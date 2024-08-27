TSLY: Strategic Guide To Selling Tesla Call Options

Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF is unsuitable for income investors due to its inherent principal decay and declining distributions over time.
  • The TSLY ETF can offer strategic value in specific market conditions, particularly given Tesla's low S&P 500 correlation.
  • TSLY's performance hinges on reinvesting distributions; using them as income leads to permanent capital losses, but it will outperform in flat markets.
  • Tesla stock appears overvalued, facing significant volatility and growth slowdowns, making a short position or alternative bearish strategies like YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF more appealing.

Damaged Tesla Model 3

shaunl

I do not like most YieldMax investment products because they are often mis-marketed to income investors. Fundamentally, I believe there is a time and place for covered call strategies. Using them as a source of retirement income is not one of them

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

