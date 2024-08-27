CION Investment Corporation: Sound BDC With De-Risked Base Dividend Yield Of 11.6%

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.47K Followers

Summary

  • CION Investment Corporation focuses on established, cash-generating companies with annual EBITDA between $20-$75 million and has an NAV base of $861 million.
  • It is interesting due to a P/NAV discount of 0.74x and similarities with FS KKR Capital, my top BDC pick for 2024.
  • At the core, CION has a robust portfolio quality underpinned by very healthy credit statistics and an immaterial non-accrual base.
  • I describe in more detail why I think that CION provides an attractive risk and reward play.

Big data chart on city backdrop.Trade technology, and investment analysis.Business development, financial plan and strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) is a mid-sized BDC with a focus on established and cash-generating companies that on average deliver annual EBITDA between $20-$75 million. In terms of the size, CION ranks somewhere in the middle having an NAV base

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.47K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CION Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CION

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CION
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News