemed very solid and indicative of healthy cash flow structures.

The final thing that, I think, should be underscored on the positive front is CION's portfolio size dynamic. The chart below depicts how stable the portfolio levels for CION have been over the past couple of years. Theoretically, this could be treated as a bad sign as it implies that CION is not focused on growth. Yet, the counterargument to this could be that CION is all about quality, avoiding excessive leverage, and staying in the lower middle market territory in which sustainable premiums could be collected (as for the larger cap BDC names there is no economic rationale to enter this segment - i.e., the ticket sizes are too low to make a difference and grow).

Patterns of selectivity could also be noticed in the comment in the recent earnings call by Mark Gatto - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer:

Amidst this backdrop, we remain highly selective in evaluating new deal opportunities, both in our traditional middle-market direct lending portfolio and in the lightly syndicated loan market. We believe this positioning is prudent given the macroeconomic environment, but at the same time, we remain nimble to adapt as needed as conditions evolve in the second half of the year.

Looking at the numbers of quarterly net funding statistics, we will arrive at the same conclusion - i.e., CION is focusing on keeping the portfolio size within a stable range.

Turning to the negatives, it is worth considering two notable elements.

First, the non-cash like component of quarterly adjusted NII generation is quite high for CION. And if we sum together dividend income and advisory fees, which are more volatile components of NII, we will land at 12%. This is on top of the PIK.

However, the presence of a PIK is, in my opinion, not a huge issue, especially given that over 60% of CION's PIK investments are in companies that have risk ratings either 1 or 2 and 98% with risk rating 3 or better.

The commentary by Gregg Bresner - President & Chief Investment Officer - in the Q2'24 earnings call captures the essence of PIK exposure quite nicely:

We continue to strategically focus on first lien investing at the top of the capital structure and prefer to utilize secured yield enhancement provisions such as PIK features, call protection, make whole provisions and MOIC to incrementally enhance yields at the top of the capital structure rather than reaching deeper into capital structures for mezzanine and equity co-investments.

Considering strong portfolio credit quality, structurally low non-accruals and PIK investment concentration in well-performing companies, I do not think that the presence of PIK increases the risk for CION. Instead, it allows CION to remain competitive when pricing its financing.

Second, the distribution coverage is very thin at 1.05x based on Q2'24 financials. In Q2, CION generated $0.43 per share in net investment income, which is a significant decline from the result achieved in the prior quarter when the NII came in at $0.60 per share. The drop itself was related to a very tough comp which included accretion from several structured yield-enhancing provisions (i.e., one-off items). Nevertheless, the issue is still there. The dividend coverage has no visible margin of safety.

Yet, as in the case of PIK aspect above, I would like to elaborate on a couple of mitigants, which collectively render the overall picture healthier:

If we exclude the supplemental dividend, the distribution coverage level would increase to 1.19x, which is a healthy level. In this case, the dividend yield would remain fairly attractive at 11.6%.

About 14% of CION's exposure lies in the equity segment, which means that periodically there are quite significant cash proceeds stemming from investment monetization. Usually, these proceeds are significant and allow either to accumulate cash, bring down the leverage or distribute supplementals.

Given that CION trades at a discount, buying back the shares is inherently accretive. It was also one of the main reasons why CION recorded a positive movement in its Q2'24 NAV per share result.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, CION has a very attractive risk/reward profile due to a combination of a significant discount to NAV and strong financials that are characterized by low non-accruals, high credit quality and healthy net investment funding activity.

The risk lies both in quite high PIK and thin dividend coverage level. Yet, as the analysis above shows, there are several meaningful mitigants to these risks, which ultimately help de-risk the overall investment profile.

As a result of this, I am bullish on CION Investment Corporation.