Growth vs. Value Investing

The conversation surrounding investment styles typically frames value stocks in contrast to growth stocks. To remind readers of the distinction between the two:

Growth Stocks are companies that are expected to grow earnings at an above-average rate compared to the market. These companies invest profits to fuel expansion, resulting in higher valuations and earnings multiples. Growth stocks tend to gain in terms of capital appreciation but can also come with more volatility. In the current iteration, growth is dominated by tech names like the Magnificent Seven stocks: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (Google) (GOOG), Meta (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA).

Value Stocks are considered undervalued by the market, trading at lower price multiples. These companies tend to have established businesses with stable earnings and often pay dividends. Value stocks are also associated with more defensive sectors like industrials and utilities, and investors gain “value” by purchasing stocks at discounts, in hopes of capitalizing when the market realigns with a stock’s intrinsic value.

Top Value Stocks with Growth Prospects

SA Quant has identified three stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics, in addition to the following criteria:

Quant Rating: Strong Buy Market capitalization > $500M US-domiciled companies Stock price >$2.00 Positive factor grades outside of Valuation and Growth

The stocks below represent an attractive blend of growth and value characteristics, as well as other positive SA quant factor grades. Given the focus on value, not all stocks selected for this piece have outperformed YTD, or offer dividends. Dividend yield is considered a “plus” for the stocks listed below, but was not a strict selection criteria for the selections in this piece.

1. NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Valuation Grade: A-

Sector: Utilities

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 8/26/24): 5 out of 105

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 8/26/24): 4 out of 42

Market Capitalization: $17.25B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

NRG is a leading integrated energy company headquartered in Houston, TX that operates energy production plants and retail electricity services. NRG energy production sources include natural gas, coal, oil, nuclear, and renewable energy facilities. As an electricity supplier, it serves multiple commercial, residential, and industrial customer segments, through its subsidiaries. As of Q3 2024, NRG has repositioned its focus to meet a growing customer demand for tailored energy and smart home solutions. Growth plans include developing 1.5 gigawatts of new natural gas capacity in Texas.

Ranked 5 out of 105 covered securities in the utilities sector, and 4 out of 42 in electric utilities, NRG has been on a tear in 2024, delivering 55.26% YTD. However, forward looking valuation multiples remain reasonably priced despite the momentum. NRG has a forward GAAP P/E of 14.96, representing a -16.14% reduction relative to the sector median.

NRG Stock Dividend Scorecard

NRG Stock Dividend Grades (SA Premium)

In addition to more pureplay value metrics, NRG scores particularly well across dividend safety and dividend growth. NRG’s current cash dividend ratio remains low, at 22.62%. As of Q2 2024, NRG had completed $176M of its share repurchase target. The ability to continue share repurchases and maintain dividend growth depends on sustained free cash flow generation, which could be challenged by increased capex for new projects or fuel price volatility for its energy production segment. Presently, NRG has a dividend yield of 1.95% and a dividend safety grade of A- suggesting that the company should be able to pay it at its current dividend rate for the near term.

NRG Stock Factor Grades

NRG Stock Factor Grades (SA Premium)

Additionally, NRG showcases strong growth and possesses $2.13B in cash. The company reported a year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $1.78B, which is up 22% when compared to 2023. NRG’s strong financial position was highlighted in its Q2 earnings call

“We generate significant excess cash well beyond our current business needs, resulting in the financial flexibility to grow earnings, while at the same time returning substantial capital to our shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet. The strength of our business and financial outlook has positioned us to capitalize on what we believe to be the beginning stages of an exceptional time for our industry and an exciting time for our company. I have never been more excited about the opportunities in front of us than I am today, ” said Larry Coben, NRG Chairman and CEO

2. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Valuation Grade: A+

Sector: Health Care

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 8/26/24): 6 out of 1033

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 8/26/24): 1 out of 14

Market Capitalization: $15.7B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a Texas-headquartered healthcare services company that operates a network of healthcare facilities, including acute care hospitals, ambulatory care, urgent care, and imaging centers. THC has seen strong recent performance on the back of strategic decisions to sell off underperforming hospitals and refocus on higher margin areas. The company has seen growth across multiple segments, particularly its ambulatory surgical centers which added 11 facilities in Q2 2024, and have 25 new facilities under development.

THC Stock Valuation Grades

THC Stock Valuation Grades (SA Premium)

THC offers value and growth. Both GAAP and non-GAAP P/E ratios are discounted well-below sector medians. THC share repurchases in Q2 demonstrate management’s belief that the trading multiples are attractive.

“Our current leverage ratio on an EBITDA minus NCI basis is 3.27 as of June 30, 2024, demonstrating our focus in this area. And finally, we will return capital to shareholders via share repurchase. We've repurchased approximately $550 million through June 30 this year at competitively attractive trading multiples, which completed our prior repurchase authorization. We're pleased to announce that our board has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program. With a strong and proven management team, a highly flexible balance sheet and a low trading multiple, each of these capital deployment priorities positions us to drive value for shareholders, and we will continue to demonstrate discipline in our capital deployment,” said Saum Sutaria, Chairman and CEO of Tenet Healthcare Corp.

While THC’s growth grade does not score as highly as its value grade, there are strong indicators that the company is positioning itself for expansion. THC exceeded expectations in Q2, growing 12% yoy, and revised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $300 million. It also shed debt, selling off six hospitals in California, as it redeploys resources to its higher margin areas. Positive trends in patient volumes and payer mix are additional favorable indicators for THC’s financials and potential growth.

3. REV Group, Inc. (REVG)

Valuation Grade: A-

Sector: Industrials

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 8/26/24): 8 out of 629

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 8/26/24): 2 out of 39

Market Capitalization: $1.56B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

REVG is a leading provider of specialty vehicles and related products and services, including ambulances, fire trucks, and recreational vehicles. Operating across commercial, government, and consumer markets, REVG has posted 95.3% in returns YTD and has delivered 207.77% over 5 years. Despite the gains made in share prices, the company has struggled somewhat with top-line figures due to depressed demand in its RV segment, negatively impacting forward revenue growth. The company also underwent a divestiture earlier in the year, which likely detracted from its overall sales figures. In the wake of these headwinds, REVG has repositioned to focus on improvements in operations, as well as increasing production in its fire and emergency segment.

REVG Stock Valuation Grades

REVG Stock Valuation Grades (SA Premium)

Both forward and trailing twelve-month P/E ratios remain strong for REVG. REVG’s price-to-sales figures are also positive, trading at significant discounts relative to sector medians. The company’s growth prospects are evidenced by its forward EBITDA growth rate, which stands at 22.03%.

REVG Stock EPS Revisions

REVG Stock EPS Revisions (SA Premium)

In this era of transition for REV, where it is winding down more unprofitable business lines to focus on core competencies and operational excellence, it would be in line with expectations to see reduced growth in favor of future increased profitability. NRG has experienced consecutive positive EPS surprises in 2022 and 2023, and beat consensus estimates by $0.13 in Q2 2024. This track record of outperformance could further improve investor confidence for a stock that has outperformed year-to-date.

Concluding Summary

While the distinction between value and growth stocks is useful for understanding market dynamics, not all stocks neatly fit into either category. By evaluating companies across both value and growth characteristics and understanding their trade-offs, investors can gain exposure to companies well-positioned for growth at a favorable price. Companies like NRG Energy, Tenet Healthcare, and Rev Group, Inc. demonstrate the potential for value and growth, offering strong financial positions, strategic expansions, and attractive valuation metrics.

We have many stocks with strong buy recommendations, and you can filter them using stock screens to suit your specific investment objectives.