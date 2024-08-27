Kazatomprom Delays Production Growth Plan, Awakening Sleepy Uranium Bull

Summary

  • Kazatomprom reported apparently robust financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenue up 13% and net profit up 27%.
  • However, an in-depth analysis reveals that Kazakh production growth primarily benefits Russia and is largely inaccessible to Western utilities, while uranium destined for the West has actually declined.
  • Challenges related to sulfuric acid supply, mine construction delays, and higher tax rates are expected to hinder Kazatomprom's uranium production growth plans in the foreseeable future.
  • Given these supply issues in Kazakhstan amid rising demand in the near-, medium- and long-term, the recent selloff in uranium equities may present a potential buying opportunity for patient investors.
uranium ore in mine, mineral radiation concept, radioactive energy

RHJ

Last week, Kazatomprom (KAP.LSE) released its earnings report for the first half of 2024. The company seems to have demonstrated robust financial results for this period, with revenue increasing by 13% and net profit growing by 27% to 283 billion tenge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UUUU, CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

